Music on the Green, By the Bay and in the Beer Garden!

Six Friday evenings of free outdoor dancing kicks off this Friday, July 5, at the Fairhaven Village Green at 10th Street and Mill Avenue. There will be a West Coast Blues lesson at 7 p.m, followed by DJ tunes until 10 p.m. Sponsored by Bellingham Parks and Recreation and coordinated by Bellingham Dance Company. Here is the full schedule:

July 5: West Coast/Blues with Bellingham Dance Company

July 12: Salsa with Rumba Northwest

July 26: Tango with TangoLife

Aug. 2: Waltz with Bellingham Dance Company

Aug. 9: Country with Bellingham Dance Company

Aug.16: Swing with B’ham Hop

On Sundays on the Green, from 2 to 5 p.m., learn dance styles with Fiddlin’ Fox, and live music by regional bands.

Here’s what’s up:

July 7: Swing dance with Sea Breeze

July 14: Gypsy-Balkan dance with Balkanarama

July 21: Cajun dance with Swamp Soul

July 28: Latin beat with Alma Villegas

Semiahmoo Resort hosts Friday Night Shindigs on the Patio in Blaine. Food starts at 5 p.m, Music starts between 5 and 6 p.m.

July 5: Mobile Mouth Hole Truck, entertainment by Nick Danger

July 19: Sally’s Brats, Music TBA

Aug 2: Back East BBQ, music by the Double Trouble Band

Aug 16: Back East BBQ, music by the Song Wranglers

Aug 30: Bare Bones BB, music by the Lord Knapp Band

There’s also a Seaside BBQ dinner series from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

July 4: The Shannanagins

July 5: Lord Knapp Band

July 6: Wicked Timing

July 12: Sam Halbert – Singer/Songwriter

July 13: Queen’s Bluegrass

July 19: The Jim Basnight Band

July 26: Shearwater

July 27: Blackwater

Aug. 2: The Jim Basnight Band

Aug. 3: Free Harmony Quartet

Aug. 9: Wicked Timing

Aug. 10: Queen’s Bluegrass

Aug. 16: Lord Knapp Band

Aug. 17: The Shannanagins

Aug. 23: The Replayzmentz

Aug. 24: Blackwater

Aug. 30: J.P. Falcon Band

Aug. 31: The Dogtones

Sept. 1: The Walrus

And here’s where to check for events at Boundary Bay Brewery, hosting Irish and Folk Nights on Tuesdays, Stringband Thursdays, and Fish Fry Frydays!

Venturing to Anacortes on a Wednesday or a Friday? Catch the free Summer Concert Series hosted by the Port of Anacortes!

Don’t forget Downtown Sounds begins July 10 and runs through Aug. 7, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday!

And the Elizabeth Park Concert series continues from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 22.