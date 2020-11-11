Music, poetry, and even Beckett

Restoring the Salish Sea

Introducing Salish Sea Strings, a fundraiser for Salish Sea restoration and stewardship and a musical voyage of artists and conservationists making the Northwest Straits a vibrant, healthy and fun place to live, airs at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, and will be streamed live on Facebook.

The series showcases local artists who have a passion for restoring and conserving the Salish Sea. Artists play their own material in an intimate setting, so you’ll learn about the band and their music, as well as meeting scientists, educators and leaders working on exciting marine projects.

Episode 1 features an interview with Jason Morgan, Marine Projects Manager at the Northwest Straits Foundation and musical guest Bob Fossil. Special thanks to our partners Stones Throw Brewing Co. and Subdued Studios for their help with the series!

Music with Marie

Longtime Bellingham singer and songwriter Marie Eaton will be featured in Fairhaven College’s Fairhaven College Music Festival Streaming Series at 7 p.m. Thursday, November 12, available to stream at Fairhaven College through Facebook, and through YouTube Live Stream via Fairhaven College.

Restoring an Historic Bellingham building

Whatcom County Historical Society president Wes Gannaway will discuss the restoration of the Richards Building in this virtual presentation at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. After the sale of the building in 2019, a major project has been to eliminate the passage of moisture through the original brick walls that has resulted in damage to interior walls. During the interior work, new knowledge of the original construction came to light. Gannaway has been involved with the building prior to the first restoration project in the early 2000s. Register for the livestream here. More information, including a link to access the livestream, will be emailed to registrants the day of the event. Suggested donation is $5. Support for this program provided by Art Bridges.

Poetry in the time of covid

From poet Luther Allen: Bellingham’s SpeakEasy reading series has been waiting for some type of opportunity to resurrect in a serviceable configuration. Almost a year ago organizers Judy Kleinberg and Luther Allen started a linked poem project with five poets – Susan Alexander, Bruce Beasley, Jennifer Bullis, Dayna Patterson, and Allen. Several years ago they did a similar SpeakEasy with a different set of poets that seemed quite successful. The difference this time is that they would have a theme – spirituality. The other difference was the advent of Covid early in the project. This meant they would not have the usual type of SpeakEasy event to present the poems, plus it injected an unanticipated and penetrating theme. They weren’t sure how the logistics would work out, but all of us became highly invested with the process, eagerly awaiting the previous poet’s work to link with a new poem. After nine months or so they completed the fifth round, with more than 60 pages of manuscript, a bit long for a single reading!

They have decided to make each round of five poems a separate Zoom event, leaving time for commentary by the poets and questions from the listeners. There will be five rounds, each round roughly a month apart. The first round will be Saturday, November 14 at 7 pm (see instructions below) and the second round will be Saturday, December 12 at 7 pm. The title of the work is “A Spiritual Thread. The poets were selected not on the basis of any answers or dogma they might have, rather on the quality of questions they struggle with.

Some rules of the road for the Zoom meeting:

The password will be provided if you send an email to othermindpress@gmail.com.

There will be a limit of 100 participants, first come, first serve. There is no pre-registration.

Please be muted during the reading, then we will open it up for questions after the last reader.

The meeting will be videorecorded and will be available on the SpeakEasy wordpress site, along with the four subsequent readings after they are completed. The poets’ bios are also posted on the site: https://othermindpress.wordpress.com/speakeasy .

Bear in mind that none of us are professional Zoomers, and that some patience might be required along the way.

Judy Kleinberg has created her usual enticing graphic for the event, and yes, this is the 27th SpeakEasy, Part A.

