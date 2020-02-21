Fat Tuesday! Spark Museum’s Ignite the Night! Women’s Suffrage! Internment Camps! Salsa Dancing!

Fat Tuesday! An evening for the family, with pancakes, gumbo, and music by the Blaine High School Jazz Band and Josh’s Mardi Gras Stompers takes place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Blaine Community and Senior Center, 763 G St. It’s $10 per person, $20 per family. For more information, including musician bios, go to www.BlaineHarborMusicFestival.org.

A film that’s not to be missed, one in the Bellingham Human Rights Film Festival, is “Never Give Up! Minoru Yasui and the Fight for Justice” showing at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Ferndale Library, 2125 Main St. Minoru Yasui was the first Japanese American citizen to become an attorney in the State of Oregon who challenged the legality of exclusion zones, curfews, and internment during World War II. He was arrested for breaking curfew.and his case was the first to challenge the constitutionality of the curfews intentionally targeted at minority groups.

His daughter, Holly Yasui, Producer and Co-Director of the documentary will be present for the screening of the film at the Ferndale Library in collaboration with the Ferndale Cherry Blossom Festival 2020 and Friends of the Ferndale Library. All are welcome to this free event. Call 360-384-3647 for details.

Renowned aerial photographer John Scurlock will give a talk entitled “Mapping Mountains: Aerial Photography in the Remote Western Ranges of North America” at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, in the Map Collection at Western Washington University Libraries. Scurlock has covered terrain from Alaska to California and from the Coast Mountains and Cascades to the Rockies of Canada and the United States. He has provided images for the Washington State Department of Transportation, the US Geological Survey, Department of the Interior/National Park Service, US Forest Service, Parks Canada, BC Parks, Western Washington University, University of Washington, Simon Fraser University, and the University of Northern British Columbia.

In 2018, he completed an eleven-year project (in cooperation with Portland State University) to photograph every glacier in the lower 48 states. His images have appeared in numerous books and publications such as Adventure Journal, The American Alpine Journal, Canadian Alpine Journal, Journal of Glaciology, Alpinist Magazine, Rock& Ice, Ski Journal, and Climbing Magazine. His ground-breaking book, “Snow & Spire: Flights to Winter in the North Cascade Range,” was published in November 2011.

During his presentation, Scurlock will talk about the difficulties he has encountered in photographing alpine terrain in regions that have been poorly mapped and seldom visited, with few named features.

This talk is part of the “Speaking of Maps” program, which are quarterly talks designed to highlight the use and value of maps in research, in teaching and learning, and in daily life. For more information on the free event, contact Dennis Matthews, Map Collection Manager, at Dennis.Matthews@wwu.edu.

Elaine Weiss, the author of “The Woman’s Hour” will speak at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Western Washington University’s Performing Arts Center main stage. “The Woman’s Hour” not only recounts how women won the right to vote 100 years ago, but also shows how the core themes of American history — race, class, money, gender, state’s rights, power, and democracy all came into play in Nashville, Tennessee during the summer of 1920.

Published in 2018, the book will be developed into a television production directed by Steven Spielberg, with Hilary Clinton as executive producer. Weiss is an author and journalist whose work has appeared in The Atlantic, Harper’s, The New York Times, and The Christian Science Monitor, as well as in reports and documentaries for National Public Radio and Voice of America. A MacDowell Colony Fellow and Pushcart Prize Editor’s Choice honoree, she also wrote “Fruits of Victory: The Woman’s Land Army in the Great War,” the story of a long-forgotten women’s movement. A reception with Weiss will follow her presentation.

Parking spots are being reserved for this event in lots 6V, 7G, 11G, and 9G.

This event is sponsored by the Ralph Munro Institute for Civic Education, the League of Women Voters Bellingham/Whatcom County, and Village Books, with support from the Washington State Historical Society, Washington State Women’s Commissions Votes for Women Centennial Grant, and the League of Women Voters of Washington Education Fund.

Leap into the Future with SPARK Museum of Electrical Invention’s Ignite the Night!, its third annual fundraising gala and auction, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Settlemyer Hall, located on the campus of Bellingham Technical College. With amazing auction Items, the presentation of the SPARK Award, and fun interactives and raffle items, Ignite the Night is a phenomenal event you won’t want to miss! Join us as we Ignite the Night and get kids excited about science and inspire the next generation of citizen scientists and critical thinkers.

Tickets for this event are available online in blocks of one, two, four, and eight. As a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, SPARK Museum relies on the generosity of donors, corporate and community partners, members and volunteers to continue providing electrifying experiences for children and all members of the Bellingham and Whatcom County community and beyond. The money received by SPARK is used to expand existing programs, create new partnerships and develop fun, innovative and high-quality learning experiences for kids of all ages.

Western Washington University’s music department’s next Off the Hill Concert Series is “Mozart and Milhaud” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at Whatcom Museum’s Old City Hall, 121 Prospect St.

The evening’s program will feature WWU piano professor Milica Jelača Jovanović in an intimate chamber performance Mozart’s radiant Piano Concerto in A Major, K. 488, followed by Darius Milhaud’s 1923 ballet “La Création du monde.” Inspired by Harlem jazz and African creation myths, in “La Création,” Milhaud created a cross-cultural fusion of musical languages unlike anything that had come before. In addition to these masterworks by Mozart and Milhaud, the program will also highlight a number of Western’s finest student chamber ensembles. Suggested donation at the door: $25 general, $5 student; proceeds benefit WWU Music Scholarships

Rumba Northwest is excited to announce Havana Fiesta, a mega Cuban dance night happening Saturday, Feb. 29, at Presence Studio, 1412 Cornwall Ave. Karlos Reyes, from Vancouver (and Cuba) will be the guest Dj for the night bringing you the latest of the latest music coming from the mother island, with son, rumba, timba, conga, merengue, bachata, and cubaton! A rueda de casino demonstration, AfroCuban “sueltas,” and intro lesson will start at 9 p.m. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. All ages are welcome. Water and refreshments will be available. Admission is $10 adults, $7 students at the door. Please help us keep this beautiful venue in great condition…..no high heels! Details on Facebook.