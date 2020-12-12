Nutcrackers, Fireside Friends Bring Holiday Cheer

Pacific Northwest Ballet’s Christmas Tradition

Seattle’s Pacific Northwest Ballet’s 2020-2021 “Dance Happens Everywhere” digital season brings the Northwest’s favorite holiday tradition to the comfort of home with its sparkling production of George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker.” PNB’s archival online performance of the seasonal classic features unique-to-Seattle sets and costumes by Ian Falconer (creator of “Olivia the Pig”), Tchaikovsky’s timeless score performed by the world famous PNB Orchestra under the direction of maestro Emil de Cou, and PNB Company dancers in iconic roles. A delight for audiences young and old, PNB’s production is available for streaming during the holiday season for $39, available December 18 – 26; or in a $55 “Performance Plus” package including an extended viewing window (Now through December 26) with additional digital content. Tickets may be purchased through the PNB Box Office at 206.441.2424, or online at PNB.org.

Bellingham’s Northwest Ballet Theater

After 20 years of presenting its annual production of “The Nutcracker,”’ the 2020 Nutcracker is being streamed live from December 15 to 25. Artistic director John Bishop is happy that the company can bring the cast of 2019 and solo performers by 16 dancers, recorded in November to be featured in this unique event, offered to the community at no charge. If you would like to support the event, call 360-421-4013 or email nwballettheater@gmail.com and we can accept a method of payment that is convenient for you.

Holiday Special with Fireside Friends

The Fireside Martini and Wine Bar, 416 W. Bakerview Road, presents: A Holiday Special at 7 p.m. December 19. Cost is $15, or it’s free with any purchase from the Fireside.

J.D. and Becky Merris have been missing their music offerings while enduring the shutdown and had to do something about it! In honor of the holiday season, they hope this online concert can capture the spirit of previous Fireside holiday presentations.

Tune-in to their online concert featuring many accomplished performers including Cheryl Hodge, Anissa Snyder, Kaeli Earle, Conner Helms, Jami Templeton, Morgan Paris Lanza, Sharon Mayson, Karen Goens and J.D. Merris, and it will be emceed by Whatcom County’s very own, Michael Bride (and a special appearance by Santa Claus). You’ll enjoy holiday music, trivia and sing alongs!

Tickets are available through the online Fireside store and the proceeds will go directly to the artists at https://my-site-firesidemartini.square.site/. A link to the show premier will be emailed to all ticket holders December 18 (a day before the show).

Better yet, get your ticket for free and support both local musicians and small businesses by purchasing any gift or drink kit from the Fireside store and enter the code “Holiday20”. Chat will be available during the show!

This concert was produced in accordance with Covid safety guidelines. It’s produced by Conner Helms and mixed/mastered by Alex Roemmele at Ghost Recorder Studios