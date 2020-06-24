Allied Arts Spruces Up! Share Your Covid-19 Story! Bellingham Public Library Offers Services! Lynden Fair Goes Online

Allied Arts Offers Artistic Goodies

Allied Arts director Kelly Hart, along with her two sons, home from college during Stay Home – Stay Healthy order, and some key volunteers, tackled a project they’ve been wanting to get done for a long time: a Thrift Store and office overhaul!

The improved space, at 1418 Cornwall Ave., features better lighting, new carpet, fresh paint, organized bins with better signage and labeling and more space! Overall, we think it will make your next treasure hunting experience much better! Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday..

Share Your Covid-19 Story

Peoples’ Perspectives: COVID-19 in Whatcom County, a new online initiative organized by a coalition of local organizations, invites community members to record their impressions. Visit wcls.org/covidperspectives to see the selection of multimedia projects, to view stories gathered so far, and to get involved.

Choose from projects sponsored by more than 12 community organizations to share stories via photography, writing, storytelling, visual arts, or other creative platforms.

“We hope community members will find a project – or projects – that speak to them and allow them to share their experiences during this strange and unusual time,” says Rebecca Judd, director of the Bellingham Public Library.

The webpage also showcases COVID-inspired stories that have already been gathered by local groups. Featured stories include articles from The Northern Light’s Young Reporters Project, KMRE’s Coronavirus Stories, KZAX’s Quarantunes, Vol. 1, featuring songs written for this time by local musicians, and more.

Peoples’ Perspectives will be active throughout the duration of this pandemic. Organizers will review submissions to determine next steps.

“Our intent is to archive selected contributions for use by researchers, educators and journalists and as a record of this experience for future generations,” says Christine Perkins, executive director of Whatcom County Library System. The ad-hoc group also hopes to host an exhibition showcasing the creative work shared with the Peoples’ Perspectives project.

All are invited to contribute. To add a project to the Peoples’ Perspectives webpage, email Rebecca Judd with Bellingham Public Library, rejudd@cob.org, or Christine Perkins with Whatcom County Library System, christine.perkins@wcls.org.

Founding organizations of Peoples’ Perspectives: COVID-19 in Whatcom County are All Point Bulletin, Allied Arts of Whatcom County, Bellingham Public Library, Bellingham Roller Betties, Bellingham Symphony Orchestra, Bellingham Whatcom County Tourism, Chuckanut Writers Conference, KMRE 102.3 FM, Make.Shift/KZAX 94.9, Pickford Film Center, The Northern Light, Village Books, Western Washington University, Whatcom Art Guild, Whatcom County Library System, Whatcom Community College and Whatcom Museum.

Library News

Bellingham Public Library has resumed limited services, allowed during Phase 2 of Governor Jay Inslee’s Safe Start plan, while the doors of its three branches remain closed to patrons until Phase 3.Library Director Rebecca Judd said the first step of resuming library services is inviting patrons to return items they checked out before facilities closed in mid-March, at the Central Library only at 210 Central Ave.

“While we can’t open our buildings to patrons until Phase 3, we opened the outdoor book returns at the Central Library to accept items people have been enjoying during the closure,” Rebecca Judd, Bellingham Public Library director, said. “If you need to keep them a little longer, that is alright, too, as all due dates have been extended to July 1,” she added.

She said books and other items being returned will be quarantined for three days before they are handled by staff. This step is being used by libraries across the country as an extra measure of caution to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, she said.

Bellingham Public Library has begun offering patrons the opportunity to place holds and pick items up in front of the Central Library, available 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. This service has been designed to be contact-free, with staff bringing items outside to a sanitized pick-up table. Visit the Curbside Holds Pick-Up Services page of the library website for details about how to use this service.

“Our patrons have been so looking forward to having new books to read, audiobooks to hear, and new DVDs to watch,” Judd said. “We are very pleased to be able to offer curbside holds pick-up as part of our services during Phase 2.”

Other library services being offered while library facilities are closed to patrons include:

+Expanded telephone call center hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, 360-778-7323.

+Virtual storytimes: Storytime teachers are filming storytime classes at home. They are posted on the City’s YouTube page and distributed through li​brary Facebook and Twitter pages, where they are being enjoyed by fans of all ages.

“Our videos offer all the same early literacy practices our families know and love,” Judd said. “During this time, when our family routines are disrupted, it is wonderful for our library kids and the adults in their lives to see our familiar faces, singing familiar songs, following the comforting, familiar pattern of storytime.”

+Online Summer Reading Program: Summer Reading programs are a great tradition at all Whatcom County and Bellingham Public Libraries. This year is no exception with downloadable Summer Reading bingo cards. Summer reading engages readers of all ages with ideas for things to read or do. Bingo-style cards are available for early years, kids, teens and adults. Everyone can participate! Check out our Summer Reading page for details.

+Library digital services: This is a great time to check out library digital services, such as eFIlms, eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagazines, online computer and language learning classes, and more.

+Donations: Judd said no donations of books and other items are being accepted while library facilities are closed to the public.

For more information about library services during COVID-19, visit www.bellinghampubliclibrary.org or call the library during Call Center hours.

Lynden Fair Goes Online

The Northwest Washington Fair and Event Center is going virtual! Whether it’s entering your prize pig or carefully-crafted quilt, we’re accepting entries to our virtual competition starting July 1! You can also shop from your favorite fair vendors ONLINE August 16-21, 2020! Visit our website for details on these events and to see new activities.