Free State Parks Days Under Review, Cascadia Film Festival, Pacific Northwest Opera, Bard on the Beach Postponed, BSO Concert Cancelled

Free Days at State Parks Under Review

Washington State Parks, under Gov. Jay Inslee ‘s #StayHomeStayHealthy order, will be not having Earth Day free day on April 22.

The parks will still offer all 12 free days in 2020, when you won’t need a Discover Pass for day-use parking at state parks. The substitute dates will be announced soon. Please stay tuned and thank you for your patience during this difficult time.

CASCADIA Film Festival Postponed

Out of concern for the safety and well being of our community, CASCADIA International Women’s Film Festival is postponing its April festival including the Red Carpet Gala and showing of the film, “Iron Jawed Angels” to have been Friday, April 17.

You may have received an e-mail from the Mount Baker Theatre saying that the event is canceled. In fact, the CASCADIA Board is taking this time to re-envision this year’s festival with the plan to reschedule its films and events, including the Gala and film, “Iron Jawed Angels.”

Your Gala tickets may be refunded or applied towards the rescheduled future event. If you must choose a refund, please consider a donation to CASCADIA through our website a www.cascadiafilmfest.org to support CASCADIA and the stories women filmmakers tell.

Pacific Northwest Opera Production Postponed

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pacific Northwest Opera has postponed its May production of “Don Pasquale” and have rescheduled it to be the opening production of its 2020-21 season in October.

The greatest effect of this cancellation is on the professional singers who depend on singing fees to support themselves. With the widespread cancellation of performances many are on the verge of financial disaster. When notification of the cancellation to supporters made them aware of our singers’ situation, it’s important that donations received now would be used to pay the singers in the hopes of helping them make it through this critical time. If you would like to join this effort to support the singers, please go to https://pnopera.org/give/. Any amount will be gratefully appreciated.

Bellingham Symphony Orchestra Concert Cancelled

In an effort to keep everyone healthy and reduce the risk of transmission of the coronavirus (Covid-19), the Bellilngham Symphony Orchestra has made the difficult decision to cancel the Brahms’ Violin concert and related events scheduled for Sunday, May 31, at Mount Baker Theatre. The BSO Office Staff and Board of Directors are closely monitoring the situation and doing everything possible to protect the health of our patrons, staff, musicians, and community. Since the BSO isn’t able to perform in the concert hall, it will be making a virtual concert available on our Watch and Listen page under the Events tab on May 31 starting at 3 p.m. This performance will feature:

An interview and solo performance with our Guest Artist Chee-Yun on violin

A special performance from musicians of the BSO

A message from Yaniv Attar, Music Director

The unveiling of our 45th Anniversary Season

Even though we can’t make music together at the concert, you can help to keep the music going! Cancelling a concert has significant financial ramifications for the BSO. Instead of a refund, please consider donating your ticket back to the Symphony.

Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival Season Postponed to 2021

Western Canada’s largest Shakespeare festival has announced it will not be presenting a 2020 season this summer. The Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival was scheduled to run from June 10 to September 26 in Vancouver’s oceanside Vanier Park, where the signature annual event has been staged for the past thirty years. However due to the risks and unpredictability of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Festival has now decided to cancel its entire 31st Season.

The Festival’s 2020 lineup featured Shakespeare’s beloved comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” playing in repertory with his epic historical drama “Henry V,” both on the BMO Mainstage. The Howard Family Stage in the Douglas Campbell Theatre was to host two contrasting productions: “Love’s Labour’s Lost,” a restaging of Bard’s 2015 hit Jazz Age production, and “Paradise Lost,” Erin Shields’ critically acclaimed modern take on the battle between good and evil. The Season also included a variety of special events, from orchestral and opera concerts to the popular Bard-B-Q & Fireworks nights.

Says Artistic Director Christopher Gaze, “There is some good news in that we are able to confirm we intend to present the same dynamic 2020 lineup of plays in our 2021 Season. Each production’s concept is unique and innovative, and we’re thrilled that the promise of each of them will survive and be fulfilled next summer.” Some of the country’s most experienced theatre-makers have been working on preparing the productions and Gaze has confirmed that the Festival intends to reassemble the same teams a year from now. Patrons who had bought 2020 tickets and ticket Packs will have the value of their purchases honoured through a range of options including 2021 ticket credits, charitable tax-receipted donations, and full refunds. Full details are on the Bard website at bardonthebeach.org.