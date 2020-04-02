Farmers Market Delays Opening, Dirty Dan Harris Festival, Sudden Valley Jazz, Procession of Species, Folklife Cancelled

New Rules for Bellingham Farmers Market

The Bellingham Farmers Market (BFM) is a community icon among locals, and supports small family farms, local businesses, and helps feed people healthy, nutritious food. In response to COVID 19, the Bellingham Farmers Market was suspended on March 16. Since then, the organization has been working diligently with the Whatcom County Health Department and other local partners to create a modified market that ensures the health and safety of its vendors and shoppers.

The Bellingham Farmers Market is vital to the success of over one hundred local producers. They depend on the market being open in order to make sales, make ends meet, and ensure a thriving business. They want to feed you healthy, nutritious, tasty food – grown and made right here, where you live, work, and play. We hope you consider shopping at the farmers market for your produce and grocery needs. Every purchase truly makes a difference.

On Saturday, April 11, the BFM season begins. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m, shoppers will get the chance to experience the Bellingham Farmers Market under this approved modified plan. Expect to see some of your favorite vendors, but also expect it to look and operate differently than normal. Some key changes to note are:

-The market will only be offering farm produce and some other grocery staples, like bread, meat, and cheese.

-Fewer vendors will be at the market to ensure that booths are adequately spaced to allow for social distancing among vendors and shoppers. Social distancing standards will be strictly enforced. Only a limited number of shoppers will be allowed to enter at a time.

-Increased measures for health and safety including extra handwashing stations. Shoppers will not be allowed to touch produce or products – vendors must bag items at point of sale.

-Entertainment, music, and eating areas have been suspended until further notice.

-Limited entry and exit points. The shopper entrance will be located at the SW corner of the Depot Market Square – by the goat statue.

Stay home if you are sick:

-Shortness of breath, or

-Fever of 100.4 F or greater, or

-A cough, or

-A sore throat, or

-New muscle aches

-Vomiting, diarrhea, or jaundice (symptoms of other illnesses that can be spread through food)

Identify if you are in a “high-risk group” and consider having someone else shop for you:

-people age 60 and over

-pregnant women

-people with underlying health conditions

-people with weakened immune systems

Wash hands frequently with warm soapy water. Cover coughs and sneezes. Customers are not allowed to handle produce/products before buying, allow the vendor to bag purchases. Keep six feet distance from others at all time (except those in your family or immediate household) Make a shopping list and complete shopping as quickly as possible. This is not a social hour! Limit interactions with other customers and vendors. When possible, please only have one person per household at market to make social distancing easier for others. Be prepared with small bills to offer exact change to vendors when possible. Some vendors may also accept alternative hands-free payments like Venmo or Apple Pay.

Also note that vehicle tow-rules will be in effect at the Depot Market parking lot to ensure social distancing measures. Please move your car out of the lot on Friday nights, preceding when the market operates. “No parking” signs will be posted as they usually are.

Finally, this situation is still evolving. We will continue to change and adapt our market protocols as necessary and continue to work closely with the Whatcom County Health Dept. and our other partners, in order to ensure the safety of our vendors and shoppers.

Details: www.bellinghamfarmers.org.

Sudden Valley Jazz 2020 Series Cancelled Because of Covid-19

When Sudden Valley Administration announced the closing of the Dance Barn in response to the coronavirus epidemic, it was first said that the closing would be reviewed at the end of March. While the jazz committee, headed up by K.C. Sulkin, never thought it would be reopened in the spring, they were at first hoping for an opening in the summer and the rapid reduction of the coronavirus threat. It is now quite obvious that it will not come to fruition and that the threat is larger than ever. Rather than try to salvage half the series on the hope that coronavirus will disappear in the summer months, the committee has decided to try to recreate the same series for 2021 when a vaccine will hopefully be available and people can safely congregate in large groups again.

The committee has already have scheduled the opening act, Pearl Django and Gail Pettis, for the final Saturday of April, 2021 and are waiting to hear from the other performers, some of whom, being from overseas, have to organize Pacific Northwest tours and are, quite naturally, waiting to see what the future brings in these uncertain times. The 105 series tickets that have been sold so far will be good for future concerts in 2021. Until then, Sudden Valley Jazz and the Friends of the South Whatcom Library wish that you all stay healthy and safe and that we’ll see you when we reopen our series in the spring of 2021. Details: http://www.fswl.org/2020-jazz/.

Dirty Dan Harris Festival Cancelled

The 18th Annual Dirty Dan Harris Festival – Fairhaven’s celebration of the “unscrubbed” community founder, Dirty Dan Harris, scheduled to take place Sunday, April 26, has been cancelled. Details: https://www.fairhaven.com/.

Procession of the Species

Due to Covid-19 the 2020 Procession of the Species is canceled this year. Organizers say the 17th annual pedestrian parade celebrating our community, our creativity and our connection to the natural world is “dead, but not extinct!”

Folklife Cancelled

The 49th Annual Northwest Folklife Festival to take place May 22-25 at Seattle Center for the past 48 years, will not happen this year.