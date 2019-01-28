The Posies! Lyle Lovett! John Hiatt! Balkan Dancing! Groundhog Day! What a Town!

They’ve been to Bellingham several times in the past, but “An Acoustic Evening with Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt,” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, at Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., promises to be a time of shared stories as well as rootsy rock, country tunes and blues. Tickets range from $59 to $89; reserve at 360-734-6080 or www.mountbakertheatre.com.

World-class Irish fiddler Frankie Gavin performs at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at the Sylvia Center for the Arts, 105 Prospect St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the all-ages show. More on the event on Facebook. Tickets are $25 general, $20 students and seniors through Brown Paper Tickets.

Teri Grimes directs John Cariani’s “Almost, Maine,” Friday, Feb, 1, through Feb. 17 at Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St. Show times are 7:30 pm Thursdays through Saturdays and 2:00 pm on Sundays. Tickets are $14 for seniors and students and $16 for adults. It’s series of loosely intertwined scenes about love and loss that take place over one night in a fictional Maine town, and it’s been performed in 20 countries and translated into more than a dozen languages, including Spanish, French, German, Hungarian, Romanian, Russian, Finnish, Dutch, Flemish, Gujarati (India) and Korean. Tickets are available online at www.bellinghamtheatreguild.com or at the BTG Ticket Office, 360-733-1811. There’s nothing like a bit of controversial press that will sell tickets, by the way, so here it is (easy to find via Google):

Like Sonny and Cher’s song “I Got You, Babe?” Well, you can listen to it over and over on Saturday, Feb. 2, when Boundary Bay Brewery, 1107 Railroad Ave., hosts a screening of “Groundhog Day” in the brewery’s Mountain Room. There’ll popcorn and snacks available, and yes, some liquid refreshments for the 21-and-older show. Entry is $5! The bar opens at 6 p.m., and the movie starts at 6:30.

They’re described by the press as an “American power pop group.” But we know The Posies better as our hometown boys who went to Sehome High School. The band was formed in 1987 in Bellingham by songwriters Jon Auer and Ken Stringfellow. Among their hits: “Golden Blunders” (from Dear 23), and “Dream All Day,” “Solar Sister” and “Flavor of the Month” (from Frosting on the Beater). On tour, the guys will perform in an intimate show at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at Mount Baker Theatre’s Walton Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St. Tickets are $21, available by calling 360-734-6080 or online at www.mountbakertheatre.com. More on the Bellingham boys at theposies.net/.

The Makedonians, a 15-piece ensemble that plays the village music of Greece, Macedonia, and the Balkans on traditional and modern instruments, plays a dinner show from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at Cafe Akroteri, 1219 Cornwall Ave. There’s no cover charge, but full selection of great Greek food and drink are on the menu. Make reservations at 360-676-5554. Opa!

Patrick Wickline and Sharon Streams once again open the doors to The Church House, 1601 Mill Ave. for a concert they call “Chamber Music, New and Old” on Sunday, Feb. 3. Doors at 3:30, music at 4. The Super bowl Alternative will feature two sets of chamber music feature grand piano, violin, and bassoon. The first set will be violinist Misha Schmidt from the Seattle symphony with pianist Jessica Choi playing Stravinsky’s duo concertant, a Ravel sonata, and Astor Piazzolla’s “The Grand Tango.” The second will be pianist Wayne Horvitz and bassoonist Sara Schoenbeck playing new compositions and improvisation. To make a reservation, make a donation here.

Come out to a celebratory night of talented comedic performances by the Big Heart Circus as they journey south to bring circus to migrants at the United States and Mexico border with a show at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3, at the Lookout Quarry, 246 Old Highway 99 N. in Alger. Doors open at 7 p.m., suggested donation is $10.

Foux du Fafa (Faeble Kievman) is a clown, circus artist, performance artist, street performer, who has worked as a stunt actor and with the The New Pickle Circus,and Clowns Without Borders, among others.

Co-Sponsored by Congregation Beth Israel, Berlin-based Klezmer musicians Sasha Lurje and Craig Judleman, bring their project LEBEDIK to Bellingham at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, at Bruna Press+Archive, 221 Prospect St.

LEBEDIK is the story of songs told in songs, a journey from Eastern Europe to the theaters of New York City’s lower east side. Click here to read more about this event on the CBI website.



The Academy of American Poets has announced the theme for the Poetry Coalition’s third year of programming to take place nationwide throughout March. Programs in various cities will explore the theme “What Is It, Then, Between Us?: Poetry & Democracy.”

The question “What is it, then, between us?” is an excerpt from the poem “Crossing Brooklyn Ferry” by Walt Whitman. In addition to Whitman being recognized as a poet whose work forged a new kind of American poetry, which both expresses democratic ideals and contains painful truths about our country’s origin, throughout 2019, many libraries, museums, schools, and cultural organizations will be marking the 200th anniversary of Whitman’s birth, which took place on May 31, 1819.

Whatcom County’s SpeakEasy 23 is going to unofficially and informally join the party. What Is It, Then, Between Us?: Poetry & Democracy will be the theme of the next reading, with guest poet Claudia Castro Luna, the reigning Washington State Poet Laureate. As always, Speakeasy 23 will feature the work of local poets. If you are available to read on at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at 7 pm, then send from one to three original poems or your original poems related to this topic to lutherallen8@gmail.com by Feb. 9. Final selections will be made by Feb. 16. Submissions must be in a Word format. Details: https://othermindpress.wordpress.com/speakeasy.

