Free Events at WCC Showcase Diversity and International Programs

As one of the reference librarians at Whatcom Community College, I’m always on the lookout to encourage the community to visit our beautiful campus at 237 W. Kellogg Road.

Here are some events that are open to the public in the next few weeks.

First, a series of Fireside Chats are hosted by WCC’s intercultural center, all taking place in Syre Student Center 117.

Aaron Reader, dean of students at Renton Technical College, will talk about his life story growing up in East Oakland in a neighborhood full of violence and drugs that leads to an understanding of human behavior and the ability to change at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Cassandra Lopez, a California Indian (Cahuilla/Tongva/Luiseno) and a Chicana writer who’s authored a poetry collection, “Brother Bullet,” as well as a memoir-in-progress, “A Few Notes on Grief,” talks at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20.

Jaminah Shannon, who grew up in the San Francisco Bay area and in Tacoma, shares her experiences at Western Washington University and her education as a full-time homeschool educator and creative consultant with a background in social work and music, and how they affect her practice of mindfulness.

For more information about these programs, call 360-383-3100.

Ulrich Schraml, associate director of international programs and new student support and internationalization, is coordinating the annual International Week.

This year WCC will celebrate International Week from Monday, Feb. 24 through Friday, Feb. 28. As in previous years the theme coincides with the NIEA (Northwest International Education Association theme of “Truth or Consequences: A Quest for Global Literacy.”

Monday, Feb. 24, 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m., Heiner 209: Sarah Lohmann: “Cybersecurity and the Role of the Citizen: A Global Perspective” (co-sponsored by the Cybersecurity Center and International Programs).

Lohmann is currently the Senior Cyber Fellow with the American Institute for Contemporary German Studies at Johns Hopkins University. She manages projects which aim to increase agreement between Germany and the United States on improving cybersecurity and creating cybernorms. Since 2010, Lohmann has served as a university instructor at the Universität der Bundeswehr, where she has taught cybersecurity policy, international human rights, and political science. She achieved her doctorate in political science there in 2013, when she became a senior researcher working for the political science department. Prior to her tenure at the Universität der Bundeswehr, Lohmann was a press spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of State for human rights as well as for the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs (MEPI). Before her government service, she was a journalist. She has been published in multiple books, including a handbook on digital transformation, Redesigning Organizations: Concepts for the Connected Society (Springer, 2019), and written more than 1,000 articles in international press outlets. Her current areas of research include digital propaganda and cybersecurity as it relates to election security, national security, transatlantic relations, energy, international law, and big data. She is a public speaker in international forums on issues of cyber security, human rights and national security issues, and transatlantic relations.

Tuesday, Feb. 25, 1– 2:30 p.m., SYRE 105: David Fenner: “Oil: Lubricant or Corrosive in the Search for Truth in the Middle East?” (Sponsored by International Programs and UW’s Middle East Center).

Fenner, a Middle East Scholar and Administrator at the University of Washington, has done several excellent and well-received presentations at WCC in the past, for example on Islam and Migration. He will look at some of the key players in the area and shed light on how oil revenues have affected these societies in terms of education and public knowledge.

There will be more events, including an International Culture/Country Fair, a student panel on Study Abroad, and a Global Culture Appreciation Night (from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, organized by Student Life, in Syre 105).

For details, email Uli at uschaml@whatcom.edu, or call 360-383-3244.