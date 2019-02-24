So Many Choices This Week! What a Town!

Biophysical chemist, author, and mountaineer Arlene Blum, who led the first American – and all-women’s – ascent of Annapurna I, one of the most dangerous and difficult mountains in the Himalayas, presents “Women in High Places: To Annapurna and Beyond,” at 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at Western Washington University’s Wilson Library Reading Room. She’ll share her favorite images and stories illustrating her climbs of challenging high peaks around the world. Blum also co-led the first women’s team to climb Denali, completed the Great Himalayan Traverse, and hiked the length of the European Alps with her baby daughter on her back. She’s the author of “Annapurna: A Woman’s Place” and “Breaking Trail: A Climbing Life,” and is the executive director of the Green Science Policy Institute and a Research Associate in Chemistry at UC Berkeley, where she works to prevent the use of flame retardants and other harmful chemicals in products world-wide. The event and following reception are free and co-sponsored by Heritage Resources, Huxley College of the Environment, Center for Canadian American Studies, and Associated Students Outdoor Center. Details: 360-650-3283.

Vancouver, B.C. vocalist and pianist Jennifer Scott and bassist Rene Worst perform with guitarist Bill Coon and drummer Jud Sherwood at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at the Sylvia Center’s Studio Theater, 205 Prospect St., hosted by Whatcom Jazz Music Arts Project. Scott and Worst have performed with Chet Baker, David Bowie, Freddie Hubbard, Ed Johnson, Ernestine Anderson, Joe Pass, Phoebe Snow and Clark Terry. Theater door opens at 6:30. Tickets sold in the front lobby after 6 p.m. Wine, beer, and soft drinks available for purchase. Admission is $10 general, $5 student, free for WJMAC members and students. Details: www.wjmac.org.

What happens when two seasoned songwriters from different musical genres collide? Find out at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at the Firehouse Arts and Events Center, 1314 Harris Ave., when Sher Vadinska and Margaret Wilder (Joined by Kim Carson as percussionist and background vocalist) converge to perform their sonic alchemy. With acoustic rhythms, blazing keys, vocal harmonies and lyrical ingenuity, these artists bring their years of compositional talent and original music to a performance where folk and pop-americana meets funky blues and soulful pop-R&B. This concert is an opportunity for fans and newcomers to hear Vadinska and Wilder’s songs performed in a completely new way with a distinctive blend of sounds and style as each artist brings to the stage their own unique musical background. This musical mashup creates a unique expression of sound and style that will dazzle your senses and lift your spirit. Admission is $10, free for ages 12 and younger.

Mike Marker performs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at the Chuckanut Center: 103 Chuckanut Drive North, near Fairhaven Park. He plays old time banjo, 6 and 12 string guitars, arranges songs from country blues, southern mountain traditions, and has written songs on contemporary social and environmental themes. He was a performer on the Sloop Clearwater in New York, an artist in residence in Oregon schools, a teacher at Puget Sound Guitar Workshop, and has performed at many festivals in the Cascadia region. He also plays in a duo with his son, dobro player Nakos Marker. Suggested donation is $5 to $10. Doors open at 7 p.m. Details: 360-676-1859, and on Facebook.

Vancouver, B.C.’s Reid Jamieson sings compelling originals and killer covers of everything from ‘50s-era gold to a tribute to Leonard Cohen at 7 p.m. Friday, March 1, at the Firehouse Arts and Events Center, 1314 Harris Ave. Known for regular appearances on CBC’s Vinyl Café with the late Stuart McLean to recording with Cowboy Junkies. A classic introvert/extrovert combo, Reid now performs with his saucy wife and long-time song-writing partner Carolyn Victoria Mill. Admission is $20. Details on Facebook and https://www.reidjamieson.com.

Congregation Beth Israel, 751 San Juan Boulevard, hosts an evening of Israeli folk dancing starting at 7:45 p.m. Friday, March 1, continuing on the first Friday of the month in the Social Hall. All ages welcome, no partner necessary. Details: 360-733-8890, bethisraelbellingham.org.

Donate, sell, purchase, volunteer, and enjoy your way through the annual Bellingham Bike Swap from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Boundary Bay Brewery, 1107 Railroad Ave. New and used bikes for all shapes and sizes as well as hundreds of gear and clothing options to choose from will be available between 1 and 5 p.m. in the Boundary Bay Alley on event day.

