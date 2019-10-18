Exhibits at WWU, Cool Concerts Not to Miss, and It’s Halloween!

A reception for two exhibits, “There is a Mirror in My Heart: Reflections on a Righteous Grandfather” by Sebastian Mendes and “Lost in Jüdischer Friedhof Weißensee by Robert Yerachmiel Sniderman” takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Western Washington University’s Western Galleries.

Born a generation apart, the two artists never met despite overlapping for a time in Bellingham as well as in Berlin, Germany, before Mendes’ untimely death in 2018. They are different in many ways, but what connects them is their use of ritual action as a means for cultural reclamation. Mendes commemorates his grandfather, a Portuguese diplomat who saved the lives of countless refugees during WWII. And in his installation and six-month long performance project, Sniderman mourns and marks the eradication of European Jews in a difficult gesture of reverence and intervention.

Please RSVP to join us for the opening reception.Enjoy complimentary parking in Lot 17G. Refreshments are provided.

The exhibits run through Dec. 7. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Free admission. For details on the exhibits and a list of special events, go here.

Healing our Salish Sea is presented at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Northwood Hall, 3240 Northwest Ave. Tickets are $13 for members of Bellingham City Club, $18 general, $5 students through Brown Paper Tickets. The Lummi Nation is leading the way in protecting and revitalizing the Salish Sea through their establishment of the Salish Sea Campaign. Ellie Kinley will provide us an update on the various fronts of the Campaign. Ellie (Tah Mahs) Kinley is a Lummi Nation tribal member. As a life-long fisher from a family in which every generation has fished since time immemorial, she is dedicated to the traditional Lummi way of life and to exercising Treaty rights. Together with her two sons, Luke and Kyle, she is the co-owner of a reef-net boat, Spirit of Sxwole and a purse seiner, The Salish Sea. Ellie currently serves on the Lummi Natural Resource and Fish Commission. She was awarded the 2017 Environmental Heroes Award through RESources for Sustainable Communities for her profound and abiding work to protect the natural, cultural, and historical importance of the Salish Sea, specifically at Cherry Point (XwechieXen).

Linda Allen and her daughter, Kristin Allen-Zito, perform from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Chuckanut Center, 103 Chuckanut Drive N., just north of Fairhaven Park. Doors open at 7 p.m. $15 suggested donation. You can expect a set of music from each of these women and they’ll team up for a couple songs as well. Linda has been a working musician since 1969, writing and singing powerful songs of hope and history, spirituality and death, love and whimsy in a style the writer Studs Terkel once referred to as “true and delightful”. She just completed her 11th and 12th recordings this year. Kristin released her new album, “Bridge,” this spring and played severa stages at the recent Subdued Stringband Jamboree. Kristin has returned to live in Bellingham and loves to share her music with friends. For details, call Steve Wilson, 360-383-7502.

A Murder Mystery Evening begins with a light dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Concrete Theatre, 45920 Main St., in Concrete. It’s an evening of murder and mayhem! You’ll hear true stories of crimes in Skagit and Whatcom counties during the early 20th century. Filled with intrigue and rich, true history, this is a glimpse into the darker side of humanity, all from the safety of your theatre seat. Presented by Todd Warger of Bellingham, the author of a series of true crime stories that take place in Washington State’s northwest corner.

“Our region has had a vivid history of slayings much like anywhere else, including beheadings, shootings, stabbings, poisonings, hangings, strangling, and bludgeoning,” Warger says. Sponsored by the Concrete Chamber of Commerce, and hosted by the Concrete Theatre, the proceeds from this event will benefit the Concrete Heritage Museum. For tickets, which range from $12 to $20, visit www.concrete-wa.com. Tickets won’t be available at the door. Call 360-466-8754 for details.

Beastly Frightful Unbelievable Spooky Circus of DOOOOOOOM is the title of Bellingham Circus Guild’s second annual Halloween production at Bellingham Circus Guild’s Cirque Lab, 1401 Sixth St. There’ll be hideous and hilarious tricksters, crazy feats of balance, juggling, aerials and acrobats to spook and amaze you. Hosted by the outlandishly entertaining Deanna Fleysher of Butt Kapinski fame, this show is guaranteed to tickle your funny bone and give you the heebee geebees. Photo booth! Costume contest! Really tall people! Creepy cocktails! Here’s the schedule:

Friday, Oct, 25, 7 p.m. (21 and older)

Saturday, Oct. 26, 6 p.m. (all ages)

Saturday, Oct. 26, 9 p.m. (21 and older)

Sunday, Oct. 27, 4 p.m. (all ages)

Wednesday, Oct. 31, 7 p.m. (21 and older)

Wednesday, Oct. 31, 9 p.m. (21 and older)

Doors open 30 minutes before showtime.

