Major Events Cancelled

Bellingham Symphony Orchestra Cancels Sunday’s Concert

An email from Gail Ridenour, executive director for Bellingham Symphony Orchestra:

In an effort to keep everyone healthy and reduce the risk of transmission, the BSO has made the difficult decision to cancel the “Between Worlds – Harmony from Discord”concert and related events scheduled for Sunday, March 15, at Mount Baker Theatre. With the growing concern around the coronavirus (Covid-19), I want to assure you that the Bellingham Symphony Orchestra Office Staff and Board of Directors are closely monitoring the situation. We are doing everything possible to protect the health of our patrons, staff, musicians, and the greater public. We are receiving regular updates from Whatcom County Health Department, Washington State Department of Health, and the Center for Disease Control.

Since we aren’t able to perform for you live, we took the step of making a recording of our rehearsal and will make the recording available through our website on the Watch and Listen page under the Events tab. The recording will be available on our website on Sunday, March 15 from 3 to 6 p.m. For questions about how to watch online, please email info@bellinghamsymphony.org or call our office at 360-756-6752.

Even though we can’t make music together at the concert, you can help to keep the music going! Cancelling a concert has significant financial ramifications for the BSO. Instead of a refund, please consider donating your ticket back to the Symphony. Please contact the Mount Baker Theatre Ticket Office at (360) 734-6080 or email tickets@mountbakertheatre.com during their business hours, Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., to set up your donation by Wednesday, March 18. All purchased tickets will be automatically refunded at that time unless otherwise specified. If you purchased with a credit card, refunds will be issued to the original credit card used. If you purchased with cash or check, a check will be mailed to the address on file. Please allow 1-2 billing cycles for your refund to appear. If you choose to donate, the Symphony will receive your gift and send you a donation receipt, with our deepest gratitude.

I understand this is a worrisome time for many of us. I hope we will be able to have our spirits uplifted through the power of music in the future.

A note on Facebook from music conductor Yaniv Attar: Last night, just before the rehearsal started, we learned that there will be no dress rehearsal on Friday and no concert on Sunday. It was devastating to come to terms that our fifth “Harmony from Discord” concert will not happen. With a very broken heart, I told the orchestra that we will not be performing the works of Korngold, Tedesco, Haas and Schulhoff. This was the concert I was looking forward to all year. The powerful music is so incredible, relevant, and defines us as musicians and human beings. What was so touching was that, even though we knew the next rehearsal and the performance will not happen, we all stayed, and rehearsed the works and played them through. The meaning of music was extra special as we brought these inspiring sounds to life once more. Thank you to the wonderful soloists Daniel Bolshoy and Jessica Choe Thank you to our amazing executive director Gail Ridenour for all you do to make us a success. Thank you Bellingham Symphony Orchestra family of musicians, board members, staff and volunteers. Stay healthy everyone.

Bellingham St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee Chooses To Cancel Parade In Order To Support A Safer Environment For Whatcom County

From Janet Lightner: It is with a heavy heart that the Bellingham St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee is choosing to cancel this year’s Bellingham St. Patrick’s Day Parade due to the current status of the COVID-19 situation within Whatcom County.

On March 10, the Health Department made recommendations for the community to “ cancel or postpone non-essential large public gatherings” for “large gatherings of 10-50 people or more.” As these recommendations stem from the Whatcom County Health Department’s declaration of a public health emergency within Whatcom County, the Parade Committee believes this decision is necessary in order to keep our community safe during this time.

The Committee is strongly supporting all of the recommendations made by the Health Department in its announcement and encourages the public to celebrate the upcoming holiday in other ways with these suggestions in mind.

“In lieu of coming to the parade, we recommend that people choose to get outside and recreate, donate food to the local food bank, and donate blood if you’re healthy,” says Parade Committee Chair Janet Lightner.

The Bellingham St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee will discontinue its plans for the parade this Saturday, March 14, but hopes to offer similar activities at a later point in time when it is safer for the community to gather.

