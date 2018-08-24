WJMAC Opens Fifth Season of Jazz

Since 2014 the Whatcom Jazz Music Arts Center has been thrilled to provide quality jazz concerts and education under the leadership of Julian MacDonough.

Subsequent to the close of its fourth season, Julian tendered his resignation as the WJMAC artistic director to pursue other ventures. The WJMAC board members — Dave McConnell, Chuck Eberdt, Karee Wardrop, jim justice, Ralph Kolin, and Roger Yamashita — are grateful to him for sharing his dedication, hard work, and exquisite musical talent over these last four years.

For the first half of its fifth season, there’ll be some favorites and some newcomers to the studio stage at the Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St. All shows start at 7 p.m. unless noted. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and there’s no reserved seating; it’s all first-come, first-served. Tickets are sold at the door, and wine, beer, and soft drinks are available for purchase.

Here’s the lineup, subject to change. Go to wjmac.org for details.

Sept. 5: Kevin Woods Quartet with Woods (trumpet) Thomas Harris (tenor sax), Roger Yamashita (bass), and Christian Casolary (drums) $10

Sept. 12: Mike Allen Quartet featuring Miles Black (Vancouver) $10

Sept. 19: Arête Quartet (Seattle) with Joe Doria (keys), Joel Litwin (drums), Steve Jones (bass), and, special guest from NYC, Will Bernard (guitar) $20

Sept. 26: Stay tuned!

Oct. 3: Jared Hall Quartet (Seattle) $10

Oct. 10: Bill Anschell Trio (Seattle), Bill Anschell (piano), Jeff Johnson (bass), Matt Jorgensen (drums) $10

Oct. 17: Brian Dean (piano), Kevin Woods (trumpet) and Michael Glynn (bass) $15

Oct. 24: Axiom Quartet (Seattle) with Alexey Nickolaev (sax), Phil Parisot(drums, composer), John Hansen (piano), and Michael Glynn (bass) $10

Oct. 31: Naomi Moon Siegel (trombone, composer) with Marina Albero (piano), Eric Eagle (drums), Sean Woolstenhulm (guitar), Birch Pereira $15

Nov. 7: McTuff (Seattle) Joe Doria (keys), Andy Coe (guitar), Tarik Abouzled (drums) $10

Nov. 14: New York City’s Emmet Cohen Trio with Cohen (piano), Russell Hall (bass), Kyle Poole (drums) $25

Nov. 21: Mike Allen Quartet (Vancouver) $10

Nov. 28: Thomas Marriott Quintet (Seattle – trumpet), Rick Mandyck (sax), Jeff Harper (bass), Tim Kennedy (piano), and Dominic Lecouturier (drums) $15

Dec. 5: John Hansen and Kelley Johnson (Seattle) $10

Dec. 12: Kareem Kandi Trio (Seattle) $10

Dec. 19: Mark Taylor Quintet (Seattle) $15

Dec. 26: Holiday! No show

Jan. 2: Local Heroes $10

Jan 9: Jared Hall Quintet $10

Jan 15: TUESDAY SHOW! New York City’s Roy McCurdy (drums), featuring Cory Weeds (sax) and Thomas Marriott (trumpet) $20

Jan 23: Milo Petersen (Seattle) $10

Jan 30: Mike Allen Quartet (Vancouver) $10