Tickets range from $10 to $20, kids five and younger get in free. Details: www.bellinghamcircusguild.com.

Enjoy a family friendly evening of comedy improv, with scenes, games and storytelling with an ensemble of 10 players, directed by Sheila Goldsmith will be pulling, who’ll pull some fun out of the hat, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25 and 26, at the Firehouse Arts and Events Center, 1314 Harris Ave. Each night is different! Both shows have sold out for online sales but standby tickets MAY come available at the door the night of the show. Details: http://www.improvplayworks.com/events/

“HereToo – WWU” is a company-created play drawn largely from interviews with young activists from across the country confronting the gun violence epidemic in America. Western’s production of “HereToo – WWU” is the West Coast premiere of a nation-wide project; the East Coast premiere will be at Penn State University. The play, coordinated by Western Washington University theater professor Rich Brown and New York City theater artist Barbara Pitts McAdams, a long-time member of Tectonic Theatre Project, creators of “The Laramie Project,” runs Oct. 24 through Nov. 2 at WWU’s DUG Theater. Cal the box office, 360-650-6146 or get tickets online.

The play will continue to evolve in schools around the country, highlighting the activism and gun violence survivor stories of each community. The #HereToo Project will culminate in a final version produced in New York City.

Mikael McDonald wrote to me about the next production of Blaine Community Theater It’s Roald Dahl’s “The Witches,” adapted by David Wood. The production runs at 7 p.m. Oct. 25-26, Nov. 1-2 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 3 at the Blaine High School Black Box Theater, 677 12th St.(south side of campus, behind the new football stands). $15 adults, $13 students/seniors. Visit blainecommunitytheater.com or email blainecommunitytheater@gmail.com with questions. Here’s what she says:

“A lot of folks will recall Dahl’s 1983 book, and the 1990 film adaptation which starred Anjelica Huston.(I swear it played every weekend in October on KVOS when I was a kid. Creeped me out!).”

“The story is a dark fantasy where witches are not just “silly black hats and black cloaks riding on broomsticks,” they’re real. And they are out to squelch all the children of the world. A boy who has tragically lost his parents learns of REAL witches from his Grandmother, and is horrified to find himself in the same hotel as The Witches as they conduct their annual meeting, attended by the Grand High Witch of all the World. He is discovered, and promptly transformed into a mouse! The boy (mouse) and his Grandmother hold the fate of all the children of England in their hands (and paws) as they plot to stop a ‘giganticus plan’ of The Witches to turn ALL the children into mice.”

“The really cool thing about this show is that it’s “technically” our 20th anniversary show (about six weeks late, and counting our eight years dark.) Sandy Brewer was in our first show…he’s in this show too! We also have several “first to BCT actors,” and a couple doing their first ever shows! It’s been a hassle. Our rehearsals are nomadic because we don’t have a space of our own anymore (our old space is now a Dollar Tree.) But the cast and crew have been very adaptable! It’s actually amazing to find almost 20 people willing to work under these circumstances! The other neat thing is our family connections in this production. I am directing it (under my stage name, Mikael R. Kenoyer), and my husband Nick McDonald is the tech director. Our eldest, Donovan, is working backstage and also appearing onstage in his first full production. My Aunt Janet is also performing in her first non-musical ever after moving to Blaine a few years ago. The gal playing The Grand High Witch is someone I met when she was in 6th grade, and I was her floor manager in Blaine’s Rising Tide program, Dana Carrell (previously Werdal.) She brought in her mom (Grandma), who hasn’t performed since fifth grade, and her son (Bruno), who has great improvisation experience! I have two Witches who are sisters, Adrienne Schnabel and Ana Hughes. Even my backstage crew, Emilyanne Zornes and daughter Fiona!”

The fifth annual Nightmare on Railroad in the Boundary Bay Brewery Fear Garden! takes place Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25-26, and Oct. 31 at Boundary Bay Brewery, 1107 Railroad Ave. The brewery warehouse and beer garden will be transformed into spooky scenes filled with ghosts, ghouls, and surprises at every turn. Each night from 6 to 9 p.m, this Halloween event is all-ages and features BAAY’s Haunted Dancers. From 9 to 11 p.m., the event is for those 21 and older, with more mature content. Admission is $5 for the early shows ant $10 for the late shows. The entry is at the alley off of Maple Street. Additionally, on Oct. 31 from 3 to 5 p.m., to coincide with the downtown trick-or-treat event, the Fear Garden will be open without actors or dancers, with free admission for families who wish to attend a more family-friendly version for younger children.

