Music from Ireland and Canada, a Cool Jewelry Exhibit, More on Ed Bereal, The Scoop on “The Wizard of Oz ” and More!

Western Washington University’s Global Spice World Music hosts Irish fiddler Dale Russ and Irish piper Tom Creegan at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at WWU’s Performing Arts Center Concert Hall. Tickets are $8 students and seniors, $12 adults. Reserve the at 360-650-6146. Creegan first started playing pipes in his native Dublin, where he attended the Irish Pipers Club in Thomas Street. He played extensively in Europe and Canada before moving to Seattle. He is widely regarded as one of the foremost pipers in North America. Russ started playing the fiddle in 1973 when first moving to Washington State from his native Connecticut. He is self-taught, which contributes to his abilities and renowned as an excellent fiddle instructor.

Whatcom Museum Advocates host a free, one-hour lecture with artist Ed Bereal, beginning with coffee at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, followed by the program at noon in the Rotunda Room of Old City Hall, 121 Prospect St. Bereal’s exhibit, “Wanted: Ed Bereal for Disturbing the Peace,” is expansive, unsettling, and timely. He will talk about his six-decade career and his work, which ranges from graphite sketches to street theater to assemblage to sculpture, paintings, and more. Bereal made a significant contribution to the arts of assemblage and performance in L.A. during the 1960s and ‘70s. His work contains thought-provoking messages that address identity and racial inequity, violence and war, and political and corporate power.

The exhibit runs through Jan. 5 at the Lightcatcher, 250 Flora St. Docent-led gallery tours are at 1:30 p.m. Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Tours begin in the lobby of the Lightcatcher, last one hour, and are included with admission and free to members.

Young kids will have a great time with Caspar Babypants (a.k.a. Chris Ballew, former lead singer of The Presidents of the United States of America) as he leads a good time sing-along musical experience for little ones and their families to enjoy together from 5 to 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at The Franklin Academy’s Markell Hall, 1509 E. Victor St. Price: $15 per family ($10 per family for The Franklin Academy students). Please note that ticket sales are online only and will not be sold at the door. A family ticket is valid for up to four people. Caspar’s target audience is ages 6 and younger, but older kids are welcome. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Any questions? Please contact Admissions Director, Natalie Bennett, nbennett@thefranklin.academy or 360-733-1750 ext. 1509.

Celebrate the fifth annual “Falling Out of the Box” jewelry challenge at the opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Jansen Art Center, 321 Front St., in Lynden. This year the theme is “Lost But Not Forgotten,” honoring all the lost earrings out there and creating new ones for all to enjoy, inspired by the shape, color, and movement of lost earrings. The challenge, which first began with an idea by jewelry artist and teacher Judith Gauthier, involves the fabrication of metal jewelry from supplies provided in the :mystery material box.” Artists of all skill levels have created wearable pieces of jewelry from the theme in five weeks. During the reception, many of the artists will be on hand to answer questions about their work. Come and vote for your favorite pair! During the reception there will be live music in the Piano Lounge with Kevin Burt, part of the Lynden Music Festival, food and drink from the Firehall Cafe.

Whatcom Museum and the Whatcom County Historical Society hosts “More Murder and Mayhem in the Fourth Corner,” with author and museum employee Todd Warger for a book talk and slideshow about his book, “Murder & Mayhem in the Fourth Corner: True Stories of Whatcom, Skagit & San Juan Counties’ Earliest Homicides” from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Old City Hall, 121 Prospect St. The book is the third in a series of true crime stories occurring in the confines of Washington state’s northwest corner during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. Suggested donation is $5; it’s free for museum members.

Craig Jewell, co-owner and talent buyer at the Wild Buffalo House of Music, 208 W. Holly St., emailed me about a gig he’s pretty excited about (and for which I have my ticket!).

Here’s what he wrote to me:

“It’s been quite some time since I’ve sent out a press release about a show at the Wild Buffalo but I’m beyond excited about this. I came to WWU in 2004 on a vocal performance choral scholarship and choir simply runs through my veins. So that’s why I booked, “Choir! Choir! Choir!,” a duo based out of Toronto that tour the world teaching celebrating and encouraging communities to sing together.

