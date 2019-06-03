Naked Bike Ride! Zombies! Canadians! And More!

Celebrate creativity, research and innovation at Whatcom Community College’s second annual “Student Showcase.” The event will feature more than 100 pieces of original student work and will be held from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 6, in WCC’s Syre Student Center, 237 W. Kellogg Road. Students will present their original work from a wide-variety of disciplines including science, technology, engineering, math, art, humanities, and world languages. Many of the projects are research-based, and will feature findings in marine biology, oceanography, chemistry, anthropology, and geology. There will also be TED Talk-style presentations, podcasts, improv and dance performances, engineering demonstrations, and a student publication display. The community is encouraged to attend. Parking at WCC is free. Contact Marisa Ellis, Whatcom Community College PIO, at 360-383-3310, for details.

Wendy Wasserstein’s “An American Daughter,” directed by Lamby Hedge, runs Thursday through Sunday, June 6-9, at Western Washington University’s Performing Arts Center Mainstage.

Set in Washington, D.C., the play focuses on Dr. Lyssa Dent Hughes, a health care expert and 40-something daughter of a long-time senator. When the President nominates Lyssa to a Cabinet post, an indiscretion from her past is discovered. The media turns it into a scandal which imperils her confirmation and divides her family and friends. Lyssa is forced to make a decision: continue to pursue the post and face an ugly Senate hearing; or decline the nomination, becoming a sacrificial lamb for the President. Partisan politics in our nation’s capital, however, are nothing compared to the personal politics in Lyssa’s living room, where complicated relationships unravel with her father, husband and her best girlfriend—not to mention the awkward encounters she has with an exuberant neo-feminist author and a relentless TV journalist. For tickets and curtain times, call 360-650-6146 or order tickets online.

It’s one of the annual events many Bellinghamsters love: a bike ride and Body Positive Block Party. The annual Naked Bike Ride begins at 4 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Make.Shift, 306 Flora St., with body painting and decorating, followed by the ride at 6 p.m., then back for the Body Positive Block Party, which runs until about 10 p.m.

Admonitions from the organizers:

“We ride only as bare as we dare. We ride to promote confidence on bikes confidence in our own skin. We ride because we believe that the naked human body is not a sexual object. We ride to address the vulnerability cyclists face on the road every day. We ride to protest our dependency on fossil fuels. We ride to make bicycling accessible to those who are not (and don’t want to be) athletes.”

“We ride for many reasons, and one of them is body positivity; looking at, calling out, and envisioning a world beyond, the factors in our society that make us ashamed (or terrified) to inhabit our own skins. The naked bike ride brings this subject into public discourse, and for some, riding it, ‘as bare as they dare’ is empowering and freeing. For others, a different medicine is needed. Over the next few years, we are hoping that the Naked Bike Ride becomes just part of a larger event aimed at providing space for a whole range of body empowering discussions and activities.”

One of the volunteer positions is a bike shepherd, who will drop out of the ride along with any stragglers, with extra clothes or assistance. Here is the route.

What to bring for the ride:

*friends

*bodypaint and adornments of your choice

*sunscreen

*water bottle

*snacks

*around $5 suggested donation, and a few more for merch

*as much or little as you’d like to wear

*something light to cover yourself with in a pinch

When deciding what to wear, keep in mind that the ride will likely be photographed by bystanders! The high for Friday is expected to be 62 degrees, with showers in the morning, cloudy in the afternoon. More details on the ride on Facebook.

Come celebrate the launch of Phoebe Bird, 1051 N. State St. Shop home goods, art, and gifts designed and crafted by Phoebe Alexander Wahl and other small creative businesses. Opening party is from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 7, with delicious refreshments provided by Cafe Vavilov. Phoebe is celebrating the publication of “Paper Mice,” by Megan Wagner Lloyd, with Phoebe’s illustrations. In this beautiful, lyrical picture book, two mice are cut from paper and explore a house in the dark of night, only to learn that all adventures are better with a friend. Publishers Weekly called it, “A sweet depiction of companionship and creature comforts.” “Hurrah!” says Phoebe.

The Western Washington University Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Ryan Dudendbotsel, presents its final concert of the 2018-2019 season with the winners of Western’s annual concerto competition at 7 p.m. Friday, June 7, in WWU’s Performing Arts Center.

The program will include Robert Jager’s rarely-heard Concerto for Percussion Duo, the early “Songs of a Wayfarer” by Gustav Mahler, and Ravel’s Piano Concerto for the Left Hand, composed for concert pianist and wounded WWI veteran Paul Wittegenstein. Also to be performed is Gustav Mahler’s “Lieder eines fahrenden Geselle.” Concluding the program is George Gershwin’s great American tone-poem, “An American in Paris.”

The 10h and FINAL Save Our City: Zombies vs. Survivors, hosted by the Black Drop Coffeehouse, is from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Maritime Heritage Park. We’re trying to make this year BIGGER and BETTER than ever! More water balloons! More prizes! More friends! More fun! More fake blood! Save Our City is a free downtown-wide water balloon fight and scavenger hunt for all ages. Collect the required items and make it to the lift off point through a downtown full of zombies with water balloons as your only ammo! Giant water balloon fight at the end at ground zero: Maritime Heritage Park on Holly Street and Central Avenue. Come play or VOLUNTEER! Click here and SIGN UP to help out!

The annual Hands Across the Border celebration, taking place from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at Peace Arch Park in Blaine, was created to network with American and Canadian families, youth groups, and their leaders. The original celebration was established in 1937 as a Flag Day Celebration.

In 2012, this annual event was canceled and the group who organized it disbanded. The nonprofit organization the International Peace Arch Association (IPAA), was formerly known as the United States Canada Peace Arch Anniversary Association, answered the call of the families and youth who wanted us to reestablish the annual event. The IPAA is a privately funded nonprofit organization dedicated to the heritage and preservation of the Peace Arch and the international parks. A revival in 2015 saw 1,411 participants and in 2016, there were 1,654, in 2017, 1,678, and 2018, 1,711. Other events sponsored by the organization include the Peace Arch Park International Sculpture Exhibition and historical reenactments.

Be aware that the Peace Arch border crossing will be closed during the event, so if you’re traveling to British Columbia, plan accordingly. More details on Facebook or email info@handsacrosstheborder.info

