Music in the Garden, Jazz Fest in Blaine, Cruising the Bay, and Create a Personal Work of Art

In the Garden of Earthly Delights, a new summer series hosted by singer Andie Whitewing, kicks off on Sunday, July 8, at 2306 North Shore Road, with solo sets by guitarist John Stowell and saxophonist Phillip Greenlief. Andie will do a short trio with them at the end of the night.

Gate opens at 6 p.m., showtime is 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Admission is by donation on a sliding scale basis: $10-$30 suggested donation range.

Proceeds go to compensation for musical performers.

Parking is limited, so we recommend carpooling

Overflow parking will be arranged offsite with shuttle service if needed.

BYOB, non-alcoholic concessions will be available. This is an outdoor garden setting, so bring chairs, blankets, whatever you need to be comfortable.

Other events in the series include Madeline Tasquin and Sarabande joined by Dandelion and Strangely on July 26; and the Kaeli Earle Trio playing with Andie’s band on Aug. 10.

All ages permitted but no pets!

Full details for location and times are available at http://www.whitewingmusic.com/summer2018/. Email andie@whitewingmusic.com with any questions.

Bellingham percussionist Joel Litwin is excited about the performance of the acid- jazz-fusion Arête Quartet (pronounced uh-RETT) at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 8, at the Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St. The ensemble blends downtempo, straight ahead jazz, funk, punk and Brazilian styles featuring rhythm-sectionists Litwin and Steve Jones, Joe Doria on keyboards and Dave Carter on trumpet. Cover is $10.

The 2018 Drayton Harbor Music Festival kicks off at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 8, at the Blaine Performing Arts Center 975 H St., with a concert entitled “Serenata Brasileira,” featuring three international artists — Jovino Santos Neto, Charlie Porter, and Gregor Huebner, with percussionist Jeff Bush.

Vocalist Greta Metassa, pianist Darin Clendenin and bassist Clipper Anderson perforrn at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 9, at the Jansen Art Center, 321 Front St., in Lynden.

Tickets at www.jansenartcenter.org.

The festival jazz faculty presents “A Few of My Favorite Things” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 10, at Blaine’s Performing Arts Center.

The “Classics to Contemporary” faculty performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Blaine Performing Arts Center.

The annual Big Band Benefit concert features an evening of dining and dancing to the sounds of Greg Hopkins and the Festival Big Band at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 12, at the Blaine Pavilion, 635 H St.

One of the most anticipated part of the festival is the Student Showcase, with inspired performances by the hard-working up-and-coming musicians, at 7 p.m. Friday, July 13, at the Blaine PAC. Greg Hopkins will direct his stellar arrangement of “Sing,Sing,Sing” with all students and faculty performing.

Student groups perform 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 14, at the Jazz By the Sea Craft Fair, onstage at the G and H St. Plazas, with rock, jazz and more, performed by bands, combos, soloists and the jazz choir.

Festival details and tickets: www.draytonharbormusic.org.



Registration for Judith Gauthier’s fourth annual “Falling Out of the Box” is a jewelry and metal art design challenge and exhibit hosted by the Jansen Art Center Jewelry Studio is now open. The challenge is designed to encourage artists to create something new, challenge themselves to use different materials and share their work with a community of artists during the exhibit at the Jansen, Oct. 18-Nov. 30. It’s limited to 75 entries.

This year’s theme is “Torch Songs,” inspired by the torches used by jewelry artists. A torch song is a sad or sentimental song, typically about unrequited love. The volunteer planning committee has collected 150 torch songs that will be sent out with the box of materials to the participating artists to serve as the catalyst for their creation. Each box will contain two torch songs, sterling silver and other items that the artists must use to create a wearable piece of art that somehow represents one of the torch songs. Artists can add additional materials if they would like. The cost of the material box fluctuates each year based on the cost of the materials included in each box, plus a small exhibit fee that covers the costs involved with setting up the exhibit (labels, signage, etc). This year, the material boxes are $45. To register, go to https://www.jansenartcenter.org/events/falling-out-of-the-box.

Whatcom Museum’s popular History Sunset Cruises aboard San Juan Cruises’ 100-foot Victoria Star sail away from Bellingham Cruise Terminal, 355 Harris Ave. boarding at 6:15 p.m. every Tuesday, July 10 through Aug. 28. Now in its 35th year, local historians Brian Griffin and Doug Starcher share stories about the region’s history as you view the sites and scenery. Pack a picnic, sunglasses, and bring a light jacket. Wine and beer will be sold on board. Tickets, $35 general, $30 museum members, are available on BrownPaperTickets.com and at the museum store at the Lightcatcher, 250 Flora St. For details, go to whatcommuseum.org/history-sunset-cruise/ or call 800-838-3006 ext. 1.