Preparing for the Lummi Canoe Journey

Becky Kinley serves as the Youth Leadership Manager under the Lummi System of Care Expansion Initiative. Learn about what’s ahead at 9:15 a.m. Sunday, March 10, at Bellingham Unitarian Fellowship, 1207 Ellsworth St. The Lummi Youth Canoe Family is for Lummi youth between the ages of 13-21 to engage in our culture by preparing for the annual canoe journey and/or international cultural exchange opportunities. From the organizers: “Our desire is to learn who we are as Lummi People and our strong Lummi values; while protecting, promoting, and preserving our Schelangen (Way of Life). As youth, we are empowering youth and communities around us to stand up their rights and being the voice of the next generation. The special collections, taken during the service, will go to The Lummi Youth Canoe Family.”

Action for the Yintah: An informational and fundraising event for the Wet’suwet’en First Nation of BC, takes place at 7 p.m. that evening, at 1132 19th St., in Bellingham, the home of Daniel and Lisa Kirkpatrick. (This event originally set for Feb. 10, has been rescheduled due to weather.)

From the organizers: “The Yintah, or sacred territory of the Wet’suwet’en people, is being occupied and damaged without consent yet again, in 2019! The Wet’suwet’en need support generating funds to fight Coastal GasLink, which seeks to build a fracked-gas pipeline, and the RCMP, which is forcing outside control upon the Yintah. Please come learn about and help remedy this injustice, with slides, videos and stories. An RSVP would be helpful to know how many folks to expect. Text: 360-820-1338.

The Children of The Setting Sun Dance Festival takes place at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 15-16, hosted by the Equity Project at Whatcom Community College’ at the Syre Auditorium, 237 W. Kellogg Road. $15 per event at the door or through: Brown Paper Tickets: Note: two distinctive performances.

Blackhawk Singers featured on Friday, March 15; Git-Hoan Mask Dancers featured on Saturday, March 16.

The two-day event features artists from around Indian Country who will share their stories through song and dance. Woven into the performances will be a Native American narrative that speaks to the ancient life way, addresses the treaties with the United States Government, and illuminates the reemergence of indigenous language and culture.



