Sun Shines on Sunnyland and PrideFest

Bellingham Pride running Friday through Sunday, July 13-15, is the second largest Pride Festival in Washington state.

A few highlights:

A free, all-ages dance begins at 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 13, at Make.Shift, 306 Flora St., featuring DJ Buffet. There will also be a drag show featuring young and local up-and-coming Drag Queens and Kings and Bellingham Pride will have merch available for sale. For accessibility information, please contact info@makeshiftproject.com or visit https://www.makeshiftproject.com.

Join 2018 Pride Grand Marshal, Tree Sequoia, for a free, lecture-style, first-hand account of bar-tending at Stonewall Inn in 1969 during the Stonewall Riots that sparked the Gay Pride Movement at 7 p.m. Friday, July 13, at Mount Baker Theatre Walton Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., sponsored by Miller’s Back Door.

The Pride parade starts at noon Sunday, July 15, at the corner of Halleck and Ohio streets, continues along Cornwall Avenue, and turns on Chestnut to Railroad Avenue. From there, floats continue up Chestnut and people turn down Railroad to find the main Pride Festival at Market Depot Square, at Railroad Avenue and Maple Streets, which runs until 6 p.m., with entertainment, food, fun, and vendors. Details: http://www.bellinghampride.org.

Kendall Dodd and Erin Boyd reminded me about the 10th anniversary celebration of the Sunnyland Stomp from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 14. More than 40 hosts in the Sunnyland neighborhood welcome friends and neighbors to a free-ranging summer celebration of the talent and creativity in their gardens and yards with games, art, food, activities and music.

Not to be missed is the Chicken Race at high noon at Memorial Park, with registration for participants beginning at 11 a.m. Sunnyland Stomp maps will be available at each Stomp Stop as well as at many of our sponsor locations. In addition, the list of Stomp Stops and a downloadable map is available at www.sunnylandstomp.com. Bike and pedestrian travel around the neighborhood during the Stomp is highly encouraged.

Schedule:

11 a.m. at Memorial Park: Chicken race registration

Noon-1 p.m.: at Memorial Park: Chicken Race, games and prizes for kids of all ages

1-3 p.m:: Plan your route in the neighborhood; activities, which begin around 3 p.m. and end around 8 p.m.