You walk into the door and are handed a lyrics sheet and are then are divided up based on your vocal range. They then teach the individual parts and harmonies of the song and then film the final performance, which is the audience singing the song together. It’s an evening of smiles and goosebumps for anyone, no matter what your vocal skill set is.

Choir! Choir! Choir! is a Toronto-based singing group led by creative directors Nobu Adilman and Daveed Goldman. The duo takes a non-traditional approach; there are no auditions, and the audience is the choir. Just show up and they’ll teach you an original arrangement to a song you love. Founded in 2011, Choir! Choir! Choir! has amassed a dedicated and passionate community of singers and a thriving international fan base on YouTube. The group has performed with renowned artists such as Patti Smith, Tegan and Sara, David Byrne, Rick Astley, and Rufus Wainwright, and onstage at New York’s Carnegie Hall and Radio City Music Hall with the likes of Debbie Harry and The Flaming Lips. Choir! Choir! Choir! exists to celebrate music and push the boundaries between practice and performance, artist and audience, offering therapeutic benefits with the ultimate side effect: a powerful community.

Please join us for what will be an unforgettable night in all of the best ways possible on Thursday, Oct. 10.”

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. the experience starts at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance at www.wildbuffalo.net. More on the group at https://choirchoirchoir.com/

Want to know about the1939 classic film, “The Wizard of Oz?” Film historian Lance Rhoades will explain how M.G.M.’s technicolor musical adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s book has sent generations of fans over the rainbow in talk he calls “The Wizard of Oz: 80 Years Down the Yellow Brick Road” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Blaine Library, 610 Third St. For more on the free program, call 360-305-3637.

Sudden Valley Jazz presents “Brubeck Plays Brubeck,” honoring the 100th anniversary of the birth of Dave Brubeck, with a concert of his music led by his son, drummer Dan Brubeck, saxophonist Steve Kaldestad, bassist Miles Hill and the return to Sudden Valley of Miles Black on piano from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Sudden Valley Dance Barn, Gate 2, 8 Barn View Court. The current plan is to recreate Dave Brubeck’s “Time Out” album, one of the biggest selling albums in jazz history, from top to bottom. Tickets are $20 per person. Proceeds benefit the Friends of the South Whatcom Library. For additional Jazz Series information contact K.C. Sulkin, 360-671-1709, or visit the Friends’ website: http://www.fswl.org.

Jake Shimabukuro presents “Ukulele: Jazz, Blues, Funk, Bluegrass, Folk, Flamenco, Hawaiian Music” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St. Tickets range from $35 to $50. Shimabukuro’s virtuosic approach to the ukulele has made him one of the hottest tickets around, headlining the Hollywood Bowl, Lincoln Center, the Sydney Opera House, and even playing for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. I can attest that this star is humble, passionate, and filled with songs to share.

Allied Arts of Whatcom County is celebrating 40 years of supporting our creative community and to celebrate the nonprofit is throwing one heck of a party, Heliotrope Art ‘Xtravaganxa!, by invading the Heliotrope Hotel, 2419 Elm St., from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct, 13. Artists and organizations will take over the rooms and create interactive art displays, performances and music will be all over the hotel grounds, and food trucks will keep everyone’s bellies full. All ages are invited to come wander the hotel and grounds, listening to music, participate in immersive art experiences, sip beverages and eat their way through food trucks. Admission for the event will be $10 for adults and free for children 12 and younger.

Whatcomics: Teens are invited to submit their art to be considered for publication in Whatcomics, Whatcom County Library System’s annual teen art book. The rules are simple; be a Whatcom County teen in grade 6 through 12 and submit original 2-D artwork to any public library by October 31. Accepted artists receive a copy of the book and an invite to the Whatcomics Art Reception held on Jan. 11 at the Lynden Library. More information can be found at wcls.org/whatcomics. Submissions are open through Thursday, Oct. 31.