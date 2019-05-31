Musical Benefits for Bellingham Youth Jazz Band, WWU Jazz Studies, and Lynden Music Festival, Plus Equity Project Events at WCC

Tomorrow, Saturday, June 1, enjoy a Bellingham Big Band Bash at Boundary Bay Brewery and Bistro, 1107 Railroad Ave. This is a fundraiser to support student scholarships for the Bellingham Youth Jazz Band and Western Washington University Jazz Studies students. Five big bands perform from 5 to 8:30 p.m. including BYJB, Mount Vernon high school jazz band, and WWU big bands. Suggested donation is $10 per person with all proceeds going to scholarships.

Come out and support the 10th Lynden Music Festival, which takes place Oct. 9-12, with a dance with The Atlantics, from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Steakhouse 9, 115 E. Homestead Blvd., in Lynden. Come early and have dinner at Steakhouse 9, then come enjoy the music. This is a fundraiser for the Lynden Music Festival. Tickets are $20 and are available on Brown Paper Tickets. Bring your friends and make a night of it. There will be a quick live auction at intermission, which is always fun.

Sehome High School Orchestra presents a free pops concert at 7 p.m.Tuesday, June 4, in the new Performing Arts Center, 2700 Bill McDonald Parkway. One of the featured soloists is Violet Harris, the younger sister of saxophonist and vocalist Thomas Harris. She’ll perform a solo for orchestra and harp. Kirstin Dowd conducts.

The second annual Community Wide Dialogue (CWD) returns to Whatcom Community College at 6 p.m. Monday, June 3, at the Syre Student Center, 237 W. Kellogg Road. Co-sponsored by Western Washington University’s Social Justice and Equity Committee and WCC’s The Equity Project, CWD brings members of the community together to talk about race and racial justice. This “Talkin’ Race” event asks each of us to reflect on how our racial identities inform and influence the way we interact in our local context. Food will be provided. Register at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/junecwd. A donation box for the Orca Pantry will be available. Your donation of canned food will support students over summer quarter.

Documentary filmmaker Althea Wilson, a graduate of Northwest Indian College, and her guests will screen her film “Revitalizing Cultural Knowledge and Honoring Sacred Waters: The Documenting of the Oral History of Life on the Nooksack River” at 3:30 p.m. Friday, June 7, in Heiner 209. Refreshments will be provided.

