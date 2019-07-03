Music on the Green, By the Bay and in the Beer Garden!

Six Friday evenings of free outdoor dancing kicks off this Friday, July 5, at the Fairhaven Village Green at 10th Street and Mill Avenue. There will be a West Coast Blues lesson at 7 p.m, followed by DJ tunes until 10 p.m. Sponsored by Bellingham Parks and Recreation and coordinated by Bellingham Dance Company. Here is the full schedule:
July 5: West Coast/Blues with Bellingham Dance Company
July 12: Salsa with Rumba Northwest
July 26: Tango with TangoLife
Aug. 2: Waltz with Bellingham Dance Company
Aug. 9: Country with Bellingham Dance Company
Aug.16: Swing with B’ham Hop
On Sundays on the Green, from 2 to 5 p.m., learn dance styles with Fiddlin’ Fox, and live music by regional bands.
Here’s what’s up:
July 7: Swing dance with Sea Breeze
July 14: Gypsy-Balkan dance with Balkanarama
July 21: Cajun dance with Swamp Soul
July 28: Latin beat with Alma Villegas
Semiahmoo Resort hosts Friday Night Shindigs on the Patio in Blaine. Food starts at 5 p.m, Music starts between 5 and 6 p.m.
July 5: Mobile Mouth Hole Truck, entertainment by Nick Danger
July 19: Sally’s Brats, Music TBA
Aug 2: Back East BBQ, music by the Double Trouble Band
Aug 16: Back East BBQ, music by the Song Wranglers
Aug 30: Bare Bones BB, music by the Lord Knapp Band
There’s also a Seaside BBQ dinner series from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
July 4: The Shannanagins
July 5: Lord Knapp Band
July 6: Wicked Timing
July 12: Sam Halbert – Singer/Songwriter
July 13: Queen’s Bluegrass
July 19: The Jim Basnight Band
July 26: Shearwater
July 27: Blackwater
Aug. 2: The Jim Basnight Band
Aug. 3: Free Harmony Quartet
Aug. 9: Wicked Timing
Aug. 10: Queen’s Bluegrass
Aug. 16: Lord Knapp Band
Aug. 17: The Shannanagins
Aug. 23: The Replayzmentz
Aug. 24: Blackwater
Aug. 30: J.P. Falcon Band
Aug. 31: The Dogtones
Sept. 1: The Walrus
And here’s where to check for events at Boundary Bay Brewery, hosting Irish and Folk Nights on Tuesdays, Stringband Thursdays, and Fish Fry Frydays!
Venturing to Anacortes on a Wednesday or a Friday? Catch the free Summer Concert Series hosted by the Port of Anacortes!
Don’t forget Downtown Sounds begins July 10 and runs through Aug. 7, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday!
And the Elizabeth Park Concert series continues from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 22.