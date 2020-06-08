April Brews Day is this month, Anacortes Arts Festival, Skagit River Poetry Festival cancelled, Scottish Gathering postponed, Stringband Jamboree goes online

April Brews Day Online in June

Max Higbee Center and WECU, the 19th annual April Brews Day @ Home brings #bellinghambeer to your backyard!

April Brews Day @ Home is a reinvented, stay-at-home edition of our favorite beer festival. Join online on Friday, June 12, from 3 to 7 p.m. and bring this unique and novel beer tasting experience to your homes and backyards.

Participate by joining in virtually to catch the stories and entertainment on our live stream from Max Higbee Center, and choose from a variety of take-home packages with interesting and tasty groupings of beer, merchandise, and more. Check back here and at website for more details as they’re announced www.aprilbrewsday.org.

Max Higbee Center offers community-based recreation programs for people with developmental disabilities. By purchasing tickets and spending money at April Brew Day (whether at home or in person!), you help continue their programs.

New Old Time Chautauqua presents A Live Virtual Vaudeville Celebration

Relive the glory days of vaudeville through an evening that combines circus, music, magic, vaudeville, and other arts Sunday, June 14, at 6 p.m. All proceeds help NOTC fulfill its mission to build community through entertainment, education, and laughter. Ticket per screen: $20 – Brown Paper Tickets: notcvirtual.brownpapertickets.com. The ZOOM ID and Password will be emailed one hour before the show.

New Old Time Chautauqua had to cancel its benefit shows and summer 2020 to Wisconsin to register voters for the November general elections. Instead, NOTC brings our big show to your very own screen, with each artist performing from their own home via Zoom. Where else can you find a line-up like this? The shows feature everyone’s favorite 8-foot clown,Godfrey Daniels; Broadway stars, The Flying Karamazov Brothers; international Eccentric Performer, Poki; The World’s Best and Most Famous Bubble Guy, Tom Noddy; Lyrical, Evocative Singer Songwriter, Jan Luby; funny man and physical maniac, Frank Olivier; Artis the Spoonman (yes, of Soundgarden “Spoonman” fame); award-winning magician, Joey Pipia; multi-instrumentalist with hands and feet, Fiona Rose; social clown, Kristin Crowley; band composer and Tune Savant, Thaddeus Spae, as the incorrigible “Uncle Pappy”; Swinging Singing Troubadour, Harry “Boom Boom” Levine; Barnum and Bailey Clown, Chris Bricker; aerialista, Tayna Gagne; Whistler Extraordinaire and “The Voice of Woodstock,” Jason Serinus; physical comedienne, Sayde Osterloh; Beltin’ Balladeer, Kym Trippsmith — plus the Most Amazing Horn Band, now virtual, and celebrating its 45th year together, The Virtual Fighting Instruments of Karma Marching Chamber Band/Orchestra. NOTC is a not-for-profit intergenerational all-volunteer organization of educators and entertainers, directed by Flying Karamazov Brother and NOTC Co-Founder, Paul Magid, that travels for a month each summer to collaborate with diverse communities and present educational workshops. Since 1981, NOTC has brought its exuberant magic to rural and underprivileged communities, tribal groups, boys and girls clubs, incarcerated citizens, and juvenile detention centers throughout the Greater Northwest, including Washington, Oregon, Northern California, Idaho, Montana, Alaska, British Columbia, Alberta. NOTC also traveled to New Orleans to provide healing magic after Hurricane Katrina. NOTC is a 501 (c) 3, all donations are tax deductible. Donate by PayPal via chautauqua.org, or send checks payable to “NOTC” PO Box 70173, Seattle, WA 98127.

Scottish Gathering to be rescheduled

The annual Bellingham Scottish Gathering will be rescheduled for late summer 2020. The Gathering brings a day-long festival of Scotland to Whatcom County. Watch colorful, competitive Highland dancers show their grace and skill. Listen to bagpipe and drum competitions and the spectacular massed band display. See the amazing Scottish athletes toss big things around. Watch the musical entertainment while enjoying the beer garden. Indulge in wonderful food and stroll through the Scottish merchants. And, don’t miss the displays of Scottish breed animals.

New this year is the ‘Scotch Ball’ Golf Tournament sponsored by North Bellingham Golf Course. Play in the tournament and your admission to the Scottish Gathering is included.

No pets are allowed at the Bellingham Scottish Gathering. Admission: Adults – $15, Students/Seniors/Active Duty Military – $12, Family/Group of 4 – $40, Children under age 5 are free. Details: 360-715-8682.

Subdued Stringband Jamboree Goes Virtual

The 20th Subdued Stringband Jamboree, scheduled for Aug. 7 and 8, will be proceeding!!! This year the Jamboree is in your backyard. It will be broadcast live on KMRE 102.3FM and all over the web.

Founder Robert Sazazin Blake says:

We imagine speakers blasting on the deck with the grill warming up.

We imagine small groups in lawn chairs wearing Jamboree T-Shirts and bandanas.

We imagine tents out back next to picnic tables and coolers.

We imagine square dancing in the yard.

We imagine kids playing in the dirt until they crawl into their sleeping bags.

We imagine the lilting strains of late night jams rising up across the bay.

We imagine being moved by the music.

We imagine a warm glow knowing our friends are also listening, a million miles away, on the other side of town.

We can’t imagine it will be the same, so we’ll imagine it different.

Because even in a Pandemic,

When it’s blackberry time in Bellingham,

It’s Jamboree time for me!

Follow along on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for all the juicy details.

Anacortes Arts Festival Canceled

After months of patiently watching the impact that COVID has had on our communities and preparing for whatever large events will look like in the future, the Anacortes Arts Festival Board has chosen to cancel this year’s Festival. The did consider a September postponement date and concluded that the risk factor of the unknowns is too high for the organization.

With its 59-year history and knowing how important the Festival is to the artists, local businesses and our community, this decision was not made lightly. Organizers feel like they have pushed all of the deadlines for planning as far as they can. There are so many unknowns when it comes to COVID and especially as it relates to the safe re-opening of large gatherings. It’s important to them to be poised and ready to help our artists and community for years to come and they cannot do so if the organization is not financially healthy.

The festival organizers are looking ahead at creative ways the Anacortes Arts Festival can continue to support artists and art programs until Aug. 6-8, 2021. Details: https://anacortesartsfestival.com/.

Skagit River Poetry Festival Canceled

Molly McNulty, Executive Director, of the Skagit River Poetry Foundation, says the Skagit River Poetry Board has voted to cancel the October 1-4, 2020 festival. Organizers will reschedule and keep you updated to the new date and are working to produce ways we can still get poetry to you. Stay tuned for updated on virtual events coming your way! Details: https://skagitriverpoetry.org/.