Mid-March fun includes a new take on BTC’s Welding Rodeo

My two book groups are reading Kate Moore’s “The Radium Girls: The Dark Story of America’s Shining Women,” and we are looking forward to hearing Moore as the guest author at the Chuckanut Radio Hour on Thursday, March 8, at Whatcom Community College’s Heiner Theater, 237 W. Kellogg Road. Now in paperback, the bestselling New York Times book is an account of the young women who were slowly poisoned in America’s dial factories about the time of World War I, and their courageous battle for justice. In 2015 Moore directed a critically acclaimed play, “These Shining Lives,” about the women. She’ll be interviewed by Village Books staffer Hayden Winn (who’s a Kate Moore fan-girl). Also, students of the Nooksack Valley High School’s players who recently did a production of D.W. Gregory’s play, “Radium Girls,” will perform a short scene from the play. Tickets are $5 and are available at Village Books and BrownPaperTickets.com. Receive a free ticket with pre-purchase of “The Radium Girls” at Village Books. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with music by guitarist and singer Sarah Goodin. Taping of the show for later broadcast on KMRE 102.3 FM begins promptly at 7 p.m. Details: 360-671-2626, www.villagebooks.com/event.

Mark Kelly’s benefit swing dance with the Bellingham Youth Jazz Band scheduled for February was canceled due to snow, and it’s rescheduled for Friday, March 9, at the Bellingham Senior Activity Center, 315 Halleck St. The gig features 21 kids from 11 schools playing big band and combo jazz. Doors open at 7 p.m., and dance lessons with Michael Spinale start right away; the band takes the stage at 7:40. Donations go to BYJB and Whatcom County Parks, who manage the Senior Center. Refreshments provided by BYJB parents. More info: 360-676-5750, www.jazzproject.org.

One of Bellingham Technical College’s best-attended events each spring is the annual Welding Rodeo, but now it’s the Welding Fab Week, and it runs March 12-16 instead of in May. The longer time allows more students to participate and gives them time to plan and implement their projects, emphasizing quality fabrication rather than speed. The community is welcome to stop by Morse Center between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. throughout the week to watch the teams work on their trash-to-treasure creations. See the final creations March 17-23, with a theme of “Something for the Backyard Garden.” The BTC Foundation will sell the sculptures through a silent auction and all proceeds will benefit BTC welding program students. If you want to buy a sculpture, you must register to bid at foundation@btc.edu. Details: 360-752-8684, btc.edu.

And for your musical entertainment, Yonder Mountain String Band, a Colorado progressive bluegrass group, plays March 13 at The Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St. More on the band at http://yondermountain.com. More on the gig at wildbuffalo.net.