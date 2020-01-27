January Winds Down With Books, Theater, and Jazz

The Chuckanut Radio Hour will celebrate its 13th Anniversary with highlights and clips from some of the best of 2019 and the last 13 years on Thursday, Jan. 30, at Whatcom Community College’s Heiner Center Theater, 237 W. Kellogg Road. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with music by Free Harmony — Sharon Mayson and Chuck Dingée. They formed the duo in 2017 and have been busy entertaining people in the Northwest ever since.

A founding member of Bellingham’s popular classic rock band The Walrus, Chuck has been singing and playing in the area for more than 40 years. He has an eclectic repertoire of hundreds of songs from Gershwin to Beatles to Pink Floyd.

Having sung all her life, Sharon has an incredibly smooth voice and performs in local Northwest bands High Spirits and Pacific Twang.

Together they play an entertaining mix of songs ranging from the 60s to present, by artists like Simon & Garfunkel, The Beatles, Emmylou Harris, John Denver, Indigo Girls, The Police, Pink Floyd, Eagles, Bonnie Raitt, and many others. In March 2019, Free Harmony was the opening act for the band America at the Tulalip and Legends Casinos in Washington state.

The Chuckanut Radio Hour, a recipient of Bellingham’s prestigious Mayor’s Arts Award, is a radio variety show that began in January 2007. You’ll hear selections from performance poet Kevin Murphy, and episodes of “As the Ham Turns,” a serial radio comedy performed by the Chuckanut Radio Players, Les Campbell, Tonja Meyers, Lisa Colburn, Dee Robinson, and Robert Muzzy, not to mention groaner jokes by hosts Paul Hanson Kelly Evert, and announcer Rich Donnelly.

Bring your notebooks with you for plenty of recommended reading for the year to come!

The Radio Hour airs every Sunday at 10 a.m. on KMRE 102.3FM. Tickets, $5, are available at Village Books and Paper Dreams or on Eventbrite.com.

Enjoy a festive evening to benefit Bellingham Arts Academy for Youth, and support equal access to arts education in our community from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St. Enjoy drinks, light appetizers, fundraising activities, and a showcase of incredible talent from BAAY’s Theatre program. Learn about BAAY’s impact in the community through its preschool and EduArts programs, and help make arts education more accessible to children in Whatcom County.

All children deserve access to the arts. Please join us — through your participation, you can bring arts education to more local children than ever before! Tickets and more details at sylviacenterforthearts.org.

Blaine High School’s 23rd Annual Arts & Jazz begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Blaine School Cafetorium, 975 H St. Tickets are $7 adults, $5 students.

For the past 22 years Blaine High School’s Arts & Jazz has become a proud community tradition, the tradition of a community coming together once a year to celebrate the efforts and accomplishments of students and the tradition of passing art to a new generation. The funds raised from the auction provide scholarships and assistance to the art, band, choir and drama programs at BHS.

The Blaine students, teachers and the volunteers of the Blaine Fine Arts Association are so grateful for the support given by so many businesses and individuals whose donations have made this event a truly bright spot in the Blaine community’s winter calendar. If you or your business would like to donate to the auction or join us, contact Dorita Gray at 360-360-1634 or by e-mail at bgray@blainesd.org. for further information