Whether you’re an individual with a bike in the garage you haven’t ridden in ages, or a local business wishing to participate you can drop off all items between 7 and 11 a.m. the morning of the event. Money raised by The Bellingham Bike Swap will be used to support Shifting Gears’ programs, and to help individuals break down barriers that prevent them from getting outside and experiencing what our local recreation has to offer. Details: www.letsshiftgears.com/bellingham-bike-swap.

Whatcom Artists of Clay & Kiln (WACK) presents its annual Clay Extravaganza 2019! Come play, shop, create and learn at this festival of clay with artist demonstrations, clay games, public hands-on area and more than 30 vendors of handmade ceramics from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 2 at the Depot Market Square, 1100 Railroad Ave. More info: www.whatcomartistsofclayandkiln.org.

Whatcom READS hosts a presentation about The Triple Nickles from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at the Bellingham Public Library, 210 Central Ave., and from 2 to 3:30 p.m.) at the Ferndale Public Library, 2125 Main St.

This first all-black paratrooper unit’s mission and service involving Washington state made quiet history and is all but forgotten. Robert L. “Bob” Bartlett tells the tale of the “555,” paratroopers who, despite being prevented from serving in Europe or realizing some of the same privileges and rights granted white soldiers at home, served with distinction when cross-trained to become “Smokejumpers.” Trained by U.S. Forest Service Rangers, members of the “555” jumped on some 36 forest fires as first responders, including the 1945 Mt. Baker fire. In the process of helping to save our forest, they gained military fame as the first all-black “Airborne Infantry Firefighters.”

This presentation is themed to this year’s Whatcom READS book, “The Big Burn: Teddy Roosevelt and the Fire that Saved America.” Author Timothy Egan will share his perspectives at two events: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., and 8:30 a.m. Friday, March 8, at Mount Baker High School. Both events are free and open to the public (seating on a first-come basis). The 2020 Whatcom READS title will be revealed at the author events. Details: https://www.whatcomreads.org/.

Step into the enchanted world of fairies with award-winning Bellingham author and illustrator Phoebe Wahl reading her new book, “Backyard Fairies,” at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Lynden Library, 216 Fourth St. A little girl searches tirelessly for the fairies that she is sure live in the woods beyond her garden. But the magical creatures seem to dance just out of sight. This beautifully illustrated book leads the reader on a delightful exploration of the magic to be found in our own backyard. Enjoy the story and make a fairy craft at this special program. For grades K-5. Details: www.wcls.org, 360- 354-4883.

In March, Smith & Vallee Gallery, 5742 Gilkey Ave., in Edison, presents works by Ann Morris and Kathleen Faulkner, two artists brought together by the tides of the Salish Sea. This exhibition will showcase Ann Morris’ continuing series, “Crossings,” handcrafted vessels built from natural materials harvested near her home on the shores of the Salish Sea. Seaweed, twigs, and insects are some of the beautiful and surprising materials that find their way into Morris’ constructions. Also included in this show are works in bronze, featuring many of the found objects, caste bones and vessels that are the long-time hallmarks of Morris’ artistic journey. Kathleen Faulkner presents exquisitely rendered oil pastels, inspired by the intricate waterways of the Northwest. Faulkner’s work documents her explorations of Oregon, Washington and Alaska, both physical and artistic. The artists talk about their work from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2. A reception follows from 5 to 7 p.m. Details: smithandvallee.com.

Join The Jazz Project in a big band bash fundraisers to support student scholarships, from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at the Majestic Hall Underground, 1027 N. Forest St. Bands include Bellingham Youth Jazz Band, WWU Big Bands, Mount Vernon, Sedro-Woolley and otherl high school bands. The $10 recommended donation supports student scholarships for BYJB and WWU students. Details: www.jazzproject.org, 360-650-1066.

Inspired by the Poetry Coalition’s nationwide programming for March 2019, the theme for SpeakEasy 23 is Poetry & Democracy, with featured guest Washington State Poet Laureate Claudia Castro Luna joined by a curated selection of poets from the region, at 7 p.m. March 2, at Mount Baker Theatre’s Encore Room, 104 N. Commercial St. Donations are appreciated. Details: https://othermindpress.wordpress.com/speakeasy/.

