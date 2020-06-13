Music And More Online This Weekend

Choir of the Salish Sea Brings Uplifting Music

The Choir of the Salish Sea, under the direction of Kevin Allen-Schmid, presents a free, virtual Big Rock Garden Concert from 7 to 8 p.m. tonight, Saturday, June 13.

In addition, Schmid has organized 60 Whatcom County singers to combine their voices virtually in a six-minute choral video performance of the Appalachian folk hymn “Bright Morning Stars Are Rising,” in support of Interfaith Coalition of Whatcom County, which empowers local families out of poverty and into homes.

The video was released on social media shortly after 5,000 people gathered June 6 in Maritime Heritage Park to call for social justice. Allen-Schmid came up with the virtual-choir idea in March and appealed to singers throughout the county to learn the song at home and email him a video of themselves performing it. The resulting video showcases local soloists and singers, iconic images of Whatcom County, and scenes of local social justice action, including footage from the June 6 rally.

“The pandemic was stifling us musically and demanded a communal response,” Allen-Schmid said. “We are thrilled to create something beautiful while calling for justice. The voices of people of color and indigenous peoples must be heard, and the needs of the homeless addressed.”

The multi-cultural video of diverse voices blending in harmony reflects Interfaith Coalition’s nature, said Laura Harker, executive director. Interfaith is a group of 50 churches, synagogues, and other partners working to end family homelessness locally. “Though our 1,000 volunteers come from differing beliefs, we are united in our mission to alleviate the human suffering of poverty in Whatcom County,” Harker said.

The emotionally stirring video is imbued with hope, inspiration and caring for the community, Allen-Schmid said. It can be viewed at https://www.interfaith-coalition.org/ Viewers are invited to donate to Interfaith at https://www.interfaith-coalition.org/donate/online/.

For details on the choir, contact sambottman@gmail.com

Bellingham Symphony Orchestra Presents Young Musicians and More

Bellingham Symphony Orchestra is very excited to present the work of Bellingham Youth Chamber Players, through the BSO’s website

The performance will be available on the BSO website for one week, starting today, June 13. Don’t miss this terrific recital, which also includes music director Yaniv Attar’s son, Jonah Attar!

The BSO also presents “At Home with the BSO” performance featuring a solo performance and interview featuring violinist Chee-Yun on the website, or tune in on BTV or KMRE 102.3! The program:

J.S. Bach – “Chaconne” from Partita No. 2 in D minor

Brahms – Sonata No. 3 in D minor, Op. 108, “Adagio”

Massenet – “Méditation” from Thaïs

You can also see a special performance featuring BSO musicians, a message from Yaniv Attar, BSO Music Director and learn about the orchestra’s 45th Anniversary Season.

Whatcom Chorale Hosts Streamed Concert with Henry From

Deborah Brown, director of the Whatcom Chorale, is delighted to share some exciting news: Pianist Henry From will present his first ever live streamed concert this Sunday, June 14, at 3 p.m! Henry has a website: https://henryfrompianist.com/ This site has a link to the Sunday concert and other things that Henry is doing. If you can’t make it to the Sunday concert, then maybe something in the future!

Henry will have a “chat” box running during the Sunday concert, and he plans to have a “reception” on Zoom after the concert (no pastries unfortunately!). Henry would be thrilled to have people drop in to the concert and say hi by way of chat or at the reception.

The Program:

Brahms’ “Variations on an Original Theme in D major, op. 21 no. 1”

Scriabin’s Piano Sonata no. 4 in F sharp major, op. 30

From’s own composition, “Etude on ‘Home Sweet Home’ op. 54”

Rachmaninoff’s “Variations on a Theme of Chopin”

“Cows with Guns” Guy Dana Lyons Goes Online

Dana Lyons will present two online concerts to help save the endangered orcas as part of Orca Month.He says he’s not quite sure how he’ll be approaching these two short concerts, which are supposed to be fun and focused on orcas and protecting our bioregion.

“I’ve always believed that a sustainable culture that protects and respects the environment cannot be achieved unless all of humanity is cared for. And conversely, social justice cannot be achieved unless we have a healthy and livable world.

“So I guess I’ll sing songs about orcas and other creatures, and about looking ourselves in the mirror. And perhaps take a stab at making some of the show humorous.”

The two online concerts for Orca Month are at 4 p.m. this Sunday, June 14, and Sunday, June 28, each show lasting about 45 minutes. You can watch the shows live or later on (see links below).

Watch Live On-Line Orca Month Concerts at Dana’s Music Facebook Page.

(Note that the concerts will not be broadcast live on Dana’s personal Facebook Page, but only on his Dana Lyons Music Facebook Page)

If you want to be notified about future Facebook Live shows, please like and follow Dana’s Facebook Music Page.

Watch archived concerts after the performance at Dana’s YouTube channel: cowswithgunsguy.If you would like to be notified when new videos are put up on YouTube, please subscribe to Dana’s YouTube Channel.

Artist Ed Bereal Talks About His Work

Photographer David Scherrer would like to share this documentary he produced, concerning Ed Bereal, his life and work, culminating in the 2019 exhibition at Whatcom Museum’s Lightcatcher.

Ed Bereal is an experienced artist who has been creating drawings, paintings, sculptures, and performances nearly his entire life. Bereal was an Associate Professor in the Art Department at WWU from 1993-2007 and since living in the Bellingham area, he has continued to produce paintings and sculptural installations critiquing the socio-political climate of the United States.

Most recently included in Bereal’s retrospective at the Whatcom Museum entitled, “Wanted: Ed Bereal for Disturbing the Peace,” the featured paintings range from 1993-2019. With these paintings, which he describes as “political cartoons”, Bereal illustrates his perspective of the complex and layered realities of America, a country in which one’s class, race, and creed determine the America they experience.