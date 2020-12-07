Celebrations of the Season

Gingerbread house contest

Whatcom County’s Habitat For Humanity is running an online gingerbread house contest through Dec. 20. This contest is free to enter but please consider making a contribution. Each penny donated to make sure local homebuyer families have a safe, affordable home for the holidays.

Chanukah Celebration

The Rohr Center for Jewish Life-Chabad, 102 Highland Drive, hosts an outdoor menorah lighting for Chanukah from 5:15 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, open to the public.

SpeakEasy 27: A Spiritual Thread, Round 2

Join poets Susan Alexander, Luther Allen, Bruce Beasley, Jennifer Bullis, and Dayna Patterson for Round 2 of SpeakEasy 27: A Spiritual Thread. The poets will read and comment on their poems from this linked series of writings. Free on Zoom with password. For series info, poet bios, and sign-in information, send an email to othermindpress@gmail.com.