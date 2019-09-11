Clyde Ford, a HomesNow! Book Group, Women Composers in Lynden and Contra Dancing

From the international bestselling author of “The Gilded Hour” comes best-selling Bellingham author Sara Donati‘s “Where the Light Enters,” an enthralling epic about two trailblazing female doctors in 19th-century New York. She’ll read from her book at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Village Books, 1200 11th St.

Bellingham Country Dance Society opens its season with a contra dance and potluck starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Fairhaven Library, 1117 12th St. Leads facilitating the musicians are Dave Andrews and Sherrie Montgomery with the Open Band Orchestra; Lead facilitating the callers is Marlin Prowell. Come play in the band, call some dances, and dance! A dance workshop starts at 7 p.m. Email dance@januscom.com if you wish to participate in the band. and/or call! Bring your own plate, utensils, and cup, and a potluck dish to share. There is no stove or oven at the library, so please bring an already cooked or no-cook dish.Suggested Donation: $10 – $15 (students $7 suggested donation). Please do not wear fragrances or scented products to the dance. Bring your reuseable water bottle for hydration. Dances on the second, fourth, and fifth Saturdays of the month September through May. Details: www.bellinghamcountrydance.org.

Ibidunni Ojikutu and Rebecca Mañalac present a concert featuring female composers at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Jansen Art Center, 321 Front St., in Lynden.

From Libby Larsen’s setting of the last words of the wives of Henry VII (“Try Me Good King”), to Nailah Nombeko’s searing commentary of what it is like to be a young black woman (“Nobody Knows”), this concert speaks to women’s experiences in the past and present. “Nobody Knows” will be a West coast premier of the work. Known for diverse vocals including opera arias, art song, musical theater, and spirituals, soprano Ibidunni Ojikutuhas a reputation for having a strong foundation and extensive studies in both traditional and contemporary repertoire. A recipient of the top award in the Seattle Opera Guild Training Grant Competition, Ojikutu is a teaching and freelance artist whose recent credits include the roles of Strawberry Woman and also Serena in Seattle Opera’s productions of “Porgy and Bess;” her Benaroya Hall debut with Showtunes Theater Company’s production of “Finian’s Rainbow;” and, the role of Sally Hemings in Garrett Fisher’s new opera “Monticello Wakes” which had its debut at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

Award-winning pianist Rebecca Jordan Mañalac, a native of Brier, has performed in masterclasses with musicians such as Alexander Korsantia, Logan Skelton, Edmund Battersby, Nelita True, and the Eroica Trio. She has appeared as soloist with the Academy Chamber Orchestra, the University of Puget Sound Orchestra, and the Loyola Symphony Orchestra. Tickets are $25, available by calling 360-354-3600, and online at jansenartcenter.org.

Cultural historian Lance Rhoades presents “Beatlemania/Beatlemedia: How Talent, Timing, and Technology Created the World’s Biggest Musical Sensation” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Everson Library, 104 Kirsch Drive. He’ll discuss how the Fab Four’s drive, strong management, and ingenious production aligned with the introduction of new types of media to form the biggest entertainment phenomenon in history. Details on the free program: 360-966-5100.

Village Books and Evolve Chocolate + Cafe are pleased to announce a special event celebrating the long-awaited memoir from Bellingham’s Clyde Ford at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at 1200 11th St., to launch his new book, “Think Black.” The first 75 people to pre-purchase a copy of “Think Black” at Village Books will be invited to the pre-event reception upstairs at 3 p.m. in Evolve Chocolate + Cafe where there will be music by Skip Williams & Soul Shadows, plus violinist Swil Kanim, and food inspired by the book, created by Chef Christy. Space is limited. In this thought-provoking and heartbreaking memoir, Ford tells the story of his father, John Stanley Ford, the first Black software engineer in America. “Think Black” reveals how racism at IBM insidiously affected his father’s view of himself and their relationship. Ford is an award-winning author of 12 works of fiction and non-fiction. He’s also a psychotherapist, mythologist, and sought-after public speaker. He’s the recipient of the 2006 Zora Neale Hurston-Richard Wright Award in African American Literature. He’s been a featured guest on the Oprah Winfrey Show, National Public Radio, and numerous television and radio programs. For questions about the pre-event party and how to get on that list, call 360-671-2626 or email events@villagebooks.com.

Village Books recently announced a special, limited run book group inspired by Unity Village, the HomesNOW! Project in Fairhaven. Unity Village is a temporary tiny home community for the homeless in Bellingham and Whatcom County. It is being created in Fairhaven near the Post Point Wastewater Treatment Plant. HomesNOW! Is in the process of building 20 tiny homes to provide a safe place for homeless people to live and keep their belongings while they look for permanent housing. Unity Village will provide access to basic necessities such as bathrooms, showers, drinking water, and garbage service. HomesNOW! Is 100 percent funded by donations and operated by volunteers and committed to being good neighbors! The public is invited to participate from 5 to 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month, September through April (except December) to discuss books on topics concerning homelessness. The following is a list of the first three months’ books:

Sept. 17: “Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City” by Matthew Desmond

Oct. 15: “Scarcity: The New Science of Having Less and How it Defines Our Lives” by Sendhil Mullainathan and Eldar Shafi

Nov. 19: “Rachel and Her Children” by Jonathan Kozol