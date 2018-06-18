Something Wicked This Way Comes, Jazz in Vancouver, and WJMAC’s closing concerts of the season

Jonathan White shares the paperback release of his book, “Tides: The Science and Spirit of the Ocean,” at the next Chuckanut Radio Hour on Tuesday, June 19, at Whatcom Community College’s Heiner Theater, 237 W. Kellogg Road. After nearly losing his 65-foot wooden schooner in a large Alaskan tide, White vowed to understand the tide. Ten years later, he had read 300 books and criss-crossed the seven seas to see the largest, fastest, scariest, and most amazing tides in the world. With photographs, stories, and short readings, White talks about the surprising and poetic workings of the tide. He may also briefly discuss his newest project, tracking the story of the recently discovered Western Flyer, the boat that carried John Steinbeck and Ed Rickets to the Sea of Cortez, and their journey as documented by Steinbeck in “The Log of the Sea of Cortez.” Musical guest is Hot Damn Scandal, opening the event at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $5. The event begins taping for recording at KMRE LP 102.3 at 7 p.m. sharp! Details: 360-671-2626, https://www.villagebooks.com/event/2018-07.

Sean Walbeck host another “Cupcakes ‘n Process” event at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, at Bellingham Theatre Guild’s playhouse, 1600 H. St., to talk about the guild’s presentation of the seventh annual Boat Festival and other goings-on. Details: 360-647-9242, sean@gigglewax.com.

At 2 p.m. Saturday, June 23, at the playhouse, Suzy Willhoft directs a reading of Mitch Albom’s “Tuesdays with Morrie,” the story of his reconnection with a beloved professor, featuring local (and incredible) actors Bob Simmons and Robert Muzzy. The play contains some adult language and situations. Admission is “pay what you will” for this “Lend Us Your Ears” production.



Last summer, Sylvia Center for the Arts partnered with Bellingham Parks and Recreation to bring free outdoor theater to Maritime Heritage Park, 500 W. Holly St., and this summer the program is growing to an entire season of outdoor plays for audiences of all ages.

Two sets of two plays will play in repertory (alternately) Thursday, June 21, through July 15 in the amphitheater in the park:“The Seagull,” by Anton Chekhov, and “Mr. Burns: A Post-Electric Play” by Anne Washburn. “The Rover,” by Aphra Behn (which will feature teen acting students) and “Marian, or The True Tale of Robin Hood” by Adam Szymkowicz, will play in rep Aug. 9 through Sept. 1. For a full schedule, visit sylviacenterforthearts.org.



Whatcom Jazz Music Arts Center’s season comes to a close with the Vincent Herring Quartet performing at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at the Sylvia Center’ studio theater, 205 Prospect St. The alto and soprano saxophonist will be joined by Carl Allen on drums, Yasushi Nakamura on bass, and Victor Gould on piano. Tickets for this Wednesday’s concert are $20 general; $10 students and WJMAC members. Bass player and vocalist Adam Thomas performs at 7 p.m. June 27. Admission is $10 general, $5 students, and it’s free for WJMAC members. Next season begins Sept. 5, and the fifth season will feature national acts like Ari Hoenig and Ron McCurdy, but focuses on local legends like the Miles Black Trio, Dawn Clements, and the Cory Weeds Project, as well as the house band, Julian MacDonough, Michael Glynn, and John Hanson. Details: www.wjmac.org.

The TD Vancouver, B.C International Jazz Festival runs Friday, June 22, through July 1 at numerous downtown locations and on Granville Island. Among the performers: Macy Gray, Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters, Kamasi Washington, Dirty Projectors, Spanish Harlem Orchestra, St. Paul And The Broken Bones, The Jerry Douglas Band, Roberta Gambarini Quartet With Guest Emmanuele Cisi, Vincent Herring Quartet (if you don’t catch them at WJMAC!), Russell Malone Quartet, Johnny O’neal Trio, Emmet Cohen Trio featuring Houston Person, and Maya Raye and The Miles Black Quintet. Details and tickets: www.coastaljazz.ticketfly.com, 888-732-1682.

New Orleans’ Albanie Falletta, an early jazz and blues guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter; Austin bassist Ryan Gould; and woodwind player Lauryn Gould perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 23, at the YWCA Ballroom, 1026 N. Forest St. Admission is $18 at the door. A portion of the proceeds benefits the program that provides housing for single homeless women. Details: 360-733-5960.

“Something wicked this way comes” says one of the three “Witches” — although they are never called that in Shakespeare’s quintessential tragedy — but Macbeth’s fate is pretty much sealed by his very evil wife when she persuades him to kill the reigning king while he sleeps. Rich in symbolism, Chris Abraham’s directorial debut at Vancouver’s Bard on the Beach, running through Sept. 13 at Vanier Park, poses some timely questions: What is the nature of power? How do people turn to their darker sides? What is destiny?

Bard on the Beach is located on the unceded traditional territory of the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh Nations, and a welcome to the site was given before the play on opening night by Quelemia Sparrow, a member of the Musqueam First Nation, to honor the heritage of the location. It’s always a moving and spiritual introduction, and serves as a reminder to pay tribute to the past, a very Canadian touch of respect.

“If you can look into the seeds of time,” asks Banquo of the Witches, who can tell what will grow, and by extension, what will fail. Macbeth’s torment is visceral, and only grows, bit by bit, as the play progresses.

I won’t give away the ending, but it’s not good (as you probably know!). And in a very clever bit of casting, watch carefully for the three Witches during the play — it’s almost like the are a silent Greek chorus, watching their predictions come true. For a peek at the show, go to YouTube and search Macbeth Bard on the Beach.