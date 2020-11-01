FireHouse Fun and Brubeck Concert

FireHouse Still Aflame with Events

I recently received a missive from Teresa Dalton, owner of the FireHouse Arts and Events Center, at 1314 Harris Ave. Teresa is keeping up with covid by, as she says, presenting “great new performances that you can watch from the comfort of your own couch.”

She says it best (edited a bit by me).

“One of the most recent recordings in the FireHouse Studio is a video by longtime Bellingham singer and composer Linda Allen, titled ‘Here’s to the Women.” The 53-minute video about the 19th Amendment shows the struggles and triumphs that women endured to gain the right to vote through words, songs, and images. Linda says it’s intended for parents, teachers, students, or anyone who would like to know more about the Suffrage movement in the U.S.

Due to the timely release Linda is making this performance free to view until Nov. 8, and all donations made on Linda’s website through that date will go to The League of Women Voters of Bellingham/Whatcom County.

Also newly released this week is a collaboration with Kuntz & Company titled “from where they are,” a screen piece that shares the perspectives of 14 children, ages 7-16, about their time and experience during COVID-19. Pam is donating all profits gained through ticket sales from this piece to the FireHouse as a fundraiser, so not only will you get to watch an intriguing piece you will also be supporting the FireHouse so we can continue to support the community…it’s a win-win!

The FireHouse hosted two pop-up arts and crafts markets over the summer and plan to host one more, from 2 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 28 in the main space. Mark the date on your calendar to get a jump start on some holiday shopping with some very unique gifts.

The FireHouse’s seventh annual Stocking Project is underway to help support those served by Northwest Youth Services and Interfaith Coalition. The stockings will be hanging throughout the FireHouse during the month of December…..come check them out and drop off a donation.

The 2020 YULE LOG will be on display soon, our talented Yule Loggers found a very special log for this year’s competition. Take a look at the Yule Log once it goes on display in the Cafe and make your best guess of total burn time once it is dropped in the FireHouse fireplace. The actual drop date and time will be announced on the FireHouse Facebook page, so stay tuned for the update! The person with the closest guess wins a $25 FireHouse Cafe gift certificate.”

For more information on the FireHouse, visit firehouseperformingarts.com.

All Brubeck

“Take Five” holds many memories for me, but the composition that’s most associated with Dave Brubeck was actually written by his band’s saxophone player, Paul Desmond, in 1961.

However, I recently devoted just over and 90 minutes to a great catalogue of songs written or attributed to Brubeck and his wife, Iola, in the Dave Brubeck Centenary Concert, presented by the Sechelt Arts Festival. The Dan Brubeck Quartet plays the special concert, with guest Katherine Penfold, marking the centenary of the birth of his father; whose seminal 1959 album “Time Out” was the first jazz album to ever sell a million copies. Dan, the drummer in the quartet, who’s played in Bellingham several times, gives an insightful commentary for each song. All the compositions are by Dave Brubeck except “Take Five” by Desmond, and all lyrics are by Iola Brubeck except “Weep No More,” whose lyrics were written by her husband. The Dan Brubeck Quartet consists of Canadian musicians who are familiar to Bellingham audiences: Miles Black, piano; Steve Kaldestad, saxophone; and Adam Thomas, bass and vocals, with Nova Scotia-born vocalist Katherine Penfold.To listen to one hour and 38 minutes of Brubeck, go to http://www.secheltartsfestival.com/new-page?fbclid=IwAR3s106U72EQRaz3WFJSG17gYOI0atiNAoe3aiYj4RpoYVwcfSY8Tyo02nU