Summer Tunes!

The Lynden Festival of Music will host another fundraising event with a Mid-Week Garage Sale from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, June 10-11, at 115 B.C. Ave. in Lynden. Stop by for coffee and even some live music!

Thursday, June 13, is the Grand Opening of the Blues, Brews, and BBQ with the Atlantics at Hotel Bellwether! Join hundreds of patio partiers who come out to enjoy dancing, live music, cocktails, local brews, and fresh barbecue every Thursday through Sept. 12. Doors open at 5 p.m., the bands perform from 6 to 9 p.m., and there’s a small cover charge.

June 13 – Atlantics

June 20 – Lowdown Brass Band On Tour from Chicago!

June 27 – Jasmine Green

July 4 – Chris Eger

July 11 – Baby Cakes

July 18 – Atlantics

July 25 – Chris Eger Band

Aug. 1 – Space Band

Aug. 8 – The Chryslers – Reunion Party

Aug. 15 – Baby Cakes

Aug. 22 – MidLife Crisis

Aug. 29 – Atlantics

Sept. 5 – Chris Eger Band

Sept. 12 – Space Band

Friends of Bellingham’s Ray Downey, present Brother Ray’s 5th Annual 6th Grade Band Benefit from 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Boundary Bay Beer Garden, 1107 Railroad Ave. Musicians and groups performing that day will be the Atlantics, Baby Cakes, Dr. Jimmy and the Swing Time Serenaders featuring vocalist Tim Kraft, the Bellingham Music Teachers Ensemble, Kid’Sax Ensemble, and Mark Ashworth. This musical celebration of Ray’s friends, students and colleagues will raise money for Bellingham 6th Grade Band programs by providing band tutors to the middle schools, giving these future musicians extra help at the beginning of their journey. We are also looking for more band instruments to build our school’s supplies, so please bring any band or orchestra instruments you wish to pass on to the benefit or drop them off at Bellingham Schools.

Ferndale’s Music in the Park series starts on Saturday, June 15. This event is part of Ferndale’s 2019 “Summer of Fun”. You can find out about more free recreational events at www.FerndaleParks.com. For questions about Music in the Park or disability accommodations, please contact Recreation Coordinator Riley Sweeney at 360-685-2353.

Here’s what’s happening!

Saturday, June 15, 6 p.m. Music in the Park with The Replayzmentz. The free, all ages concert is at the stage in Pioneer Park,2004 Cherry St. The Replayzmentz play a fun and funky mix of R&B, Funk, Soul and Classic Rock. Bare Bones Bar B Q and Dazipop Cupcakes will also be on site, selling delicious chow for anyone who wants it.

Saturday, June 22, 10:30 a.m. Yoga in the Park

Stretch, breathe and recenter yourself with a morning of low-impact Yoga in Pioneer Park. Please bring your own Yoga mat, instruction and music will be provided by Flow Motion.

Also, on Saturday, June 29, at 11 a.m., come for a Science Adventure Day, for a morning of interactive science adventure experiments, courtesy of Science Tellers. Come on down to the Pioneer Pavilion, 2007 Cherry St., for an action-packed and educational alien adventure using science experiments for special effects. It’s totally out of this world!

Don’t forget the popular, family-friendly Elizabeth Park concert series, which takes place from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, June 20 through Aug. 22. There’ll be food trucks on site, and picnics, lawn chairs and blankets are all part of the fun of the free series. Donations are highly encouraged!

June 20: Ranger and the “Re-Arrangers,” gypsy jazz and swing

June 27: Kaeli Earle Trio, jazz, funk originals, covers and jams

July 4: Brian Butler and Bridge, rockin rock and steamy blues

July 11: Sir Reginold Cosgrove and His Nighttime Singers, eclectic, throwback top, folk-rock

July 18: Di Young Combo, sultry jazz and pop

July 25: Fossil Rock, ’50s and ‘60s hits

Aug. 1: Dr. Jimmy And The Swing Time Serenaders Big Band, big band and swing

Aug. 8: Whitewing with The Soul Shaker Horns, sassy soul, funk, blues

Aug. 15: Those Guys, oldskool and newskool dance covers

Aug. 22 Heroes, youth rock band

The Downtown Bellingham Partnership recently announced the return of its Downtown Sounds concert series for 2019. Now in its 15th year, the 2019 series includes popular returning bands as well as national acts. The expanded layout introduced last year will also return; featuring an improved beer and wine garden and additional family activities during the event.



The lineup features bands from across the country, offering music spanning different genres, each Wednesday from July 10 through Aug. 7, with doors to the outdoor concert area opening at 5:30 p.m., now taking up two entire city blocks on Bay and Prospect Streets off Holly. Each Downtown Sounds will include food options, the Beer + Wine Garden featuring local beer and cider and exclusive wines from Haggen Food & Pharmacy and family-friendly activities, including the WECU Game Zone, with spike ball, giant “WECU pong,” cornhole and giant Jenga. WECU will also be handing out different summertime treats for attendees, like ice cream sandwiches, La Croix and other beverages.

Downtown Sounds is free and open to the public, with the beer and wine garden restricted to those age 21 and over.

July 10: An Evening with Polecat & Friends (Bluegrass/Americana)

July 17: The Grammy Award-Winning Rebirth Brass Band w/ Raincity (Brass Band/Funk)

July 24: Orchestra Zarabanda w/ Bilongo Quintet & Sabrina Gomez (Salsa/Cuban/Jazz) July 31: Sepiatonic w/ Analog Brass (Electro-Vaudeville-Dance Party/Brass-House)

Aug. 7: Monophonics w/ Willdabeast (Soul)

For more information on artists or the event and for a complete lineup, please visit http://downtownbellingham.com/downtown-sounds.