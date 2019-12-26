New Year’s Eve and Beyond

Celebrate the publication of Jim Bertolino‘s latest book of poetry, “Galaxy in Thrall,” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at Village Books, 1200 11th St. Bertolino has been a faculty member at Cornell University, University of Cincinnati, Western Washington University and as Writer-In-Residence at Oregon’s Willamette University. The national awards received for his poetry include a Book-of-the-Month Club poetry fellowship, the New York Discovery Award, a National Endowment for the Arts Award, and two Quarterly Review of Literature book publication awards. Over the decades his poems have been reprinted in 48 anthologies.

Want a list of most every New Year’s Eve celebration in town? Here you go, easy on Facebook!

However, there are several worth highlighting:

Come Boogie Through The Looking Glass This New Year’s Eve at Sylvia Center, 207 Prospect St. for the Arts’ biggest fundraiser of the year, also Bellingham’s only New Year’s Eve pop-up disco! Local DJs Hot Waxx are bringing the vinyl. Bellingham’s Black Water band is bringing the soul and funk. A delicious menu of appetizers by private chef Julea Ivancovich will be served, and bartender extraordinaire Karianne Nelson-Brannan has created a set of custom Alice in Wonderland-themed cocktails just for this event. Sylvia Center is bringing the Alice in Wonderland-themed cocktails, flash mobs, puns, and spectacle, guilty pleasure raffle, silent auction, and complimentary champagne toast. Dress in your New Year’s finest, or your disco finest, or your Alice in Wonderland finest (bonus for all three).

The Mad Hatter tells us all the best people are mad — in our experience that is true. V.I.P. COCKTAIL HOUR: 6:30-8 p.m.

Show your support for Sylvia Center and join us at 6:30 p.m. for an exclusive happy hour and awards presentation. We will be serving Alice in Wonderland-themed appetizers and drink specials, and presenting our annual Sonny Awards and Sylvia Award to recognize individuals who have made a significant mark on the local performing arts scene this year.

SOIRÉE DOORS OPEN: 8 p.m.

The biggest party of the year will feature Alice in Wonderland-inspired cocktails and nibbles, a D.J. spinning 1970s realness, magical flash mob/dance-based happenings, guilty pleasure indulgence raffle, silent auction, and live music from Bellingham-based funk and soul band Black Water!

V.I.P. SOIRÉE ADMISSION (includes 6:30–8:00pm cocktail hour & awards presentation):

General/Non-Member: $100

Member/Season Passholder: $80

SOIRÉE ADMISSION (doors open @ 8:00PM)

General/Non-Member: $75

Member/Season Passholder: $50

The New Year’s Eve Soirée is Sylvia Center’s biggest fundraising event of the year, and helps us continue our work of growing a new cultural hub in Whatcom County and providing opportunities for growth and connection through performing arts experiences and arts education.

Come for dinner, drinks, and a blues-based evening with Hambone Wilson, Jan Peters, Cheryl Hodge, and Brian Cunningham from 7 to 10 p.m. at Greene’s Corner, 2208 James St. $10 at the door.

Bellingham’s no-alcohol, all-ages New Year’s Eve Contra Dance is from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at: Sacred Heart Social Hall, 1110 14th St. The 2020 Visionaries play the tunes with Marlin Prowell calling! Bring finger food to share. Suggested donation $15, students $10. Details: www.bellinghamcountrydance.org.

The ever-fabulous Char of Lynden Line Dancers will transform the tap room at Boundary Bay Brewery, 1108 Railroad Ave., into a line dancing hall at 9 p.m., paving the way for an evening full of champagne, personalized goodie bags and of course, our annual “keg drop” at midnight. Bring your glitziest boots and your twirliest dress because this New Years Eve is about to get as wild as the Wild West. Tickets get you admission, a spot on the dance hall floor and of course a BBQ style cuisine that’ll knock your boots off. Ages 21 and older. Doors and bar open at 9 p.m. Dancing from 10 p.m. on. Champagne toast and the Lowering of the Keg at midnight. $35 per individual, $60 per couple. Tickets available online only.

The Atlantics ring out the olde year at the Northwood Casino, 9750 Northwood Road, northeast of Lynden, starting around 9 p.m.

Kombucha Town presents a New Year’s Eve Bash with Boombox Kid starting at 8 p.m., and for those 21 and older after 10 p.m. No cover and free confetti poppers, noise makers, or glow sticks with any purchase! We’re the best place to dance/party the night away! Fabulous drink specials, delicious food, and a champagne toast at midnight!