Zen Introspections

“Autumn Light: My Fifty Years in Zen” is Bellingham’s Edwina Norton’s artfully told memoir of her experiences of Zen Buddhism as it took root in America. She weaves Zen teachings and practices into her personal story, recounting how they guided her through life’s challenges into a peaceful old age. She’ll talk about her book and her life at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, in a virtual event hosted by Village Books. Edwina is a life-long amateur painter, published poet, and peace activist. She earned BA and MA degrees, taught English in community college, and had a long career in organizational development. Now an ordained Zen priest, she mentors Zen students in the Red Cedar Zen Community in Bellingham.

Red Wheelbarrow writers share their works

This Uncommon Solitude captures the myriad and diverse experiences during these times of quarantine and the COVID-19 pandemic. We reach out to connect but we can’t physically touch. We are shaken by news of widespread suffering and death caused by a novel virus that inexorably spirals out of control. We feel powerless and isolated. Ongoing catastrophes of racism and environmental decline trouble our hearts. For many of us, poetry has helped connect us as we share experiences and insights, express our grief and sadness, fears and pain, gratitude and hope. In joining together, we feel our way forward as best we can toward making sense of our transformed world. Hear the poets share their works at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, in a virtual event hosted by Village Books.

Red Wheelbarrow Writers is a non-profit, loose affiliation of working writers who produce independently, and who join together to support, encourage, and sustain one another. They welcome all writers to a monthly (virtual) Happy Hour to drink wine, share excerpts of works- in-progress, exchange news and views. This Uncommon Solitude Poets are Betty Scott, Cami Ostman, Nancy Canyon, Susan Chase-Foster, Victoria Doerper, Elizabeth Tervo, Janet Oakley, Joe Nolting, Carol McMillan, Penny Page, Rebecca Mabanglo-Mayor, Drue (BeDo) Robinson, Marian Exall, Lisa Dailey, Dick Little, C.J. Prince, Laura Kalpakian, Gary Wade, Isabel Castro, Kate Miller, Brenda Asterino, Judith Shantz, Linda Lambert, Nadia Boulos, JK Small, Jean Waight, Shannon Laws, Susan Greisen, Laura Rink, Mary Lou Haberman, Cheryl Nelson, Jennifer Mueller, Abbe Rolnick and Joy Wright.

Beckett in Bellingham

Sean Cook directs Samuel Beckett’s “Endgame” in four live performances from the Sylvia Center’s Lucas Hicks Theater streamed via Zoom. Here’s what artistic director Glenn Hergenhann-Zhao says: “Considered by many to be his greatest work, “Endgame by Nobel Prize winner and all-around wrecking-force of 20th century theater, Samuel Beckett, first hit the stage over sixty years ago. Since it has been performed in dozens of languages on every continent of the world, and has taken its place as one of the most influential works in theater. Described by Beckett as a tragic-comedy, the play mixes absurdism, gloom, beauty, wit, longing, and sometimes even hope to paint four desperate characters’ fading moments on the Earth iDiOM Theater’s Glenn Hergenhahn-Zhao who directed “Waiting for Godot” in 2018 this time joins the cast as Hamm, alongside Nathan Smith (Clov), Jeff Braswell (Nagg) and Ann Shannon (Nell). Tickets available through the Sylvia Center website.

Virtual poetry café

South Fork Valley’s annual celebration of the rhyme and reason of the written and spoken word, the Poetry (virtually) Café, a community fundraiser for Friends of the Deming Library and the South Fork Valley Community Association, takes place via Zoom at 7 p.m. Saturday, November 21.Admission is free, but donations are welcome: https://www.southforkvalley.org/. The event features:

Musical interludes provided by, Breanna Anderson, Meinhardt Merry, Lori Erbs

Wonders of the spoken word from Lois Holub, Jerry McDonnell, C.J. Prince, David Imburgia, Camille Hill, Carla Shafer, and Sam Flot and

A presentation by acclaimed musicians and authors Dean and Dudley Evenson

For further information, contact Erin Suda, Deming Library, esuda22@yahoo.com, 206-953-6550; or Matthew Thuney, SFVCA, southforkvalley@aol.com, 360-305-6939 (voice/text).