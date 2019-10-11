Indigenouse Peoples Day, Why the Holocaust Still Matters, A New Dance Work by Pam Kuntz, and More!

Indigenous Peoples and Coast Salish Day is Monday, Oct. 14. Take a moment to recognize the land you stand on as belonging to First Nation Tribes. Indigenous People’s Day is an alternative holiday to observe instead of the federal U.S. holiday of Columbus Day which is not recognized by many states, including Washington. Many cities around the country have opted to honor their area’s First Nation heritage. Bellingham recognizes Coast Salish Day to celebrate the Coast Salish People. The event, which was designed and voted upon in 2014 by the Bellingham City Council to honor and respect all local tribes who were residents long before Bellingham was a city, aims to decolonize the legacy of Christopher Columbus Day and recognize the true origin and first peoples of this place.

“Language as Water: Honoring our Relations celebrates the 5th Annual Indigenous People’s Day,” is hosted by Whatcom Community College, Northwest Indian College and Western Washington University. This event will be welcome to ALL peoples, yet will honor the Peoples who are Indigenous to this place from time immemorial, the Laq’temish (Lummi Nation) and other Peoples of the Sea, as well as the Peoples of the River and Mountains, the Nooksack Nation, and others who share these Usual and Accustomed lands. Also, this is a day to honor and recognize all Indigenous Peoples, including Native Americans, Alaska Natives, First Nations, and Indigenous Peoples of Central and South America, and also the Pacific Islands, Native Hawaiians, Samoans, and all Peoples from all continents who are Indigenous.

The day of knowledge-sharing, celebration and community building, takes place at Whatcom Community College and Northwest Indian College, followed by a community dinner from 6 to 9 p.m.at Western Washington University’ Viking Union Multipurpose Room.

Session Schedule:

9 a.m.-noon, Whatcom Community College’s Syre Auditorium (Syre 103), 237 Kellogg Road

1-4 p.m., Northwest Indian College, Log Building (7a), 2522 Kwina Road

6-9 p.m., Community Dinner at WWU

Village Books, 1200 11th St., is thrilled to welcome Markus Zusak to the readings gallery for the trade paperback release of “Bridge of Clay,” the breathtaking story of five brothers who bring each other up in a world run by their own rules, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. As the Dunbar boys love and fight and learn to reckon with the adult world, they discover the secret behind their father’s disappearance. Zusak is the author of the international bestseller “The Book Thief” and “I Am the Messenger,” an LA Times Book Award Finalist and Printz Award Honor book. “The Book Thief” is a book selection of community reads programs across the country and was released as a major motion picture in 2013. It was also featured on the list of America’s 100 most-loved books by PBS’s The Great American Read. Markus lives in Sydney, Australia, with his wife and children.

Western Washington University’s Department of Health & Human Development, Western Washington University’s Department of Women, Gender and Sexuality Studies and Shifting Gears non-profit have partnered to host Professor Nina Roberts of San Francisco State University for a free public discussion, “Women Outdoors: Empowering Others, Creating Change, Making Progress,” on issues, experiences and opportunities for womxn in outdoor recreation from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Hillcrest Church, 1400 Larrabee Ave., to raise awareness of, identify critical areas for change, develop relationships which enhance, and build communities within outdoor recreation. It is open to the public, welcomes all ages and is free of cost due to the organizations’ desire to increase attention on the importance of the topic at hand. Roberts is Professor of the Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism, and Faculty Director of Community Engaged Scholarship and Learning at San Francisco State University. Her talk is sure to leave an impression within the community based on her experience in education of race/ethnicity, culture and natural resources, as well as her commitment to social justice, equity and inclusion.

The seminar invites dialogue that is critical, inclusive, and respectful. Because different views, voices, backgrounds, and experiences are welcomed, successful dialogue requires grace, empathy, and appreciation, ideally allowing everyone to achieve a better understanding. Representatives of local outdoor recreation organizations and businesses will also be present for questions and discussion. Ticket reservations are required for admission and are available on the Shifting Gears website or through the “Womxn in the Outdoors Seminar” Facebook event. Seating is limited and spots will go quickly.

For more information about each organization, visit their respective websites at:

Western Washington University’s Department of Health & Human Development, Western Washington University’s Department of Women, Gender and Sexuality Studies, and Shifting Gears.

Village Books, 1200 11th St., is pleased to welcome former Western Washington University professor, Oliver de la Paz back to the Readings Gallery at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, to share his new book, “The Boy in the Labyrinth.” In a long sequence of prose poems, questionnaires, and standardized tests, “The Boy in the Labyrinth” interrogates the language of autism and the language barriers between parents, their children, and the fractured medium of science and school. De la Paz is the author of five collections of poetry, has received grants from the NYFA and the Artist Trust and has been awarded two Pushcart Prizes. His work has been published or is forthcoming in journals such as Poetry, American Poetry Review, Tin House, The Southern Review, and Poetry Northwest. He teaches at the College of the Holy Cross and in the Low-Residency MFA Program at Pacific Lutheran University.

The Ray Wolpow Institute at Western Washington University invites the public to honor the life and legacy of Noemi Ban, and officially launch the new Holocaust and Genocide Studies minor at Western Washington University with a talk, “Confronting Evil: Why Holocaust and Genocide Studies Matter Today,” by James Waller at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at WWU’s Library Reading Room. Waller is the Cohen Professor for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Keene State College.

