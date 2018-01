Great news for the ongoing Sylvia Center for the Arts! According to a press release from ArtsFund, with the passage of the 2017-2019 biennium state capital budget, the ongoing project on Prospect Street is among the recipients of the Building for the Arts program. The Sylvia Center has been granted $334,000. For more on the grant, go to https://www.artsfund.org/news/2017-2019-building-for-the-arts-press-release. For more on the Sylvia Center, visit https://sylviacenterforthearts.org.