Award winning jazz vocalist Gail Pettis will ignite the evening in the Lucas Hicks Theater, at Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St. at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 2. Whatcom Sound Jazz Singers, under the artistic direction of jazz artist Michael-Paul Gurulé, will open with a dynamic jazz repertoire. Tickets are $22 and are available at online or at the door. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. Contact: info.wsjs@gmail.com.

Bellingham Chamber Music Society celebrates Women’s History Month by highlighting the works of 20th and 21st century American women composers for soprano and chamber ensemble at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at First Congregational Church of Bellingham, 2401 Cornwall Ave. Soloist Sherrie Kahn, supported by some of Bellingham’s best women musicians, will perform a program of new and old works by American women. Program includes “Shakespeare Songs” by Lesley Sommer, “Lullaby of the Whippoorwill,” “Nest Egg Trio” and “The Cuckoo and the Cowbird” by Sarah Mattox, “Thirteen Ways of Looking at a Blackbird for soprano, flute and piano” by Louise Talma, and “Love Songs for oboe and voice by Jenni Brandon. Featuring Sherrie Kahn, soprano; Lisa McCarthy, flute, Jennifer Weeks, oboe, Erika Block, clarinet, Pat Nelson, bassoon, ShuHsin Ko, violin, Coral Marchant, cello, Judith Widrig and Milica Jelaca Jovanovic, piano. Admission is $15 adults, $5 students. More at Bellinghamchambermusic.org, 360-303-4014.

The Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce Street in Conway, presents The Musebird Cafe, with Tracy Spring, Carolyn Cruso, and Misty Flowers, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2. Admission is $10. Bellingham native Tracy Spring is known for her rich, compelling vocals, diverse writing and intricate guitar work, from searing love ballads and playful blues to songs that contemplate new life, end of life and the spectrum in between. Carolyn Cruso hails from Orcas Island. Reviewers and fans alike say she casts a spell, with her poetic lyrics, intricate fingerpicking and expressive vocals. Bellingham’s Misty Flowers’ songs can strike the flint of hope and nearly immediately extinguish it with a deluge of reality. She is the bastion of hope, of happiness, of love through the worst of times, but she’s not afraid to tell of those times. Visit www.conwaymuse.com for more information about this venue. For more information about the musicians, go to www.TracySpring.com, www.CarolynCruso.com, and www.MistyFlowersMusic.com.

The McHughs celebrate the release of their debut CD, “A Day Will Come,” at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at the Firehouse Arts and Events Center, 1314 Harris Ave. The McHughs — Casey McHugh on violin, vocals and guitar; Morgan McHugh on piano, vocals, guitar and saxophone, Avery McHugh on violin and vocals and their dad, Tim McHugh, on guitar and vocals –play inspired, personal folk-rock classics and originals with a flourish of harmony and strings. The title cut of their debut release is a collaboration with a 20th Century film legend and visionary. Charlie Chaplin’s cry for humanity from his 1940 film, “The Great Dictator,” placed over an original composition by The McHughs is a powerful soul connection as relevant today as ever – a song and album of hope in uncertain times. The McHughs are . Admission is $9 through Brown Paper Tickets. Details: 360-592-5010. timmchugh@frontier.com.

Award-winning cellist Colin Carr joins the Whatcom Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Yaniv Attar, at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St. He’ll begin with one of Bach’s Cello Suites, and follows with Haydn’s Cello Concerto, a virtuosic and playful piece composed around 1761-1765 and presumed lost until its discovery in 1961 at the Prague National Museum. We finish with Shostakovich’s witty Symphony No. 9. Shostakovich originally intended the piece as a celebration of the Russian victory over Nazi Germany in World War II when he began the composition in 1943. By 1945, the Symphony shifted form, taking on a bright and sarcastic sound, which many have interpreted as the composer’s bitter commentary on Joseph Stalin and post-war Russia. Ryan Dudenbostel presents a free lecture on the concert beginning at 2:15 p.m.; seating is limited. For tickets, call 360-734-6080 or go to mountbakertheatre.com.