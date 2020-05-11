On the air with KMRE 102.3 FM

Julie Marletto, program and music director at KMRE Community Radio, 102.3 FM, asked me about a month ago to interview performing and visual artists in Bellingham and Whatcom County about how the coronavirus has impacted them. So far I’ve talked with a half-dozen people in our community. Julie just let me know that there’s now a page on kmre.org devoted to the series., and they are in the process of adding episodes to the audio archives. On each episode, I include a bit about the fabulous Whatcom Arts Project. To listen to the interviews, go to https://www.kmre.org/kmre-coronavirus-stories/. KMRE is best listened to via Edge or Safari, rather than Chrome.

