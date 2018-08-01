Pirates in Blaine, Kids Fest in Bellingham, Jansen Art Center Benefit in Lynden, and a Major Woman Singer-Songwriter

Mikael McDonald, who is rallying thespians for a revival of Blaine Community Theater, wrote to tell me that “Following the success(or at least the general amusement value)” of the group’s Blaine Old Fashioned 4th of July water balloon show, they’ve been asked to perform at the Drayton Harbor Days Maritime Festival by the Blaine-Birch Bay Park and Recreation District 2, at their “Kids’ Pirate Daze” event.” The festival itself presents arts and crafts, games, scavenger hunts, food vendors, raft races, ferry rides aboard the Plover, tall ship tours and sailings, a 5K, an outdoor movie night, and everything else you could ask of a maritime festival. Details on the festival: http://www.blainechamber.com/drayton-harbor-days/

The theater folks were asked to present another “water balloon show” with a pirate theme, and so they’ll put on Gilbert & Sullivan’s classic operetta “Pirates of Penzance” as a 20-minute show, and, she says, they’ll “perform it in such a silly and irritating manner that people will throw things at us!” (to paraphrase.).”

They’ll be Marine Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4 with shows throughout the day. The show itself is free, but water balloons are 25 cents each, or 5 for $1. There’ll be full buckets also available for $5 and BCT tote bags of water balloons for $8, which the tossers can keep. If you want to get involved in BCT, attend the board meeting on Aug. 7, when they’ll talk about their Halloween production and auditions. Information at www.blainecommunitytheater.com and on Facebook, or email blainecommunitytheater@gmail.com

Bellingham Parks and Recreation, in partnership with WestEdge Credit Union, hosts the free annual Kids Fest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at Downer Field at the corner of Lakeway Drive and Orleans Street. The event showcases services and opportunities for children and their families in Whatcom County. Activities include wood turning, mini-golf, bounce houses, a Lego funland, bubbles, face painting, balloons, martial arts, crafts, an obstacle course, a bike course, robotics, an appearance by Miss Whatcom County, and performances by the Bellingham Circus Guild. Details: https://www.cob.org (search Kids Festival) or call 360-778-7000.

Singer and composer Tret Fure offers a songwriting workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at Christ Episcopal Church, 382 Boblett St., in Blaine, prior to her 7 p.m. “Backstage at the Border” concert at the same location. Registration for the workshop is $60 and includes lunch. RSVP Cathy Mason at 360-332-1371. The workshop, which Fure calls “Writing Through a Small Window,” will explore creative songwriting by working with lyrical exercises. Fure has released 15 albums and CDs over the course of her 48-year career. In the early ‘80s, after performing with Spencer Davis, Yes, Poco, and the J Geils Band, she moved to the independent side of the music industry in the blossoming genre known as Women’s Music. She recorded with and produced some of the best of women’s music including the legendary “Meg & Cris at Carnegie Hall” and worked as a duo with Cris Williamson throughout the ‘90s, producing, engineering and releasing three CDs together. Suggested donation for the concert at the door is $7 to $20. Proceeds after expenses benefit the greater Blaine-Birch Bay community with assistance for food, utilities, lodging, gas and other needs. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Come see Art in the Alley from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, behind the Jansen Art Center, 321 Front St., in Lynden. “The Ceramics Studio will be selling work made from artists in our studio and have the pottery wheel on hand for demonstrations,” says executive director Vin Quenneville. “Each studio will have something fun for guests to observe or participate in, showcasing our continued work in providing arts education and opportunities for artists in the community.” Judith Gauthier, who oversees the jewelry studio at the J, says several jewelry artists will be on hand demonstrating soldering and metal texture techniques. They plan to have an interactive display allowing visitors to try their hand at some of the techniques students learn in the workshops offered at the J. The textiles studio will offer spinning and weaving demonstrations and have information about the upcoming Fibers & Beyond Conference and Sale and there will be representation from the painting, dance and music studios as well. Quenneville is excited about the addition of the studio showcase at this year’s event and says each studio is planning something special to highlight their artists and programs. Food will be available through Hot Diggity Dog, Tacos El Tule and The Sugar Shack ice cream truck throughout the event. The J’s own Firehall Cafe will be offering Kulshan beer and local wines in the beer garden. Tickets are $25 and benefit the Jansen Art Center. “Art in the Alley is our summer fundraiser,” says Quenneville. “The J is able to operate because of the support of our community. This event gives everyone a fun way to support the arts.” The event will also include a raffle and membership booth. Tickets are available at the Jansen Art Center’s Gallery Shop or online at https://www.jansenartcenter.org/events/art-in-the-alley/ . Details: 360-354-3600.

The Cornell Quartet, based out of Oberlin, Ohio, is a group of classically trained string musicians each pursuing an undergraduate degree in performance at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music. Carson McHaney and Mayson Lane, violins; Anders Cornell, viola; and Maya Enstad, cello will play Schumann’s String Quartet Op. 41, No. 1 in A minor, Haydn’s String Quartet Op. 64, No. 2 in B minor, Missy Mazzoli’s “Death Valley Junction,” and a few Danish folk tunes at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at the YWCA ballroom, 1026 N. Forest St. Suggested donations are $15 general, $10 students and seniors.