Jazz Time, Brazilian Tunes, and Fun at the Firehouse

Whatcom Jazz Music Arts Center hosts a free, End-of-Summer-Pre-Season Concert at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, on the patio of the Bellingham Cider Company, 205 Prospect St. Enjoy some end-of-summer al fresco dining, and some get-ready-for-season-six great jazz with the Thomas Harris Quartet, with Harris on saxophone, Connor Helms on piano, Roger Yamashita on bass, and Christian Casolary on drums. You buy your dinner (or drinks, or share plates, or whatever you like,) and WJMAC supplies the music. Details: https://www.wjmac.org/.

The Sylvia Center is proud to host the return of acclaimed Brazilian instrumental folk music group Choro Das Três at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, in the Sylvia Center’s Lucas Hicks Theater, 207 Prospect St. Bellingham was first introduced to the energetic music of this Brazilian family band (consisting of sisters Corina (flutes), Lia (7-string guitar), and Elisa (mandolin, clarinet, banjo and piano), accompanied by father Eduardo on pandeiro) by the late, great Lucas Hicks, who brought them to town for a sold-out performance at the YWCA in 2017. Admission is $12-$15. Here’s a sample of their music.

The Firehouse Arts and Events Center, 1314 Harris Ave., celebrates another anniversary with a party in the backyard from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. There’ll be refreshments both drinkable and edible and music throughout the day.

Here’s the lineup:

2 p.m.: Derek Duffy and Ed Hoban

2:30 p.m.: John O’Donnell Quartet

3 p.m.: Mey Kumer

3:30 p.m.: Rick Aydelotte and Rita Kraft

4 p.m.: Tom Hodge

4:30 p.m.: Ron Hardesty

5 p.m.: Rob Hutchings

5:30 p.m.: David Donohue

6 p.m.: Chad Petersen

Come for the day or stop by anytime for the free and casual event! Details: www.firehouseperformingarts.com and on Facebook.