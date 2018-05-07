Wine Walk, Mother’s Day and Music

The Downtown Bellingham Partnership sponsors the fourth annual Spring Wine Walk from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 11. The rain-or-shine event is will-call only. Registrants will receive a detailed email that will include registration details and other helpful information. Please remember your 21+ identification. General tickets, $30, include 12 tasting tickets, a commemorative tasting cup, a Community Food Co-op tote bag, an event guide and a $5 gift certificate to Camber. The VIP tickets, $40, include everything that a general ticket includes, plus three extra tasting tickets, a fast-track registration line and snacks. Sign up at https://www.downtownbellingham.com.

Three performances of Eve Ensler’s “The Vagina Monologues,” benefiting Lydia Place, will celebrate Mother’s Day weekend with shows at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 11-13, at the Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave. Once again directed by Ginny Lang and produced by Jessica Renner, the show will feature local women presenting the acclaimed, outspoken monologues that began 20 years ago when Ensler sparked a worldwide movement to end violence against women and girls. In 2014, Jessica and Ginny produced the drama to benefit YWCA Bellingham. The mission of Lydia Place is to disrupt the cycle of homelessness and promote sustained independence for current and future generations. Tickets are available at https://www.facebook.com/events/233208507255481 and https://lydiaplace.org. Details: 360-671-7663.

Western Washington University professor Bertil van Boer let me know about the upcoming (and free) Collegium Musicum concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 12, in WWU’s Performing Arts Center Concert Hall, featuring music of the Classical Period with the theme “Sturm und Drang.” Taking its name from an obscure play by Maximilian Klinger, the period’s most famous literary work was Johann Wolfgang von Goethe’s “The Sorrow of Young Werther,” published in 1774, in which the protagonist was a man who was completely enthralled by his own emotions, living from moment to moment without regard to the emotional effects. He is the ultimate non-conformist, who develops an obsession for a married woman, Charlotte, and his actions become more sociopathic over the course of the novel until finally he commits suicide. Details: 360-650-3130, https://cfpa.wwu.edu/event/collegium-musicum-annual-concert.

Fundraising event for the youth who will attend camp at the 2018 Drayton Harbor Music Festival July 8 through 14 kicks off with a jazz concert with the KODJ Quartet and members of the Blaine High School Jazz Band, directed by Bob Gray, plus cocktails, appetizers, desserts, and dancing from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 12, at the Blaine Harbor Boating Center, 235 Marine Drive, at the Blaine Marina. Tickets are $35 at the door, and 1960’s cocktail party attire is encouraged. You can email festival.paa@gmail.com to request reservations. For more about the summer festival, go to https://www.draytonharbormusic.org/

Celebrate Mother’s Day among the blooming azaleas, rhododendrons and the fabulous outdoor sculpture collection at Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department’s annual free event from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 13, at Big Rock Garden Park, 2900 Sylvan St. on Alabama Hill. There’ll be artists-in-action demonstrating plein-air (outdoor) painting, children’s activities, and light refreshments, plus music by the D’vas — Darcy Haughian and Dianne Ardourel, with fiddler Elaine Woods. Parking is limited, but parking is available at Silver Beach Elementary School, 4101 Academy St.