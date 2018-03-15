St. Patrick’s Day Shenanigans

St. Patrick’s Day takes on a real community meaning this Saturday!

But before I do a leprechaun leap into the events, if you’ve not heard about the concert with the Colburn Beat!, sponsored by The Bellingham Festival of Music in partnership with the Whatcom Symphony, you may not know that this percussion ensemble will close the seventh annual, week-long Play-it-Forward Chamber Residency at 7 p.m. Friday, March 16, at Options, High School, 2015 Franklin St. The musicians have performed in Bellingham and Whatcom County schools all this past week, and some of the local students will join them on Friday. The concert is free for students, $15 suggested donation for adults. Details: bellinghamfestival.org.

Now onto Saturday’s shenanigans.

The day begins with the Runnin’ O’ the Green 5k run/walk and 8k run starting and ending at Boundary Bay Brewery, 1107 Railroad Ave. The race check-in is from 8 to 9:30 a.m. and the race will begin at 10 a.m. The cost of the race is $35 day of the race. Details: 360-778-7000.

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade starts at noon at Cornwall Avenue and Ohio Street and ends at Railroad Avenue and Chestnut Street (Boundary Bay Brewery and Depot Market Square.) All may participate or watch, but bands and floats must register. Details: stpatsbham@gmail.com, 360-647-5593, https://www.stpatsbham.com. For the complete lineup at Boundary Bay for Saturday, visit the brewery’s Facebook page, or go to https://www.bbaybrewery.com.

Uisce Irish Pub, 1319 Commercial St., now in its 12th year, hosts Irish music all day, provided by Peadar MacMahon, East Coast Dave, Flattery The Band, and The Devilly Brothers, with appearances from Bellingham FirePipes throughout the day. Doors open at 11 a.m. for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade pre-party. Details: http://www.uisceirishpub.com.

Stones Throw, 1109 Larrabee Ave., in Fairhaven, hosts the Devilly Brothers and Gallowglass during the day, and the Badd Dog Blues Society all night. As always, Stones Throw celebrations are both kid- and dog-friendly, so bring the whole family down!

Irish lass Darcy Haughian and the D’vas & Dudes Quartet play from 6 to 8 p.m. at Old World Deli, 1228 N. State St.

Lindsay Street will take over Lovitt, 1114 Harris Ave., for a St. Patrick’s Day Dinner, with traditional Irish songs played on accordions, harmonicas, harmonies, fiddle, percussion, and guitar, plus there’s a traditional Irish menu in store. Details: http://www.lovittrestaurant.com.

Northwest Ballet Theater presents Celtic Legends at 7:30 p.m. at Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St. With the influence of Irish Step Dance and music from the popular “River Dance,” there will be a balletic twist to the choreography. Details: mountbakertheatre.com.

They may be known for their English rock, but The Naughty Blokes may turn Irish for the evening at the Fireside Martini and Wine Bar, 416 W. Bakerview, starting at 8 p.m.

If you still need some fun after St. Patrick’s Day revelries, The Atlantics’ frontman Paul Klein and his life-long friend Jon Koonce will perform together from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Lovitt Restaurant, 1114 Harris Ave. Details: http://www.lovittrestaurant.com.

If you can’t make it on Sunday, you can hear Jon play with The Atlantics at 8 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day itself at Boundary Bay Brewery.

A couple of cool events taking place at McIntyre Hall at Skagit Valley College in Mount Vernon:

Start your pre-St. Patrick’s Day fun with Dervish at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 16; and Skagit Symphony features Western Washington University’s Gustavo Camacho in a performance of Rosetti’s Horn Concerto; and symphonies by J.C. Bach and Haydn round off the program at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 17. Join Skagit Symphony‘s music director Roupen Shakarian for a pre-concert lecture in the concert hall at 6:45 p.m. Ticket and info for both these events and more: 360-416-7727, mcintyrehall.org.

