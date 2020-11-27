Holiday Happenings

“Wreaths with Aretha”

The Lucky Monkey’s seventh annual “The Wreath as an Art Form,” opens during the monthly Downtown Art Walk from 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 4. Proprietor Will Davis says it’s his favorite Art Walk of the year. It’s subtitled “Wreaths with Aretha” because Aretha Franklin’s music is played all evening. Covid protocol will be observed.

All former participants and new enthusiasts are invited to be in the Show. Creations should be received on Tuesday or Wednesday, Dec. 1 or 2, at the store, 312 W. Champion St.

Wreath making is fun and the variety of entries is amazing, says Davis, so get your “Wreather Madness” mojo happening! Visitors and participants can vote on their favorites through the run of the show, which ends Dec. 21. All wreaths will be for sale.Any questions, call 360-223-2743.

A Stroll Through the Park

The Ferndale Heritage Society, faced with not being allowed to hold their annual Olde Fashioned Christmas at Pioneer Park, 2004 Cherry St., due to COVID-19 mandates, have announced they will be decorating the cabins with bright holiday lights and Christmas decorations and opening the park for the public to stroll through for free. The park will be open Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 8 p.m. between December 4 and 19.

Guests are encouraged to bring cameras to take advantage of a holiday theme photo backdrop at the Barr Barn lean-to while the park is open on these dates.

The recently installed ADA-compliant 5-foot wide concrete paths through the park will provide a nearly weatherproof route for everyone. Guests will be asked to maintain physical distancing as they walk the paths. Face coverings will be required per city guidelines.

Pioneer Park is home to 15 historic pioneer log cabins that have been relocated to the park and is a primary tourism destination for Ferndale. Since 1935, the Whatcom Old Settlers Association has moved over a dozen abandoned pioneer structures, many built in the 1800s, to the 4-acre park. In 1972, the Association turned the property over to the City of Ferndale to be operated as a public park. Prior to being forced to close by COVID-19 mandates this year, the park has been open annually from mid-May to mid-September for guided public tours led by volunteers in pioneer attire.

Click here for a printable letter to Santa template provided by the Ferndale Heritage Society.

Christmas Lighted Boat Parade!

In celebration of the holiday season the Bellingham Yacht Club plans to stage its annual Lighted Boat Parade across Bellingham Harbor on the evening of Saturday, December 5. At approximately 6 p.m., participating boats, festooned with holiday decorations and lighting, will rendezvous in front of the Fairhaven Terminal. At approximately 6:15, the boats will parade along the shore, passing by Boulevard Park toward downtown Bellingham, will loop back to Fairhaven, and then make a second pass along the shore. This year’s parade, themed “It’s Only Rain, Dear” (A Northwest Holiday), will be a leaner event than those of past years. In compliance with Covid 19 restrictions, there will be no pre- or post parade events conducted at Bellingham Yacht Club, there will not be a formal review boat, judging of displays, or awards. Skippers willbe expected to observe the pandemic restrictions aboard their respective craft. The Bellingham Boat Parade is open to anyone who registers to participate. Information about the event and, including registration forms, can be accessed at http://byc.org/event/2020-lighted-boat-parade/ , In addition, in-person registration can be made at the Bellingham Yacht Club, 2625 S Harbor Loop Drive, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on December 5. Additional details may be had by contacting fleetcaptain@byc.org

Lynden’s Lighted Parade

The 2020 Northwest Christmas Lighted Parade, presented by Edaleen Dairy, will be a touch different in 2020, but the spirit remains the same! This year, so that as many of those who love the lights of Christmas may see this annual Kick-Off to Christmas as possible, especially those in higher-risk groups such as our “seasoned” residents, and those with existing medical conditions, without fear or concern, the lighted units everyone is used to enjoying drive by will be parked on one side of Front Street, between Third Street and 17th Street, allowing spectators to drive or walk-by in a one-way direction in the opposite lane. So the choice is yours, Stay within your own vehicle, with the family members or friends of your choosing, or get out and walk the over 14 block route, (just keep in mind you will have to walk back, too)

Spectators may visit www.lynden.org for additional information, such as where to enter the drive-by and pedestrian viewing routes. Due to the change in entry movements, no animal drawn entries will be accepted this year. Give a call to the Lynden Chamber of Commerce at 360-354-5995, or email eevents@lynden.org for entry information and requirements.

Snowflake Scavenger Hunt

They say no two snowflakes are ever quite the same… The Bellingham Parks & Recreation Department can say the same about their Snowflake Scavenger Hunt! Venture around downtown Bellingham, looking for snowflakes in all the holiday windows as you shop for trinkets, baubles and gifts! Take a selfie with each snowflake, submit your photos by December 14 at 11 p.m. (details on how to submit them will be on your registration receipt) and be entered into a festive holiday raffle full of gift cards, prizes and a few holiday surprises. Winners will pick up their prizes on Friday, December 18. Register before December 13. Sign up here!