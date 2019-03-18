Sparks Fly at BTC, Puppetry Festival at Alternative Library, Skagit Beer Week, Korby Lenker Sings with Jasmine Greene!

The sparks will fly as Bellingham Technical College (BTC), 3028 Lindbergh Ave., hosts a week-long student welding fabrication competition called Welding Fab Week, which will take place today, March 18, through March 22 in BTC’s Morse Center. The public is invited to celebrate the end of Fab Week and check out all the amazing completed sculptures at an open house and auction from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 22, at Morse Center.

For Welding Fab Week, Welding Technology program students will participate on three- to five-member teams, using scrap metal to create sculptures or creative fabrications inspired by a Pacific Northwest theme. This is the second year for the student-focused Welding Fab Week, which gives the students more time to plan and fabricate their projects, emphasizing quality fabrication rather than speed. Student groups began today at 8 a.m. and finish on Friday, March 22, at 1:30 p.m.

Register to bid on your favorite sculpture online at www.biddingowl.com/btc.



World Puppetry Day is March 21, and Bellingham is celebrating with a mini‐festival Thursday through Saturday, March 21-23. The festival includes a line‐up of local and regional performers in a variety of marionette, mask, string, shadow and stick puppetry media. Most performances take place at the Alternative Library at 519 East Maple St. The festival begins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21, with an Open Stage event co‐hosted by jazz pianist Eve Smason and Max Eberhard, local puppeteer of “PappenSpiel” fame. Seattle’s Jawbone Puppet Theatre, and Linda Comer will entertain, followed by audience participation and short sketches. The Festival continues on Friday and Saturday evenings with a Puppetry Cabaret featuring performers from Olympia, Portland, Seattle, and Bellingham. Performances start at 7:30 pm and tickets can be purchased at altlib.org or at the door for $ 8 to $15 (sliding scale). A festival pass is available for $20, providing admission to all shows through Brown Paper Tickets. Friday’s show features Olympia’s String and Shadow Puppet Theatre. They’ll tell how “Esperus: The Janitor” saves the old world. Pappenspiel will perform followed by Shadow Sail puppet theatre, bringing Noodle back to the stage, along with Jawbone Puppet’s Adam Ende. Saturday’s show features author GennaRose with a folktale of mythical and magical revelations illustrated with art on a “crankie” scroll . Winner of the 2017 National Poetry Series competition. Bellingham award-winning children’s author and illustrator Pheobe Wahl, String and Shadow, Andrea Love, and otheres will round out the cabaret. It is hoped that the Bellingham World Puppetry Day festival will be the founding event for formation of a Whatcom Puppetry Guild composed of local performers and artists. Some topics presented in the festival shows may not be suitable for young children. For up‐to‐date performance and festival details, visit WhatcomPuppet.org or call 360- 671‐3764 or e‐ mail info@WhatcomPuppet.org.

Skagit Farm to Pint Beer Week runs Friday, March 22, through March 30. This is the second year of events that bring beer lovers into Skagit Valley to get excited about craft beer. Events at Chuckanut South Nut Tap Room, 11937 Higgins Airport Way, Burlington cover a multitude of activities from a fundraising Beer Dinner inside the brewery to Women in Beer Bingo and more.

The kick-off event is a beer dinner inside the brewery at 6 p.m. Friday, March 22, to benefit Chuckanut’s neighbors the WSU Bread Lab. Canlis research chef Neils will prepare a four-course meal paired to four Chuckanut beers. Brewmaster Will Kemper will be on hand to talk about the beers as they are served and chef Neils will explain why he has paired the food to them. A small selection of silent auction items will be available for bidding to help raise more funds for the lab that makes the grain seeds that the brewers grow to be used in beers around the nation. Tickets are $100 per person (includes beer and food) available at Brown Paper Tickets with proceeds given directly to the Bread Lab.

On Saturday, March 23, the South Nut Taproom will open early at 11:30 a.m. for the Run for Beer event at Cardinal Brewing at the Port. All those out early on the Farm to Pint Run at the Port are welcome to stop in South Nut for beers and snacks. A brewery tour will take place at noon, and writer Kirk Richardson will be signing and selling his book “Craft Beer Country” at 2 p.m. Kirk’s book includes a chapter on Chuckanut and the owners Mari and Will Kemper and their craft brewing history. If the weather is nice the beer garden will be open too!

On Tuesday, March 26, Women in Skagit Beer Bingo will take place. Women reps from Skagit breweries and related industries talk about what they do at their respective places and offer schwag for winners of the bingo! Men are also welcome as well as women who want to know more about women in the Skagit beer related businesses. Bingo starts at 5:30 p.m. in the South Nut Tap Room.

Saturday, March 30, is the close of the beer week and a major celebration at the Aviation Museum at the Port of Skagit. Chuckanut and other Skagit breweries will team up with different restaurants and food suppliers for a big Farm to Pint Festival. Chuckanut’s partner Paellaworks will prepare a beer boil to be paired with Chuckanut Harvest Ale made with Skagit Valley Malt. This culmination of beer week is a super popular event so we encourage you to buy tickets through Eventbrite in advance as they sell out quickly. Check out additional information about Chuckanut Brewery at http://www. chuckanutbrewery.com.



Folksinger, storyteller, and autoharp virtuoso Adam Miller returns to the Everett Public Library, 2702 Hoyt Ave., to perform his award-winning program, “Woody Guthrie: When the World’s on Fire.” The free sing-along concert begins at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 23. Please arrive early for best seating. For more information call: 425- 257-7640. This is Miller’s only presentation of this program in the state of Washington in 2019.

Old Time Music in Bellingham hosts the Foghorn String Band at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at the YWCA Ballroom, 1026 N. Forest St. With eight albums, thousands of shows, more than 15 years of touring under their belts, and an entirely new generation of roots musicians following their lead, Foghorn Stringband draws from old-time, bluegrass, classic country, and Cajun music traditions to present a broad span of American historical music. The Foghorn Stringband is comprised of Caleb Klauder (vocals, mandolin, fiddle), Reeb Willms (vocals, guitar), Nadine Landry (vocals, upright bass), and Stephen ‘Sammy’ Lind (vocals, fiddle, banjo). Admission is $20 at the door.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Bellingham YWCA, the only local non-profit that provides housing for single homeless women.



Korby Lenker, former frontman of The Barbed Wire Cutters, returns to Bellingham to perform songs from his latest album “Thousand Springs” at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at the Lairmont Manor, 405 Fieldston Road. Bellingham hyper-energetic songstress Jasmine Greene and her trio open. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The Idaho-born, longtime East Nashville resident has long been a heavy-touring, award-winning singer-songwriter, and two years ago he added published author to his resume. Now, he’s the creator and star of a new scripted web series, “Morse Code,” loosely based on his life as traveling singer-songwriter.

A book nerd since childhood,his collection of short stories, “Medium Hero,” came out December 2015 on Turner Publishing.

Tickets are $12 advance through Brown Paper Tickets; $15 at the door.

