Bellingham Tonight!, A Book Project at WWU, “Dracula’s Daughters” at WCC, and An Arts Fest at the Firehouse

Veritas Media presents: Bellingham Tonight! with Kevin Coleman and Kristina Michele at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St. Be a part of the live studio audience of Bellingham Tonight! As an audience member, you’ll get to participate in the taping and be the first to see the stories and interviews we present on the show for broadcast. Episode 2 explores the history of Bellingham and who we are as a community. Guests appearing in this episode include Brad Lockhart, the designer of the Bellingham Flag; and representatives from the Lummi Nation and the Nooksack Indian Tribe. After the taping, there will be an opportunity for an audience-driven Q&A with the guests. To watch the first episode and to learn more about the show go to bellinghamtonightshow.com or call 360- 734-6080.

Co-authors Sa’ed Atshan and Katharina Galor will speak about their book project “The Moral Triangle: Germans, Israelis, Palestinians” at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Western Washington University’s Old Main Theatre.

In “The Moral Triangle,” Atshan and Galor draw on ethnographic fieldwork and interviews with Israelis, Palestinians, and Germans in Berlin to explore the asymmetric relationships in the context of official German policies, public discourse, and the private sphere.

Following the talk, the Western Gallery will host a reception at the Gallery to invite the speakers and audience to further engage in discussion while viewing the fall exhibition: There is a Mirror in My Heart: Reflections on a Righteous Grandfather by Sebastian Mendes; and Lost in Jüdischer Friedhof Weißensee by Robert Yerachmiel Sniderman.

“Dracula’s Daughters: A Family Comedy,” a comic travesty of the classic horror tale written by Sean Abley and directed by Sean Walbeck, in which “Dracula” is overtaken by a romance-driven audience member who bends the tale into a 1950’s sitcom, is staged by Whatcom Community College students at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 21-23, at Whatcom Community College’s Heiner Theatre, 237 W. Kellogg Road. Tickets are available at the door for $3.

Firehouse Performing Arts Center presents a Festival of Art and Music from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, during the Fairhaven Art Walk. A collection of artists, crafters and musicians join together to present a spectacle of visual, tactile and audio delight. The Firehouse Cafe will be open for refreshments. Come join the festivities.

Participating artists and musicians include Laura Brown, Derek Duffy, Shelly Stark, Janet Bergstrom, Jan Lor, Olivia Hansom, Cathy Hovde, Angela White, Kathleen Pfundt, Victor J. Cano, Sandie Ledray, Andy Bunn, Lisa Temcov, Jeffery Sough, Rob Hutchings, Mey, Kumar, Marcia Anderson, and JP Falcon.