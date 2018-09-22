The Galloping Gourmet, “Thriller,” Big Rodents, and Burning Art

Village Books’ Regional Cookbook & Cooking Lit Book Group hosts special guest Graham Kerr (who lives in Mount Vernon!) at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, co-hosted by Bellingham Farmers Market director Caprice Teske and Village Books marketing director and Farmers Market board president Mary Vermillion. Kerr will share his book, “The Graham Kerr Cookbook: By the Galloping Gourmet.” If you can’t make it to the book group, he’ll talk more about the new edition of this beloved cookbook at 7 p.m. The book celebrates the classic dishes and witty humor that were signature the TV chef’s “The Galloping Gourmet.” For details on these free events at the bookstore, 1200 11th St., call 360-671-2626 or go to villagebooks.com.

Dance to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” with your favorite zombies and support a local charity, too! Public, all-ages classes to learn the choreography are held from 7 to 9 p.m. every Friday, Sept. 28, through Oct. 26, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Bloedel Donovan Multi-purpose Room, 2214 Electric Ave. ready to get your zombie on! (the Oct.19 class will be at Maritime Heritage Park, weather permitting, instead of Bloedel Donovan). Then be part of a Bellingham tradition (not required, but fun) in a costumed performance of “Thriller” on Halloween night! For info and updates, visit Thrillingham on Facebook; FB message or email teamthrillingham@gmail.com for how to support Brigadoon Service Dogs.

Filmmaker Chris Metzler’s new documentary, “Rodents Of Unusual Size,” which is about the nutria invasion in Louisiana and is narrated by Wendell Pierce with music by the Lost Bayou Ramblers, will be playing at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, and 5:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Pickford Film Center, 1318 Bay St., with a filmmaker Q and A.

Similar to his previous documentaries on Fishbone and the Salton Sea, Metzler says his new feature doc is a bit fun and quirky, an offbeat environmental documentary about giant swamp rats invading coastal Louisiana and the story of a defiant people on the edge of the world, who are defending their communities, culture and livelihoods from the onslaught of this curious and unexpected invasive species. The film takes us up-close into a large region south of New Orleans that survived hurricane Katrina and is now facing its latest threat—hordes of monstrous 20 pound rodents known as the nutria. You can watch the film’s trailer at https://vimeo.com/237653627.

Pam Kuntz and her amazing Kuntz and Company will once again present her workshop, Dance for People with PD and Other Movement and Neurological Disorders, from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays, Sept. 27, through Dec. 6, at Ballet Bellingham, 1405 Fraser St. The free class is supported by PeaceHealth and no registration is necessary. Just show up, she says. Pam’s class is specially designed for people living with PD. Caregivers and supporting family or friends are also welcome, as are individuals living with other movement or neurological disorders. Music accompanist is Mike Bajuk. For details, call Pam at 360-510-4711, email her at kuntzpam@gmail.com, or go to ttp://www.kuntzandco.org/dance-class/.

From 5 p.m. until dusk during the Fairhaven Artwak on Friday, Sept. 28, Cooper Lanza Gallery, 1415 13th St., is hosting a “garage sale” full of art, art supplies, and random stuff for art lovers, hobbyists, and creative people to buy on the cheap! Local artists will set up tables full of who knows what and hang paintings and this and that to sell at garage sale prices. Come early to buy cool stuff, then stay late or return after enjoying more of the Fairhaven Art Walk for the special Art Burn event happening around 8 p.m. Art Burn, hosted by former Blue Horse Gallery owner Wade Marlow, is going to be a fun incendiary display of artwork that will be either auctioned off for a darn good deal or will be tossed onto the bonfire to go up in flames! Light refreshments will be provided; come see what’s left at the Art Yard Sale, then get ready for the auctioning and burning to start by around 8 pm. If you are an artist who wants to participate email Wade at wademarlow50@gmail.com for details. Otherwise show up and share the madness, maybe go home with a treasure.