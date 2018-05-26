“Stagecoach!,” Thomas Harris CD release party, and Tall Ships!

Retiring Whatcom Community College film professor Bob Winters presents a screening of WCC’s own 16mm print of John Ford’s “Stagecoach” Wednesday, May 30, at the Pickford Film Center, 1318 Bay St., to celebrate the history of Whatcom Film and Bob’s’ career after 33 years of service.

Admission is free, and all collected donations go toward the Bob Winters Humanities Scholarship for the benefit of future WCC students.

Before the screening, a brief and informal discussion of the film’s significance to film scholarship, the print’s history, and the pioneering origins and evolution of WCC Film will be conducted by Bob, Nick Potter, and others. This screening will also feature in-theater, WCC-owned projectors used to show the film decades ago, illuminating the screening with a talk about WCC’s past.

Presentation and screening begins at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 6. Come early to celebrate the contributions of Bob Winters, and enjoy conversations with colleagues, students, and the public about Whatcom Community College’s history. Details: Rhonda Daniels, WCC Arts and Humanities Division Chair, 360-383-3509, rdaniels@whatcom.edu.

The tall ships Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain will visit Blaine Harbor, 235 Marine Drive, for educational field trips, dock tours and pleasure trips from June 1–5. Their visit will also feature a Saturday morning Hawaiian Luau Dance Party with food and music for the whole family at Gate 3 of Blaine Marina on June 2. And it’s free! Read more about the ships at http://www.historicalseaport.org/ships/lady-washington.

Bellingham Arts Academy for Youth presents “Oliver! The Musical” Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, June 1-10 at the BAAY Theatre, 1059 N. State St. Based on the classic novel written by Charles Dickens, this cast of BAAY performers ages 13-16 is directed by Erica Ewell, with musical direction by Zaldy Rogero, and choreography by Lisa Markowitz and Juliette Machado, with tunes like “Food, Glorious Food,” “Be Back Soon,” and “As Long as He Needs Me.” Tickets are $10 at the door and online at baay.org.

Saxophonist and vocalist Thomas Harris presents his debut album, “Vox In Socks” at a swingin’ CD release party from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 2, at Lovitt Restaurant, 1114 Harris Ave. (no relation) in collaboration with Jan Songs Productions. Thomas says the CD has two original tunes, “I Can Only Sing About You” and “Takin’ a Chance on You,” and eight standards, including one duet, “On the Street Where You Live,” with his wife, Penelope Harris. Other songs include “The Breeze and I,” “So in Love,” and “Stairway to the Stars.” Musicians on the CD are Jack Stafford (alto sax), Nick Wees (trumpet), Dave Keim (trombone), Devon Yesberger (piano), Roger Yamashita (bass), Julian MacDonough (drums), and Penelope Harris. Thomas wrote all the arrangements and produced the album; Brian Cunningham recorded, mixed, and mastered it at Sharp Nine Studios. Thomas adds that all the arrangements were written with ballroom dancers in mind for use in the ballrooms aboard the Cunard Queens (Q. Mary 2, Q. Victoria, Q. Elizabeth).

Playing on Saturday are Thomas and Penelope, Jack Stafford (alto), John Anderson (tenor), Nick Wees (trumpet), Mars Lindgren (trombone), Conner Helms (piano), Roger Yamashita (bass), Christian Casolary (drums). He’ll be selling the CD then and men’s and women’s t-shirts with the album cover on it (John Meloy did all the photography and artwork). Tickets are $10 at the door, and grab a copy of “Vox In Socks” at a special discounted rate while you’re there. If you are unfamiliar with Harris, who played his sax as a busker way back when at the Fairhaven Village Green when he was a lad, go to https://www.thomasharrismusic.com/.



Western Washington University’s Concert Choir for a Spring Alumni Celebration Concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 2, in the WWU Performing Arts Center Concert Hall. This celebration will feature Concert Choir alumni joining with the current WWU Concert Choir to perform some of the choir’s most beautiful signature pieces; represented will be music from choral concerts, conducted by Leslie Guelker-Cone during her 23 years as the WWU Director of Choral Activities and conductor of Concert Choir. Composers include Orff, Duruflé, Gilbert & Sullivan, Rachmaninoff, Hassler, and Copland, as well as a variety of folk songs and spirituals. The concert is free and will be followed by a reception in the PAC lobby. For additional information call 360-650-2385 or email choral.library@wwu.edu.