It may rain on our parade this time, but there’s always a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. Stay tuned for all of the fun festivities the Committee has planned for celebrating during the calm after the storm!

The Committee sends out thoughts of strength, calm and health during this concerning time for our community and encourages all to follow the Health Department’s suggestions of washing hands, staying home when feeling sick and keeping a safe distance from those who are at a higher risk of severe illness.

Bellingham St. Patrick’s Day Parade is a nonprofit, community-wide event honoring all local public safety personnel by celebrating and inspiring sustainability in the hope of making our city a cleaner, greener, safer place we call home.

For more information, visit: www.stpatsbham.com.

Bellingham Chamber Chorale

The Bellingham Chamber Chorale takes the safety of our community very seriously and would like to help stop the spread of COVID19. It has become necessary to cancel our performances this weekend, March 14 and 15.

If you have purchased tickets in advance and would like a refund or a credit toward a later date, please email info@bccsings.org and we would be happy to accommodate your request. We would also encourage patrons to consider donating their tickets to BCC, as the arts community will be considerably impacted by canceled concerts. Donations are accepted on our website.

This has been a difficult time for our community and our arts community as well. This marks the first time that a BCC concert has been cancelled in its 17 years of existence.

We believe in music’s transformative power and will update this space, as well as our website, as soon as we can reschedule a concert. The messages conveyed in our program, “I Am Love,” are important in times of uncertainty.

Whatcom Chorale Postpones Concert

This email from Deborah Brown, artistic director and conductor; and Sherrie Kahn, board president:

In light of the current concerns about large gatherings and the spread of Covid-19, Whatcom Chorale has decided to postpone our March 22 concert at the First Congregational Church. We are making this decision now in order to do what we can to slow the spread of the virus and alleviate the stress and worry our singers, orchestra and audience members may be feeling.

Information about tickets already purchased and our upcoming plans will be posted on our website and FaceBook page by the end of the week. For now, we wanted to let you know as soon as possible about this decision.

The programming for this concert, our chorus, orchestra, soloists and featured pianist, Henry From are truly spectacular! We will do our utmost to make sure the show goes on, just not on March 22.

Look for more information soon.

This is from Patricia Leach, executive director of Whatcom Museum :



In light of the rapidly changing situation with the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Whatcom Museum, as a City of Bellingham department, is canceling all programs, tours, and events of 10 or more people, now through March 31. As a community gathering place, the safety of our staff, volunteers, and visitors is our highest priority.

While we remain open with regular hours, we are closely monitoring the situation. We are dedicated to creating a safe and healthy environment for all visitors and will post updates on any future program or operational changes through our website, email, and social media.

Program cancellations include:

Across Generations: Women in Politics (March 12)

The Richards Building: Restoration Phase 2 ( March 12)

Family Activity Day: Our Shared Stories (March 14)

Toward a More Perfect Democracy Panel Discussion: Imperfect Democracy (March 19)

Fourth Sundays: Audubon at the Museum (March 22)

Washington’s Undiscovered Feminists with Mayumi Tsutakawa (March 23)

Deadly Deception: The Plight of Birds and Plastic Pollution (March 24)

Low Sensory Sunday (March 29)

Museum in Mind (April 7)

Note: The Felted, Sculpted Hat Workshop with Flóra Carlile-Kovács will be held Sunday, March 22, as scheduled. The workshop is now limited to seven participants.

From Mount Baker Theatre :

In order to follow the Whatcom County Health Department recommendations released on March 10, 2020, Mount Baker Theatre is canceling all upcoming Main Stage performances in March. This includes Stunt Dog Experience (all 4 performances), Bellingham Symphony Orchestra: Between Worlds, CATAPULT, Ferdinand the Bull, and The Pat Travers Band.

If you currently hold tickets to these performances, MBT will be contacting you. Visit our website for up-to-date information on scheduled events going forward.