In a world in which “Never Again” is better understood as “Again and Again,” this lecture addresses how genocide prevention is possible and why it matters in today’s world. Closer to home, we will explore why genocide prevention matters to us as we think about our country’s past, present, and future. Finally, the lecture will conclude with an understanding of why Holocaust and genocide studies matter so much in today’s world for the promotion and protection of civil and human rights.

Waller’s book on perpetrators of genocide, “Becoming Evil: How Ordinary People Commit Genocide and Mass Killing” was released by Oxford University Press in a revised and updated second edition in 2007. In 2016, he published his latest book, “Confronting Evil: Engaging Our Responsibility to Prevent Genocide.”

Noami Ban worked closely with the Western community for more than 30 years. At Western, she shared her story with thousands of students and encouraged faculty to integrate Holocaust Education into the undergraduate curriculum. Western honored Ban’s extraordinary commitment to teaching with an honorary doctorate in 2013. Ban’s tireless advocacy for the importance of teaching the Holocaust and its lessons at WWU brought about the creation of the Northwest Center for Holocaust, Genocide, and Ethnocide Education in 1996; the Ray Wolpow Institute for the Study of the Holocaust, Genocide, and Crimes Against Humanity in 2016; and, finally, also inspired the design of the new minor in Holocaust and Genocide Studies. In support of the event, Western’s AS Bookstore is selling Noémi Ban’s book, “Sharing is Healing, A Holocaust Survivor’s Story,” and Waller’s book, “Confronting Evil: Engaging Our Responsibility to Prevent Genocide.” At the event, Western President Sabah Randhawa will share welcoming remarks and a reception will be held immediately following the talk. For a limited time after the event, Waller will be available to sign copies of the book. For more information, contact Sheila Pennell at Western Washington University’s Ray Wolpow Institute for the Study of the Holocaust, Genocide, and Crimes Against Humanity, at sheila.pennell@wwu.edu or see the front page of the September/October Shofar, which is posted on the Congregation Beth Israel website.

The next Bellingham Old Time Jam starts at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Greene’s Corner, 2208 James St., led by Seattle’s Tony and Catherine Mates. Beer, wine, cider, and other drinks are available and a large selection of pizzas, wraps, and sandwiches, are on the menu. Please purchase a drink or some food to help insure that the venue will be happy to host these jams. A tip jar will be used to compensate the leaders. (Please leave your tin whistles, flutes, bodhrans, concertinas, and other percussive or non-stringed instruments at home.)

“Spokes,” another production by the fabulous Pam Kuntz, is staged at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17, 18, and 19 at 7:30 and at 5 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Firehouse Arts and Events *Center 1314 Harris Ave. Tickets are $18 general, $12 seniors and students, available in advance at kuntzandco.org, or pay what you can at the door. Created and performed by: Ian Bivins, Vanessa Daines, Pam Kuntz, Annie Molsberry, Brent Molsberry, Ally Morgan, Kate Stevenson, Bo Stewart, and Montana Walters, Pam says this dance piece is about family, friends, husbands, wives, children, siblings, love, relationships, caring, love, loss, joy, owls, play, love, sisters, dads, moms, boyfriends, kids, racing, pushups, breakdancing, love, girlfriends, armwrestling, supporting, love, jazzhands, hope, seeing, climbing, lifting, each other, penguins, each of the bars or wire rods connecting the center of a wheel to its outer edge, dancing, high-tens, love, holding on, letting go of her, pulling, love, strength, singing together, alone, coasting, falling, your people, love, bells, churning butter, monkeys, girls, boys…but it isn’t about bikes. For disability accommodations or more information call 360-510-4711 or e-mail kuntzpam@gmail.com

USA Dance Bellingham Chapter 1013 hosts a dance called “Salute to Sinatra” with Dr. Jimmy and the Swingtime Serenaders on Friday, Oct. 18, at The Majestic, 1023 N. Forest St. A foxtrot lesson will be taught from 7.15 to 8 p.m., followed by music with Dr. Jimmy from 8 to 10 p.m. Everyone is welcomed singles, seniors, and students. Entrance is $10 general, $7 members of USA Dance and students.

Have you ever wondered what’s inside the historic Larrabee residence at the corner of Maple and Forest in Bellingham? Did you know that YWCA Bellingham offers both transitional and emergency housing programs, providing more than 13,000 warm bed nights a year? Did you know that, last year, we helped over 500 women gain access to free clothing? Learn more about the YWCA between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at an open house. You will learn about Housing Programs, gain insight into the history of the facility, and hear about YWCA related news and more. There will be music, snacks, tabling by local community partners, and book signings by Lynne Masland, author of “100 Years of Challenge and Change: Whatcom Women and the Bellingham YWCA.“

The Friends of the Everson Library present “Dying for Chocolate,” an evening murder mystery with a dark chocolate ending, from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Christ Fellowship Church, 1208 East Main St., in Everson. Help solve the whodunit as you gather clues throughout the night. Includes a 30-foot, all-you-can-eat dessert bar. Ticket sales and donations support the Friends of the Everson Library. Call the Everson Library at 360-966-5100 for ticket and reservation information.