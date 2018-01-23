Wrapping Up January

Bellingham Theatre Guild presents “My Three Angels,” directed by Alan Peet, Jan. 26 to Feb. 11, 2018, at the BTG Playhouse, 1600 H St. It’s set in French Guiana, where three convicts—two of them murderers, the third a swindler—stumble upon a family in dire need of assistance against a bevy of unscrupulous relatives. For tickets to this family-friendly comedy (although not for the younger audiences), call 360-733-1811 or go to www.bellinghamtheatreguild.com.

Visual, dance, and theater artists will engage the audience about the creative approaches they use in their education-oriented art projects in a free symposium in conjunction with the current exhibit at Western Gallery, “Back to the Sandbox,” from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, at Western Washington University’s Performing Arts Center. Panelists, in addition to artists whose works are in the show, include curator Jaroslav Anděl, curator; Doug Banner, CREATE director, WWU Woodring College of Education; Andrew Brown, professor of performance art at WWU’s Fairhaven College; Deb Currier, WWU theater faculty; Karen Dade, co-director, Woodring College of Education; William John, Lummi language teacher; and Pam Kuntz, WWU dance faculty and artistic director of Kuntz and Company. Details: https://westerngallery.wwu.edu/sandbox-summit.

Kids are encouraged to join musicians from Skagit Symphony in the lobby of McIntyre Hall at Skagit Valley College in Mount Vernon at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, to talk with members of the symphony and see their instruments up close. Following this interactive experience, the orchestra will perform a 45-minute concert program, featuring “Everyday Suite: Covent Garden” by Eric Coates; “Shepherd’s Hey” by Percy Grainger; “Mitridate, re di Ponto Overture” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart; “Suite Algérienne Op. 60, Fourth Movement” by Camille Saint-Saëns; and “Liberty Bell March” by John Philip Sousa. Details at 360-848-9336, skagitsymphony.com.

Western Washington University’s Fifth Inversion presents “5x5x5,” five works by five composers for five players at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, at WWU’s Performing Arts Center Concert Hall. The free concert features Lisa McCarthy, flute; Jennifer Weeks, oboe; Erika Block, clarinet; Pat Nelson, bassoon; and Gustavo Camacho, horn, as well as the WWU composition faculty — Roger Briggs, Lesley Sommer, Adam Haws, Bruce Hamilton, and Todd Smith. Details: cfpa.wwu.edu/music.

Whatcom Community College’s social sciences department and the Equity Project hosts a free screening of the documentary “ABU” (“Father”), followed by a Q & A with filmmaker Arshad Khan, at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29, in the Heiner Theater, 237 W. Kellogg Road. For more about the event, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/411990809227934/, or contact Anita Harker, 360.383.3546, aharker@whatcom.ctc.edu.