Dance your way into 2020 with Bellingham’s favorite high energy funk band, GrooveBot, starting at 9 p.m. at Twin Sisters Brewing Company, with three bars this year to make sure you don’t miss a second of the fun and excitement while waiting on a drink! For ages 21 and older. Doors open at 9, Music at 10. Full menu available until 11. Dress Code: Cocktail Casual. Tickets Includes entrance to the event, access to our appetizer buffet, party favors, and a midnight champagne toast. Tickets available for purchase online, over the phone, or in house. $20 presale, (does not include seat reservation). $25 at the door (does not include seat reservation). $5 more includes a guaranteed reserved seat at a table with full service for the night. Call (360) 922-6700 and let our host know how many you would like to reserve for the night! Reservations must be paid for in advance and are $5 per person. If you would like your party to sit together, payment must be made as a whole for the entire table. Seat reservations are first come, first serve. Depending on seating availability for the event, unreserved seats will open to ticket holders without a paid reservation at the start of the event.

New Year’s Eve is celebrated in style in the ballroom starting at 8:30 p.m. at Four Points By Sheraton. An evening of revelry with music provided by Baby Cakes & GMB Entertainment, also featuring Oh Snap Photobooths and midnight champagne toast. VIP Packages now on sale, includes two tickets to party, one night stay for two, early access to party, Welcome Champagne, elevated party favors and champagne toast at midnight. Single tickets available at Eventbrite.

Uisce Irish Pub, 1319 Commercial St., features tunes provided by DJ Tru-ah, sure to be spinning all of the favorites. Come ready to show us your best dance moves. $5 cover includes a glass of champagne at midnight so that we can all toast the New Year together, that’s how we do it! 13 years running, we throw one of the best NYE parties in town.

It’s a Cabin tradition! Come raise a glass to the new year and shake yer booty to DJ Belafonte’s signature mix of funky 70’s soul starting at 9 p.m. at 307 W. Holly St. It’s sure to keep your feet tapping. Let’s drink some bubbly and party.

Fairhaven Stones Throw, 1009 Larrabee Ave., throws the doors open at 9 p.m. and keeps the beer taps flowing late late late jamming with Bob Fossil to kick off 2020 in style! As usual on NYE, there’ll be a projector showing the official Times Square NYE Ball Drops from New York, once at 9 p.m. and then again at west coast midnight proper! New Public Food Truck will be partying with us all night and keeping us fed and full, happy and healthy, heading into the New Year. Our cider for the evening will be a featured style from Bellingham Cider Company. And yes, the disco keg will hopefully make another appearance.

This New Years Eve will be an epic reunion of two of Bellingham’s most beloved and rockin’ cover bands, Flannel (90’s Rock) and Voyager (80’s Hard Rock and Metal) at the Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St. Both bands have taken a very long hiatus from performing and it’s uncertain if you’ll have another opportunity to see these bands perform live in Bellingham in the future. So let’s bring in the New Year by rockin’ out to some of your favorite hits from the 80’s and 90’s. Doors at 9 p.m., show at 9 p.m. $15 advance

After all that celebrating, if you’re up near Lynden on Saturday, Jan. 4, the Brothers K (Mark Kelly and Paul Klein) are at the Mill restaurant, 655 Front St. from 4 to 6 p.m. This will be the first of what should be a monthly appearance at this cozy restaurant and bar.

The Walrus will play your favorite classic rock tunes 7- 9:30(ish) on Jan. 4 at the Wild Buffalo.

Bellingham Festival of Music’s 10th Annual Welcome Home Recital with Cellist Maya Enstad begins at 7 p.m. Jan. 4 at the First Congregational Church, 2401 Cornwall Ave. Enstad, a cellist studying at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music, will be the featured artist. Every year, the Festival sponsors a winter recital by a young musician from the area who is currently studying to be a professional musician in a nationally recognized music program. The concert typically takes place at the end of the holiday season just after New Year’s. It celebrates the talent and dedication of the featured young artists, their teachers, and the training they received here. Nurtured in Bellingham, cellist Maya currently studies with Amir Eldan at Oberlin and will graduate in 2020. She won first place in the Bellingham Music Club’s Ethel Crook String Competition for two consecutive years in 2014 and 2015, and was awarded a fellowship at the Marrowstone Music Festival. Admission is free for students, $15 suggested donation for adults. Details: www.bellinghamfestival.org.