This is a fundraiser event, and all proceeds go directly to the Bellingham Arts Academy for Youth student scholarship fund. BAAY’s mission to enrich the lives of children through the exploration of the arts. The Nightmare on Railroad is generously sponsored by La Fiamma: Wood Fire Pizza and Hardware Sales. For more event information, email hauntedhouse@baay.org.



Join the friends and musicians of the Western Washington University Symphony Orchestra for the WWU Halloween Bash, an evening of fun, music, drinks, and sweets at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Bellingham Yacht Club, 2625 S Harbor Loop Drive. Costumes are not required, but highly encouraged! It should be a hauntingly good time! The night’s festivities will include a silent auction including vacations, gift baskets, restaurant gift certificates, services, and live performance admissions, a dessert dash, a hosted bar, raffles, and a costume contest. All proceeds from the evening will go to support the WWU Symphony’s concert tour of Prague and Vienna in June 2020. Preregister here. Tickets will also be sold at the door, but space is limited so advanced registration is recommended! If you are unable to attend, but would still like to support the project, you can do so by visiting our VikingFunder website at: http://www.vikingfunder.com/wwusymphony2020tour. All gifts are handled by the WWU Foundation and are fully tax-deductible.

The orchestra will also have a bake sales at every orchestra concert, with proceeds going to support the tour. The entire trip with airfare, tour bus, venue and instrument rentals, etc. costs in the neighborhood of $175,000. Students are asked to contribute $2000 over the course of the year; however, any amount raised over the goal will be refunded directly to the students to offset their expenses.

On Saturday, Oct. 26, from 5 to 7 p.m., there will be a brand-new event in Fernale’s historic pioneer village– a Mystery in the Park! This free, all-ages event is an interactive mystery where actors will bring to life a dastardly tale of nefarious doings from pioneer times and participants are invited to investigate the crime scene, interview the witnesses and vote on who is the guilty party. This event will replace the traditional Haunt the Park formerly hosted by the Ferndale Chamber of Commerce at Pioneer Park on Cherry Street. For questions and disability accommodations, please contact Recreation Coordinator Riley Sweeney at 360-685-2353 or rileysweeney@cityofferndale.org.

Western Washington University’s Edens-Higginson Haunted House has evolved since first founded as the Edens-Higginson Morgue in the 1980s. This year, each floor of Edens Hall is going to have a different theme from Halloween classics like “The Shining,” “Friday the 13th,” and “Night of the Living Dead.” The haunted house is run completely by WWU residents. This event is free and open to anyone brave enough (aged 12 and older) to enter! Join University Housing from 9 to 11:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26l.

Political and social commentary is alive and well in the music of UK folk trio The Young’uns, who are known for their at once poignant and humorous story songs, some ripped straight from the headlines. Named the Best Group at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards two years in a row (2015 and 2016), they are bringing their trademark harmonies, honesty and humor to Greene’s Corner, 2208 James St., at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. Tickets are $20 through Brown Paper Tickets, but there are only 50 available! Their 2018 album “STRANGERS” was voted Best Album by listeners at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and was widely acknowledged by critics as an antidote to the toxic divisiveness of Brexit and the rise of fear and racial tension in Britain. Armed with songs about the three American friends who fought off an Islamic terrorist on a Paris-bound train (“Carriage 12”), “Dark Water” about a refugee swimming across to Aegean Sea to escape the war in Syria and “Streets of Lahore” about a young woman murdered by her own family for marrying without their permission—all written by band member Sean Cooney—The Young’uns are poised to leave their mark on the folk scene. Their song “Be the Man” was inspired by the story of LGBTQ activist Matthew Ogston, whose fiancé Naz committed suicide because of his family’s religious and cultural objections to his homosexuality. Ogston, who founded the Naz and Matt Foundation, is featured in the band’s music video for the song which has also been performed, with a soaring arrangement, by the South Wales Gay Men’s Chorus.

Haunted Old City Hall Tours take place at 12:30, 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, through the historic building’s former jail in the basement of Whatcom Museum’s Old City Hall, 121 Prospect St. Guides will discuss the darker side of Bellingham’s local history. Tours will start outside in front of Old City Hall, and no pre-registration is required. There’s a maximum of 12 participants per tour.

Teens are invited to submit their art to be considered for publication in Whatcomics, Whatcom County Library System’s annual teen art book. The rules are simple; be a Whatcom County teen in grade 6–12 and submit original 2-D artwork to any public library by Oct. 31. Accepted artists receive a copy of the book and an invite to the Whatcomics Art Reception held on Jan. 11 at the Lynden Library. More information can be found at wcls.org/whatcomics.