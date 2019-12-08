Join the Shellebration— the third year of open shellfish harvesting in Drayton Harbor — from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the H Street Plaza in downtown Blaine. This free event will include refreshments, oyster samples courtesy of the Drayton Harbor Oyster Company, and the presentation of community awards. A community awards ceremony will take place at 4:30 p.m. This event will be outdoors so please dress to stay warm and dry.

William Rink and Karl Kleeman talk about their book “Early Railroads of Whatcom County” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Village Books, 1200 11th St.

Speculation in the late 1800’s leads to local railroad construction and national takeovers. Editors and reporters of the time tried to guess just where the railroads would go and what might be the “terminus city” for each of the national transcontinental lines. For those who are intrigued with history, come enjoy the story, the people, and the high-stakes game that heralded the coming of the railroads to the Pacific Northwest. The book includes a DVD movie on the early railroads by Lanny Little.

Rink is a member of the Great Northern Historical Society and is a founding member of the Bellingham Railway Museum. Rink served on the board of directors and as vice president from 2003 to 2011.

Kleeman’s grandfather worked for the railroad and Karl is a former member of the East Carolina Chapter of the National Railroad Historical Society. A member of the National Model Railroad Association, he retired to Bellingham in 2002. He is a member of the Bellingham Society of Model Railroad Engineers and a founding member of the Bellingham Railway Museum and has served on the board of directors and as president.

“Center Into Solstice,” a concert by 4-Way Street at Cafe Blue, 1319 11th St., invites you to take a pause during the busy holiday season and imbibe in the sweet stillness of the season with melodious folk-rock music, warm beverages, and good energy as we gently move into winter. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Please arrive with enough time to get comfortable. Doors close and the experience begins at 7 p.m.

4-Way Street is a Bellingham band that weaves together the familiar sounds of with the lush harmonies of Djuna Harper, Rollin Harper, Stacy Reynolds, and Stephanie Ellis.

A concert on Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Alternative Library, 519 E. Maple St. will feature a set by singer-songwriter Kristin Allen-Zito, followed by a set by clawhammer and Celtic guitarist Alec Stone with autoharpist Richard Scholtz, concluding with fingerstyle guitarist John Miller playing a solo set of country blues, jazz standards and original tunes.

Doors will open at 7:30 p.m., and admission is on a sliding scale, from $10 to $20.

Bellingham Public Library’s Music in the Library series features Whatcom Flute Ensemble perfoming a free concert of holiday and winter themed music from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, in the Lecture Room at the Central Library, 210 Central Ave. All are welcome to attend, and no registration is required.

From 4:40 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, BPL’s Music in the Library program features the Kid’Sax Ensemble, directed by Mark Kelly, at the Central Library, 210 Central Ave. All ages welcome to the free concert. The Kid’Sax Ensemble presents 90 minutes of classical and jazz arrangements from 7 to 8:30 pm on Friday, Dec. 20, at Greene’s Corner; 2208 James St. Hear local teenage saxophonists Lilly Chavez, Olivia Grendon, Ashley Grinstead, and Penelope Keep play the music of Faure, Kern, Nestico, Bach, and others, accompanied by bassist Nigel Naylor and drummer Jacob Anderson. Full menu of food and drink will be available for the free, all-ages show. More info: markelly@oz.net, 360-306-8137; or https://www.greenescorner.com.

Enjoy a festive Holiday Dance with The Thomas Harris Big Band on Friday, Dec. 20, at The Majestic, 1023 N. Forest St., hosted by USA Dance Bellingham. A lesson will be taught from 7:15 to 8 p.m. with the band playing from 8 to 10 p.m. Everyone is welcome, seniors, singles and students. Admission is $10 general $7 members and students. Details: 360-734-5676, bhamusabda@aol.com.

Firehouse Arts in Motion has started their annual Christmas Stocking Project. Last year more than 200 beautiful stockings were given to people served by Northwest Youth Services, Opportunity Council and the Interfaith Coalition. Stocking stuffer donations, including gift cards and cash can be dropped off at the Firehouse Arts and Events Center, 1314 Harris Ave. Items need to be new and need to fit into a stocking. Volunteers will be stuffing the stockings with all the goods on Dec. 20 so get the goodies dropped off before then. If you have any questions contact Jeni Cottrell 360-752-1904, or Harold Niven 360-319-5640.

