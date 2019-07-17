Poetry and Music in the Great Outdoors

Multi-instrumentalist Mark Kelly (and his doppleganger, since he always seems to be at two places at once) sent me his schedule for July and August; catch him when you can!

July

Thursday, 18th: The Atlantics play 6-9 p.m. @ Hotel Bellwether Blues, Brews & BBQ series

Friday, 19th: Kid’Sax Ensemble plays jazz and classical on the Village Green @ 8 p.m. preceding the CASCADIA International Women’s Film Festival (featuring selections from the Wild & Scenic Film Festival) at dusk.

Saturday, 20th: Bellingham Youth Jazz Band 1:30 p.m. @ Lynden Raspberry Festival Stage

Sunday, 21st: 6-8 p.m. @ Sedro-Woolley Street fair with Mama Dirty Skirt band

Thursday, 25th: 8-10 @ Village Inn Pub on Northwest Avenue with Pat McFarland’s Blues Band

Friday, 26th:- BYJB plays 7-9 p.m. @ Bellingham Senior Activities Center swing dance fundraiser

Saturday, 27th: BYJB plays 10-11:30 a.m. @ Barkley Village Gazebo next to Haggen

Sunday, 28th: Kid’Sax Ensemble and BYJB play Gilkey Square, La Conner from 1-4 p.m.

Wednesday, 31st: BYJB plays Farmers Market at Barkley Village, 5-6 p.m.

August

Friday, 2nd: BYJB, 6 p.m. ArtWalk sidewalk concert near Allied Arts on Cornwall Avenue

Saturday, 3rd: BYJB plays 11 a.m.-noon at Senior Center Activities Center lawn concert

Sunday, 4th: BYJB and Swing Connection at Village Green from noon on; final BYJB event for the summer

Friday, 9th: Holmes Shea Band plays the Conway Muse @ 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, 14th: 6-9 p.m. @ The Rockfish Grill in Anacortes with Trish Hatley

Sunday, 18th: 4:30 @ The Hotel Bellwether with Trish Hatley

Saturday 24th: Atlantics @ The Old Edison @ 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, 25th: 1 p.m. @ Fairhaven Village Green with Swing Connection; 4:30 @ Hotel Bellwether with Alicia Dauber Quintet.

Thursday, 29th: Atlantics at Hotel Bellwether 6-9 p.m.

Friday, 30th: Atlantics at the Conway Muse 8 p.m.

Saturday, 31st: Atlantics at the Heart of Anacortes, 6 p.m.

Luther Allen and Judy Kleinberg host another Speakeasy Poetry event, SpeakEasy 25: Pig Tales: A Passel of Poetry, (http://othermindpress.wordpress.com, https://thepoetrydepartment.wordpress.com/,https://chocolateisaverb.wordpress.com/) Saturday, July 20, at Alluvial Farms. But it’s complicated.

Here’s what they say:

Paul Hunter will open the reading, and David Lee will be the main feature and will read and gift us with pig-raising wisdom for 30-45 minutes. We’ll get Matt and Katie in there somewhere to talk about the farm. The event will start shortly after 4 p.m. and will end no later than 5:30. Free admission as always, although we’ll have a tip jar for the poets. Some of the pig poems are quite graphic and both poets are known for using almost every word in the English language, so if you’re sensitive about what your children are exposed to, well, bring ear muffs for them.

If there’s sun, we’ll be outside, so bring a lawn chair, water, and sun protection (code for “hat” or “umbrella.” If there’s rain (oh, sure), there’s a spacious barn to accommodate us and the sleeping pigs. If you’re so inclined, you might want to throw in a cooler to bring back some frozen Alluvial Farms pork, which will be on sale. It’s good stuff.

We’re extremely excited about this event and hosting these two marvelous world-class poets.. Since this will be first SpeakEasy not held in an actual building, we’d appreciate knowing if you think you might attend.

And in a weird, perfect storm of poetic bounty, we are scheduled for the same afternoon as “Remembering Mary Oliver: A Workshop, Potluck and Salon” hosted by Jim Bertolino and Anita Boyle at Egress Studio. We’ve talked it over and decided you could do both. Alluvial Farms is about a 20 minute drive from Egress Studio. If you leave the workshop a little before 4, you can come for pig poetry and still make it back in time for the potluck. There might even be a carpool available. And Anita said she might lend you a chair.

Here’s more about the event on Saturday at Egress Studio from Anita: Be a part of a celebration of the life of Mary Oliver, beginning at 1 p.m., ending at 4:59. This celebration includes a self-directed poetry-writing workshop, a potluck dinner, and a salon, all hosted by Egress Studio.

If you wish to attend the workshop, you will need to register by replying to this email RIGHT AWAY!!!. There is a limit to the number of people who can attend this workshop. I will prepare for those who RSVP, and special instructions will be sent to the participants prior to the workshop. This workshop will happen no matter what the weather does.

PLEIN AIR ARTISTS? Let me know if you’re interested in painting or drawing outdoors during the workshop hours. Weather permitting, I will prepare space for you if I know you’re coming to make art.

Self-Directed Poetry-Writing Workshop— Exploring the Natural World of Mary Oliver Through Poetry

During this workshop, you will explore the natural world on the five acres surrounding Egress Studio through a perspective found in the poetry of Mary Oliver. There will be directions to take you to poems posted in the pasture with very tall grass, a pond containing bull frogs and tadpoles, a windblown forest, a vegetable garden, a beehive, rabbit loop, a chicken coop, and perhaps other hidden shelters and hollows.

Even If you don’t wish to attend the workshop, you’re still welcome to join the potluck dinner and salon.

That same evening, from 5 to 6:30 or so, we will have a potluck dinner. We will provide some sort of an entrée, and you’re welcome to bring your favorite dish. Eating utensils, plates, and other necessities will be provided. If we were to organize the dinner, let’s say if your last name ends in A-G, please bring an entrée; H-O bring a salad or vegetable dish; P-T side dishes or appetizers; U-Z dessert. However, you really don’t have to be good. You’re welcome to bring whatever you like.

After we’ve satisfied our appetites and slacked our thirst, we will have an open-mic style salon. First up will be the poets who will read some of the poems they’ve written during the workshop hours, with 3-5 minutes at the mic. (This may change to a round robin, but hasn’t yet.) As always, our salons allow stories, music, art, almost anything, which will open up right after the poetry section. The feature this time is Mary-Oliver-inspired poetry. Not sure how long that will take. I have no idea what will happen during the salon.

Please RSVP to this special event by responding to this email address. It is VERY important to RSVP if you intend to participate in the workshop. Thanks! If you can’t be good, be careful.

Anita K. Boyle, egressst@gmail.com

On Sunday, July 21, at 7 p.m. in Molly’s Garden (Bellingham, RSVP for the address), Bellingham songwriter Tracy Spring and “bluesy rootsy lively lovely” duo Jezebel’s Mother will play a summer evening’s worth of original music. Jezebel’s Mother features songwriters Carolyn Lochert and Janis Carper, both residents of Oregon. The three friends and accomplished musicians will also add harmony on each others’ sets. Reservations for this scent-free event are REQUIRED by July 20. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.. If you have additional questions, please get in touch with Tracy via email (AziZSpring@aol.com) or phone 360-676-5669). Suggested donation is $10-$20.