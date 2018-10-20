Music, Dance, Halloween Fun, and More Poetry

Catch (or purchase!) the handmade ukuleles at Artwood Gallery, 1000 Harris Ave., created by Artwood member Michael Flaherty before the featured show leaves at the end of October. Details: www.artwoodgallery.com, 360- 647-1628.

Whatcom Community College’s music department, its department of world languages and the office of student life programming and diversity board hosts a free concert by Allos Musica at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, at WCC’s Heiner Theater, 237 W. Kellogg Road, followed by a Q&A with the artists. Performers are James Falzone on clarinet, launeddas, tin whistle, shruti box; Jeremiah McLane, accordion; Ronnie Malley, oud, harmonium, voice; and Tim Mulvenna, hand drums and percussion. Allos Musica, founded in 2006, explores the intersection of divergent streams of contemporary classical, jazz, and traditional music from the Middle East and Europe. The sound created through James Falzone’s compositions and the ensemble’s arrangements of Arabic and European folk music blends tradition and experimentation. The ensemble also plays that evening from 8:30 to 10 p.m. at Lovitt Restaurant, 1114 Harris Ave. For reservations, go to www.lovittrestaurant.com

Bellingham High School’s Creepy Cabaret is back, but don’t be scared! This Halloween talent show and fundraiser has become a favorite event for families and music lovers alike. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct, 25, in the BHS Commons. Enjoy dessert and coffee or tea while the talented students from the award-winning BHS choir program entertain in a true cabaret setting. Costumes are encouraged! Tickets, $10 adults, $8 students with ASB cards, are sold at the door and in advance from BHS choir students and the school ASB window, 2020 Cornwall Avenue, Kids 7 and younger get in free. Info: 360-676-6575.

Kulshan Brewing Company, 2238 James St., hosts a family and dog-friendly Halloween party on Saturday, Oct. 27, in the Sunnyland Taproom and Beer Garden. There’ll be free pumpkin painting for the kiddos at 5 p.m., a costume contest at 6 p.m., live music by One Lane Bridge at 7 p.m. and a photo booth (bring your dog! In costume!) to capture all the fun! StrEAT Food will be on hand with yummies to purchase. Details on Facebook.

Bellingham Arts Academy for Youth once again presents its Haunted Fear Garden at Boundary Bay Brewery, 1107 Railroad Ave. On Oct. 26-27 and 31, the brewery warehouse and beer garden will be transformed into spooky scenes filled with ghosts, ghouls, and surprises at every turn. This Halloween event will also feature live performances by the BAAY Haunted Dancers! All proceeds directly support BAAY’s mission to enrich the lives of children through exploration of the arts. It’s all ages from 6 to 9 p.m., and it’s limited to those 21 and older from 9 to 11 p.m. Entry is $5. Call 360-647-5593 or go to Facebook for details.

Bellingham Repertory Dance presents “Frequency” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26 and 27 and Nov. 2 and 3, and at 3 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 3 at the Firehouse Arts and Events Center, 1314 Harris Ave. The performance represents the rate at which dance evolves over time through a diverse presentation of six choreographic works. Audience members will experience a range of movement qualities, environments, and characters from businesswomen to the Valkyrie warriors of Norse mythology. Advance tickets are $25 general, $15 students; $28 general, $18 students at the door. Visit bhamrep.org to learn more.

Pacific Northwest Opera presents “La Bohème” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26 and Nov. 2 and at 3 p.m. Oct. 28 and Nov. 4 at Skagit Valley College’s McIntyre Hall, 2501 East College Way, in Mount Vernon. One of the most beloved and romantic operas of all time, “La Bohème” (which inspired the musical “Rent”) is an enduring tale of young love and tragic loss set in Paris, the city of light. The cast includes the US operatic debut of international tenor Ernesto Ramirez. Sung in Italian with English supertitles. Tickets range from $25 to $65, available at mcintyrehall.org and by calling 360-416-7727.

Legendary Vinyl Records presents Scott Cossu, piano, and Lonnie Mardis, guitar, from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at Lovitt Restaurant, 1114 Harris Ave. Cossu is an internationally known composer, pianist and recording artist. He was up front when New Age was just beginning more than 30 years ago. He was one of the first Windham Hill Artists to join with founder Will Ackerman and Alex Degrassi, in their new label out of Palo Alto. Scott signed onto the label the same day as Michael Hedges and they both joined George Winston. Advanced sales at Brown Paper Tickets for $10, or 360-920-5243 (text) and legendaryvinylrecords@gmail.com; ticke are $15 at the door. For more information, visit www.scottcossu.com.

Barbara Bloom, who has an MA in creative writing from San Francisco State University and has taught creative writing for more than 30 years, teaches a workshop called Poetry as Memoir from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27 (with a lunch break), at Whatcom Community College. Here’s what she says: “When we think of memoir, we tend to think of prose accounts, but for centuries poets have been telling their life stories through poems. In this workshop, we’ll explore how you can write about important moments in your life in poems. We’ll look at some examples of memoir poems, and then, through lively and playful writing exercises, begin to craft our own memoirs in verse.” For more information, contact Whatcom Community Education at 360-383-3200 or email Barbara at barbarabloom1@gmail.com.

Participate in sharing community and global connection, love and laughter, Indian Bandra dance, poetry and delicious and local Simmering Tava food at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at the YWCA ballroom, 1016 N. Forest St. Sister Lucy, from Maher, an organization focused on shelter, education, human rights and care to women, children and men in crisis in India, will be with us for this fundraiser. Cost is $60. Tickets are available at the Community Food Coop downtown and Cordata. For more information, call 360-510-4554.

From the timeless works of the masters to music spontaneously created in the moment, Andrea Rackl and Forrest Kinney bring both profound sincerity and good-natured fun to the music they share. Come join these two versatile pianists for an afternoon of connection, beauty, intrigue, and synergized magic at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28, at the home of pianist (and Ferndale mayor) Jon Mutcher. Please reserve your tickets, $20 general, $5 students, with Jon at JonMutchler@verizon.net. Visit www.AndreaRackl.com for more on Andrea’s music.

Bellingham Festival of Music presents Seattle’s Emerald City Music at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28, Whatcom Museum’s Old City Hall, 121 Prospect. St. in a concert of intimate café music by French and American composers. Guests will enjoy wine and hors d’oeuvres, followed by this program: Saint-Saens’ Sonata for bassoon and piano; Francaix’ String Trio; Poulenc’s Trio for oboe, bassoon, and piano; Milhaud’s Sonatina for oboe and piano; and Schoenfield’s “Café Music.” The musicians, who include competition winners and Avery Fisher Career grantees, are all much honored young artists. They are Ian Swensen, violin; Dimitri Murrath, viola; Michelle Djokic, cello; James Austin Smith, oboe; Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Julio Elizalde, piano; and Amy Yang, piano. Tickets are $75 and are available by calling 360-201-6621 or emailing bellinghamfestival@comcast.net. For more information: www.bellinghamfestival.org.