Have fun at the Firehouse Holiday Community Gathering on Saturday, Dec. 21. There’s an awesome Yule Log waiting in the wings to warm our souls on this evening. All are welcome, it will be potluck style so bring something yummy to share with your friends and neighbors. Following the meal we will watch a holiday movie on the big screen. The seats will down but bring pillows and blankets if you want to cozy up on the floor. Gathering, eats, and fun conversation will start at 5 p.m. and the movie should start about 7:30 p.m. in hopes of wrapping up the evening at about 9:30 p.m. The Yule Log will go in the fireplace at 6 p.m. Dec. 20 so be sure to come to the Café in advance to make your best guess of the “burn time”, winner gets a $25 Café Gift Certificate, hopefully the last burning ember will fall through the grate during the party so we can stop the clock and announce the winner.

Down the street at 5 p.m. on the night of Dec. 21, Cooper Lanza Gallery and School of Fine Art hosts a celebration to bid a fond farewell to 1415 13th St, the building that has been a home for the arts in Bellingham for many years. The legendary gallery space in Fairhaven, built by Douglas Chapman, will be torn down this coming year. The building was originally constructed in 1928, and renovated by Chapman in the ’90s with the intention of being a gallery and hub for the artist community in Bellingham. The “Wrecking-ball Ball” will be the final party or “ball” before the proverbial wrecking-ball comes. Sharpies will be available for party attendees to create art on the walls and pen their favorite memories of the space. Formal attire requested, but not required. Come as you are to honor this legendary gallery with food and live music. For more information, call 360-223-5352 or email cooperlanzagallery@gmail.com.

Storyteller and songwriter Robert Sarazin Blake presents “A Collection of Songs and Stories That Have Something To Do With The Holiday Season,” featuring a rendition of Dylan Thomas ”’A Child’s Christmas in Wales,” with, as always, Grace Gouran, at 7 p.m. Dec. 22 and 23 in the Lucas Hicks Theater at the Sylvia Center for the Arts, 207 Prospect St. The guest for Sunday’s show is Louis Ledford, and the guest for Monday’s show is The Best Intentions.

Tickets are $15 general, $12 Sylvia Center members, $5 kids 14 and younger, available in advance at https://sylviacenterforthearts.org

Everyone is welcome to join the fun at the Beth Israel Hanukkah party from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Congregation Beth Israel, 751 San Juan Boulevard! Come enjoy tasty latkes, pizza, salad, donuts, fruits and veggies. There will be festive performances from the Kesher students, some fun children’s crafts, and of course the famous Dreidle Spin-Off! Details: Lynn Korner at 360-671-2607. And don’t forget that you can support the party by purchasing your Hanukkah candles at the event.

Join the Jewish community in a show of unity and pride as we kindle the first light of the Menorah at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Lee Memorial Park, behind the downtown branch of the Bellingham Public Library at 210 Central Ave. Chocolate gelt hunt, music, and delicious Chanukah treats for everyone!

Bored over Winter break? Enjoy Chanukah on Ice at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at the Sportxplex! Glide around the rink to joyous Chanukah music! Experience an On-Ice Menorah lighting! Skate with Judah the Maccabee, a spinning dreidel, friends and family, and enjoy Chanukah treats!

Cost is $10 adults, $5 ages 4-15. Kids three and younger skate free. (Price includes entrance and skates).Refreshments — doughnuts, latkes, and gelt— will be available for purchase. Each purchase of a food item comes with a free drink!Pre-pay at www.jewishbellingham.com/chanukahonice.

A time to sing together; familiar folk tunes, new tunes to tuck in your pocket and take home, songs to make us laugh, lullabies and more with longtime Bellingham educator Pam Sinnett takes place from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at the Chuckanut Center, 103 Chuckanut Drive N., just north of Fairhaven Park. Pam, who retired from Samish School, has led family concerts and sing-alongs in classrooms around town for more than 30 years. Refreshments will be provided. $10-15 per family, suggested donation. No pre-registration necessary. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Details: Steve Wilson, 360-383-7502.