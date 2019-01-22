Sing with the Kulshan Chorus! Celebrate Mozart’s Birthday! Volunteer with Spark Museum? Have Your Band Play at Elizabeth Park! And Lovitt is Closing Forever on Sunday.

Auditions for the Kulshan Chorus’ spring season is at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, at Whatcom Middle School, 810 Halleck St., in the (band room in the little building to the back of the school). Sopranos and altos who pass will be placed on a waiting list. Artistic director Dustin Willetts will play scales and have you sing against the notes to figure out what your vocal range is and whether you can match pitch; it’s very low pressure for this ensemble. No need to prepare anything. For more on the chorus, go to www.kulshanchorus.org If you’re unable to attend this open audition, please contact Dustin at dw@kulshanchorus.org.

This just in from Spark Museum of Electrical Invention, 1312 Bay St! Are you passionate about inspiring children and adults to change the world with creativity and innovation? SPARK might be the place for you!

At 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, SPARK Museum will host a volunteer information meeting. Come and learn what it means to be part of the SPARK community and begin changing your community, one child at a time, through powerful experiences and creative education. Coffee and refreshments will be served. For questions, please contact Abby at abby@sparkmuseum.org or call the museum at 360-738-3886. Want to know more about this fantastic museum? Go to wwwsparkmuseum.org.

Whatcom Symphony Orchestra director music director Yaniv Attar conducts a chamber performance at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, at Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., in a tribute to the prolific classical composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, featuring two-time Grammy-nominated bassoonist and former Blaine resident Martin Kuuskman, performing Mozart’s Bassoon Concerto, plus Chevalier de Saint-Georges’ Symphony No. 2 and Mozart’s noble and powerful “Jupiter” Symphony. One of the leading solo instrumentalists today, Kuuskmann has performed at such venues as Carnegie Hall, The Lincoln Center, and The Kennedy Center. A pre-concert lecture about the repertoire by Ryan Dudenbostel starts at 2:15. For tickets, call the Mount Baker Theatre at 360-734-6080 or visit www.mountbakertheatre.com. For more on the symphony, go to www.whatcomsymphony.com.

From the Facebook page of Lovitt Restaurant, 1114 Harris Ave., owners Norman and Kristen Six: The rumors have been out there and unfortunately they are true. Lovitt’s time on Earth has come to an end. We have decided it’s the end of an era and will close our doors Sunday, Jan 27. Please come join us in our final week as we will still be putting out the food you have come to love. Sunday, Jan. 27, will be a fun day full of good music with the Camden Carroll Trio and the Swing Connection featuring Thomas Harris and Cheryl Hodge and many others. Sunday drinks will be cheap as you will have to help us empty our bar. Also we are looking to sell everything in the restaurant (we have already sold the wood tables and chairs) so if you ever wanted a stainless steel French press, 12 sheet pans, 20 crème brulee dishes, handmade bar stools or a leather couch set come on down Monday, Jan. 28, and Tuesday, Jan. 29, and make us an offer. Everything must go. A big shout out to all our fans in Chicago and Northeast Washington and Bellingham who have made this an amazing ride and please keep eating and making good food. For reservations, call 360-671-7143 or go to http://www.lovittrestaurant.com.

Marla Bronstein says she’s ready to start recruiting and scheduling music for Summer 2019 Elizabeth Park Summer Concert Series.

She’ll be scheduling bands in the next few weeks. Bands will play from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays after Bellingham Schools get out for summer, and ending the week before school starts in the fall.

For the best chance of getting scheduled, please email Marlaken19@aol.com or message her via Facebook before the middle of February. Give Marla at least three Thursday dates your and is available between June 20 and Aug. 22. If you haven’t played at the park in the past six years, or if there are major changes to your group, she will need to have a current press packet with a sample of your music. Unless it’s been recently updated, if you sent Marla all this in the past two years, check with her it before you go to any trouble pulling it together again.

If Marla is not familiar with your group, or if you have changed substantially in the past year, are you playing somewhere locally in the next two months? Do you have current social media links you can share with her?If you have not played the park before, have you been to other concerts at Elizabeth Park as an audience member?

Some basics:



You need your own sound equipment and sound op. Sound needs to reach at least the part of the park where the food vendors usually park. Set up starts at 4 p.m., play time is from 6-8. Please respect the park staff and return borrowed items by 8:30 This is completely funded by donations to The Eldridge Society, and there is a stipend of $300 per Thursday performance. Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department provides power, a staff person, trash, recycling and compost bins. Hand trucks and wheelbarrows are available for you to use to load and unload. There will be two parking spots reserved for the band on Washington, right near the loading ramp. The performance group that encourages the audience to bring in the most donations into the Gazebo box for the evening they perform will have an automatic “in” for Summer 2020 if wanted! Heroes was the top donation receiver summer of 2018.