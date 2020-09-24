Brian Griffin Uncovers More of Bellingham’s History

Where would Bellingham be without Brian Griffin?

We wouldn’t have Depot Market Square, the Parkade, or the Fairhaven Pergola.

We might have missed out on learning about some of our city’s history, such as Boulevard Park and Fairhaven.

We couldn’t have taken a narrated sunset boat ride along the bay, hosted by Whatcom Museum. And some ukulele players around the world may not have had the chance to hone their craft on one of his handmade, custom ukes.

Brian was honored with the “Living Treasure“ award at the Mayor’s Arts Award ceremony in 2015.

And now, we can find out more about the real life of John Joseph Donovan, the guy whose statue on the bench at 11th and Harris attracts locals and tourists alike, in Griffin’s fifth local history book, “The Donovan Diaries.”

Catch my interview with Brian as an Arts & Entertainment spotlight at KMRE 102.3 in the noon hour and at 9 p.m. today, Sept.24, and on Friday between 10:30 and 11 a.m. and shortly after 6 p.m.

Brian is featured at Village Books’ Virtual Readings Gallery at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25 . He’ll also be sitting cozying up to the statue on 11th and Harris between noon and 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 (they will both be wearing masks, fear not; and it will happen rain or shine, Brian assures me).

Brian’s website is griffinukuleles.com.