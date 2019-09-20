Jugglers’ Show in Seattle, Beatles Show in Bellingham, and Some Cool Things at WWU!

Bellingham’s Jules Mcevoy-Schaefer, a founding member of the Bellingham Circus Guild and the Lookout Arts Quarry who juggles with the Mud Bay Jugglers, the Juggling Jollies, and NANDA; and Karl Meyer, who does outreach for the Community Food Co-op and is active with the New Old Time Chautauqua, were two faces that I was happy to see at a “Hot Club Sandwich,” a non-stop show with the Flying Karamazov Brothers, now on stage at the Broadway Performance Hall, 1625 Broadway at Seattle Central College. The press release says: The amazing show portrays three happy-go-lucky juggling millionaires and their long-suffering butler as the travel from New York’s glitzy Park Avenue to the desert vastness of Cairo as they search for the ancient self-juggling Clubs of the Pharaohs, pursued by a fez-toting fat man, a down-on-his-luck gumshoe and a beautiful redhead femme fatale.

Here’s what Jules says:

“This Seattle run not only features a fantastically funny and poignant theater show ‘Club Sandwich,’ but also a full spread of Port Townsend arts, culture, history and community. The show was written in Port Townsend, rehearsed in Port Townsend, funded by Port Townsend investors, our tech crew is from Port Townsend, the bar will be serving drinks fermented and distilled in and around Port Townsend. We are bringing the talents, flavors and culture of our home town to the City of Seattle!”

“Seattle audiences will have the opportunity to purchase the finest beverages from our area including, Finnriver Farm & Cidery handcrafted ciders, Propolis Brewing’s ales brewed with various wild-crafted local herbs, and spirits by Admiralty Distillers. 100-percent of the profits from the bar will support New Old Time Chautauqua, additionally 20 percent of all profits from the show will be split evenly between the ReCyclery and The New Old Time Chautauqua.”

The show, which could be rated PG-13 but there were a lot of kids in the audience when I attended on Thursday (they missed the risqué double-entre jokes but loved the juggling!) runs at 7 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 and 5 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 6. Buy tickets at www.fkb.com. The lobby opens and hour prior to show time, theatre opens 30 minutes prior to showtime. Running time is 90 minutes with a 15- minute intermission. Parts of the show are improvisational so times are subject to change. Here’s how to buy tickets, and this weekend only, host Danny Milholland says if you enter the word “boom,” you’ll get a discount!

Heritage Resources, a division of Western Libraries that includes special collections, university archives and records management, and the Center for Pacific Northwest Studies, hosts an exhibition opening Monday, Sept. 23. “As Far As Their Books Reach: Jewish Printing and the Global Jewish Diaspora” will be available for viewing Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (closed weekends and holidays) in Special Collections (Western Libraries, Wilson 6). Heinrich Heine described the Bible as the Jews’ “portable homeland.” The same could be said for Jewish books more broadly, which bear witness to the long and remarkable history of the global Jewish diaspora. Through a survey of historical Judaica recently acquired for Special Collections, this exhibition traces the physical, intellectual, and cultural journeys of the Jewish people, and explores the traditions that have earned the Jews the description “People of the Book.” Contact David.Schlitt@wwu.edu, 360-650-3193 for more information.

“Making and Unmaking Histories of Settler Violence and Colonialism in the Pacific Northwest” takes place at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, in Special Collections (Western Libraries, Wilson 6). How have communities, indigenous and non-indigenous peoples narrated and contested stories of settler colonialism in the Pacific Northwest? What are the responsibilities of historians and educators as they explore and present these narratives? Panelists Marc Carpenter (PhD candidate, University of Oregon History Department), Josh Cerretti (WWU Departments of History, and Women, Gender & Sexuality Studies), and Michelle Vendiola (community organizer, educator, and member of the Walker River Paiute Tribe of Nevada) will engage in a facilitated conversation about past, present, and future approaches to the telling of local and regional history. Jennifer Seltz (WWU Department of History) will moderate. Contact Elizabeth.Joffrion@wwu.edu, 360-650-3283 for more information.

Musical community-builder Flip Breskin is once again excited as she plans for the second Beatles Sing-Along and Jam from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Bellingham Unitarian Fellowship, 1207 Ellsworth St. Come sing along with the most sharable of the Beatles songs, led by The Seatles, Seattle musicians (Peter Langston, Robin McGillveray, Mark Ouellette, and John Reagan), who have led a Beatles sing-along at Northwest Folklife for decades. The lyrics will be projected up front, there’ll be 10 music stands with matching songbooks down front, with three chairs around each, so bring your acoustic instruments and jam along. Flip says she’ll bring back her Sgt. Pepper outfits! Dress up like George, Paul, Ringo or John! All ages are welcome! Suggested donation is $15, but no one will be turned away. Details on Facebook.

The Rondello Trio — Tien-Hsin Cindy Wu, violin; Felix Fan, cello; and Angelo Rondello, piano — perform Brahms’ Piano Trio no. 1, Pärt’s Mozart-Adagio, and Kagel’s Piano Trio no. 2 at 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Western Washington University’s Performing Arts Center Concert Hall, presented by WWU’s department of music. There’s no admission charge.