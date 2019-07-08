Pride Festival, Sunnyland Stomp, Rooftop Cinema, WWU-Sponsored Events, and Hot August Nights in Lynden!

Western Washington University’s annual free Summer Noon Concert Series began July 3 at the Performing Arts Center Plaza, but here’s the rest of the lineup:

July 10: The Dawn Bombs (Indie pop)

July 17: Paula Boggs Band (jazz, world music, rock, Americana)

July 24: Moon Palace (Indie rock)

July 31: Gallowglass Irish Band (traditional Irish music)

Pride weekend returns to Bellingham July 12-14 to celebrate life and honor diversity, and to advocate for the gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer communities. From family barbecues to the annual Pride Parade, it’s a weekend-long celebration! Join in the celebration – schedule and details here and here.

The Sunnyland Stomp is a free-ranging annual summer celebration of the talent and creativity hiding behind the garden gates of the Sunnyland Neighborhood on July 13. Stomp Stops feature games, art, activities, music and lots more frivolity. Learn more, http://www.sunnylandstomp.com/.

Western Washington Univeristy’s Summer Theater kicks off with Commedia in the Park at 6 p.m. July 18-20 at Maritime Heritage Park, directed by Rich Brown. Commedia was born in the streets and markets of the 16th century as theater for the people. The absurd characters, such as tricky servant, young lovers, and foolish old men, and their low comedy still enchant and delight humans of the 21st century. If you love physical comedy and the magical transformative power of masks, come to the free shows!

Graffiti Dance Theater, performed at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2-4 at the Firehouse Performing Arts and Events Center, 1314 Harris Ave., features themes of water, summertime, and self-discovery in the fashion of the Olympian Gods. Tickets are $10 general, $6 students.

“The Spitfire Grill,” a musical based on Lee David Zlotoff’s film, is staged at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21, 22, 23, and 24, and at 2 p.m. Aug. 24 and 24 at WWU’s Performing Arts Center Mainstage Theater. In the play, a feisty parolee follows her dreams, based on a page from an old travel book, to a small town in Wisconsin, and starts working at Hannah’s Spitfire Grill. Although it’s for sale, there are no takers for the only eatery in town, so she raffles it off. What happens next? Tickets are $18 adults, $10 students.

“#Heretoo” is a devised production conceived by longtime Tectonic Theatre Project member Barbara Pitts McAdams, known for plays that are based on events from the real world. “#Heretoo” chronicles the first-person experiences of gun violence survivors and the work of young activists in the United States. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28-31 and 2 p.m. Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 in the DUG (Underground) Theater in the Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $14 general, $6 students.

Pickford Film Center presents Rooftop Cinema – the outdoor summer film series in downtown Bellingham on the rooftop of the Parkade at 1300 Commercial St. where festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. with a beer garden, live music and entertainment, food trucks, activities and more! Each film begins at dusk, when the sun is finished setting and the sky is dark enough to see the film. The Parkade will have four floors of free parking below the event. Admission to the event is free, but donations are encouraged and accepted. Arrive early!

July 12: “Selena”

July 26: “Do the Right Thing”

Aug. 9: “Scream”

Now in its third year, Hot Thursday Nights is a full evening of family-friendly fun, sponsored by the Downtown Lynden Business Association. The evenings start with a Night Market full of vendors open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. between Third and Fourth Streets. There’ll be live music from a variety of performers across the street at Jansen Art Center, 321 Front St. On July 25 you can hear Scrub Hubner, also known as the Human Jukebox. Aug. 1 will feature The Rewinders, who cover classic rock from the ‘70s. Aug. 8 will showcase Free Harmony — Chuck Dingee and Sharon Mason — with classic and folk rock. There’ll be performances by the Infinity Dance Company, led by Christie Peetoom and Line Dancing led by Charlene Lenn, and beer-tasting on Front Street on Aug. 1. Get tickets here.

Movies start just after sunset, usually between 9 and 9:30 p.m.

July 25: “Coco”

Aug. 1: “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial”

Aug. 8:”Three Wishes”