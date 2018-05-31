Naked Biker Riders and Zombies

Be prepared for the annual body-positive bike ride on Friday, June 1, in downtown Bellingham. Now in its 10th year, participants ride “as they dare” because, as the organizers say on Facebook “We ride to promote confidence on bikes confidence in our own skin. We ride because we believe that the naked human body is not a sexual object. We ride to address the vulnerability cyclists face on the road every day. We ride to protest our dependency on fossil fuels. We ride to make bicycling accessible to those who are not (and don’t want to be) athletes.” The event begins at 3 p.m. with a paint party at the Hub Bike Shop, 903 N. State St., and the ride commences at 6 p.m. For the first time, the ride will be routed to Boulevard Park on the Interurban Trail, before returning to its usual passage through the downtown, followed by an after-party. What to bring if you participate: bodypaint and adornments of your choice, sunscreen, water bottle, snacks, around $5 suggested donation and a few more for merch and something light to cover yourself with in a pinch. A tip: when deciding what to wear, keep in mind that the ride will likely be photographed by bystanders. Questions? Christopher O’Dell, safety coordinator, 360-393-0381 or Zac Robertson, 509-679-4194, general organizing, and to request disability accommodations.

Jasmine Greene has invited her friends Kelly Meier and Shasta Bree Simmons’ band ((her big sister) to join her on Friday. June 1, in her first gig at the Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., starting at 9 p.m. Cover is $10.

Black Drop Coffeehouse sponsors its annual family-friendly Zombies Vs. Survivors water balloon tag and scavenger hunt from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 2, at the Maritime Heritage Park, 500 W. Holly St. It’s free, but donations of $5 (or more benefit Cascade Connections, and the Black Drop will be matching 100 percent of those donations.

In honor of Pride Month, Aslan Brewing Co. and Northwest Youth Services have teamed up to bring you Ally Ale, a Tropical Golden Ale, set to be released in draft and cans on Saturday, June 2, during Aslan’s Four-Year Anniversary Party from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at both locations, Aslan Brewing Company and the Aslan Depot: Barrels & Blending. The partnership aims to benefit the Queer Youth Project, a NWYS program dedicated to supporting and advocating for at-risk and homeless LGBTQ youth. Aslan will donate a portion of sales of the Ally Ale on June 2. Through the donation and awareness campaign the Aslan // NWYS partnership will assist the Queer Youth Project in furthering its work in Whatcom County. Saturday’s party, includes the Dirty Ferns, OYEZ, Yogoman & Bongo Jac, and Scary Monster & the Super Creeps, followed by the legendary Bellingham Circus Guild. The beer garden at the Depot will be fully open with fresh crab roll sandwiches provided by Local Tide.

The Anacortes Waterfront Festival is all about letting out your inner sailor and embracing life on the water Saturday and Sunday, June 2-3. This annual Anacortes event has something for everyone: an open-air car show, food vendors, arts and craft booths, children’s activities, giant slides, water balls, dinners and dances, live music and entertainment, wine and beer garden. For the schedule, visit https://anacortes.org/waterfront-festival.

Summer Reading at WCLS Libraries starts now with free live entertainment for kids in grades K-5. Enjoy magic, comedy, noises, juggling, and traditional stories from around the world. A few of the performers: Dan the Magic Man; The Magic Story Bike; The Noiseguy; Wren and Della from Bellingham Circus Guild; and marionette shows from Last Leaf Productions. For details, go to www.wcls.org

South Hill artist and poetry advocate Jeni Cottrell is organizing a rather informal summer poetry reading series to take place at 5 p.m. the first Sunday of each month through September on the sidewalk in front of the Little LIbrary Book Box at 1507 Larrabee St. The slate of readers: June 3: Shannon Laws; July 1; Donna Rushing; Aug. 5: Anita Boyle and Jim Bertolino; Sept. 2: Nancy Canyon . Stop by if you can (and maybe bring a chair).